ClarkCountyToday
Ridgefield teachers authorize strike beginning Friday
District makes updated offer to the teacher’s union during Wednesday negotiations; one more session scheduled Thursday prior to deadline. Ridgefield Education Association (REA) has voted to authorize a strike beginning Friday (Sept. 9). Its contract expired Aug. 31, which was also its first student day of the 2022-2023 school year.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provides notice that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials
Clark County resident Joey Gibson and Cowlitz County resident Russell Schultz will seek $100 million in damages in a federal civil lawsuit. Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provided notice this week that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials on behalf of Clark County resident Joey Gibson and one other individual who in July were acquitted of felony charges levied against them after a brawl that took place outside a Portland bar in 2019.
ClarkCountyToday
County fire marshal expands burn ban to include recreational fires
VANCOUVER – Due to the extreme fire danger, recreational fires will be prohibited throughout unincorporated Clark County effective 12:01 a.m., Friday (Sept. 9). This recreational fire restriction is in addition to the general outdoor burning prohibition that was implemented on July 15. According to Fire Marshal Dan Young this...
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Republican Women announce changes in format for Clark County Auditor Candidate Event slated for Friday
Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey pulls out of event, which will feature candidate Brett Simpson in a modified program that will center around discussions about election integrity. Clark County Republican Women (CCRW) received notification from Greg Kimsey that he is canceling his participation in the Clark County Auditor’s Candidate Debate...
hillsboroherald.com
Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues
By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
ClarkCountyToday
Electric vehicle charging stations now available at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center
VANCOUVER – PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center now offers four electric vehicle (EV) charging stations available to the community. The EV chargers are located in the North parking lot off of 87th Avenue, near the 5th St. entrance. The allocated spots are marked with pavement signage. The project was funded...
ClarkCountyToday
GRO Parade of Homes ready to open on Friday
Building Industry Association of Clark County thrilled to open this year’s GRO Parade of Homes, presented by HomeStreet Bank. The Building Industry Association of Clark County is ready to host this year’s GRO Parade of Homes, presented by HomeStreet Bank. The event, located in Ridgefield this year, showcases...
ClarkCountyToday
Roadway changes coming to entrance of Lewisville Regional Park
VANCOUVER – Clark County Public Works, Parks and Lands will be revising the entrance of Lewisville Regional Park to reduce congestion and address safety concerns. These changes will remove parking along the sides of the park entrance road. Visitors will need to enter the park and park in designated...
camasonian.com
Kelly O’Rourke: New CHS Principal
In what finally feels like the start of a more normal school year, Camas students are returning to classes with a new school principal at the helm: Ms. Kelly O’Rourke. Like the new district superintendent, John Anzalone, O’Rourke came to Camas from another Clark County – the one that covers Las Vegas, Nevada. Now O’Rourke is hoping for a great school year and a smooth slide back into normalcy.
kptv.com
Group suing Portland says city is violating ADA by allowing tents on sidewalks
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland is facing a class action lawsuit over its lack of response to homeless camping issues. A group of 10 Portlanders with disabilities listed as plaintiffs in the case argue that the city is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not making sure its sidewalks are accessible for those with mobility issues.
Grand Ronde tribe names its 23-acre Willamette Falls site Tumwata Village
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde has chosen “Tumwata Village” as the name for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City, and has launched tumwatavillage.org to explain plans for expanded public access to this part of ancestral homelands. The website will be updated as decisions are...
ClarkCountyToday
Third annual Elktoberfest kicks off Friday Sept. 16 at the Vancouver Elks Lodge No. 823
VANCOUVER — The goal for Elktoberfest, which first began in 2019, was to create a community event, introduce a bigger target audience to the Elks and eventually create a bigger family event. From there it has grown each year. Elktoberfest Chairperson Traci Kezar, a former St Joe’s mom who...
thereflector.com
Kalama Fire on south side of Mount St. Helens estimated to be 4 acres in size
The Kalama Fire was estimated to be about 4 acres in size on Wednesday. The fire, located southeast of the Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens, was first discovered on the evening of Aug. 31. It is being managed as a type four fire, stated...
ClarkCountyToday
BirdFest & Bluegrass Festival to be held in Ridgefield Oct. 1
RIDGEFIELD, WA – The Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge is a hidden gem located just 20 minutes north of the greater Portland-metro area, and hosts hundreds of species of birds and other wildlife. With sweeping views of the Wildlife Refuge, downtown Ridgefield is considered by many to be the perfect place to shop, eat and enjoy music.
How to prepare for power shutoffs
Pacific Power and Portland General Electric are considering shutting off power for thousands of customers Friday and Saturday during critical wildfire weather conditions.
‘Work with me’: Mayor Ted Wheeler pleads with Portlanders to not give up on the city
PORTLAND, Ore. — With school back in session for Portland students, KGW checked in with Mayor Ted Wheeler on his new emergency declaration to ban homeless individuals from camping near school campuses. The ban went into effect about two weeks ago. Since then, the city’s Impact Reduction Teams have...
PGE, Pacific Power announce possible power shutoffs in several Oregon counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — Utility companies Portland General Electric and Pacific Power announced Thursday that they could initiate public safety power shutoffs for areas of multiple Western Oregon counties over the next several days due to the threat of high winds and extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said that a...
ClarkCountyToday
Northwest 11th Avenue between Northwest 164th Street and Northwest 179th Street to close for culvert construction
VANCOUVER – Beginning Monday (Sept. 12), Northwest 11th Avenue between Northwest 164th and Northwest 179th Streets will be closed through the end of September as a private contractor, Rotschy INC, installs a culvert across 11th Avenue. A detour on Northwest/Northeast 164th Street/Northeast 10th Avenue/Northeast Delfel Road will allow drivers...
Portland drug-sniffing dog blamed for llama attack in Warren
Columbia County commissioners said K-9 Stitch can remain in her home after biting the llama, Oreo.A Portland Police Bureau K-9 that attacked a llama near the K-9 handler's home in Columbia County over the summer will be allowed to continue living in Warren. In late July, Stitch, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois that works as a drug detection dog for the Portland Police Bureau, escaped the home of her handler, Chris Verbout, and attacked a neighbor's llama. An animal attack on livestock can result in a range of consequences for both animal and owner, including fines, removal from the home or...
Body in Columbia River confirmed to be missing Vancouver man
The body of a man found in the Columbia River on July 7 was identified as a missing man from Vancouver, officials announced Tuesday.
