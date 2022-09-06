ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Ridgefield teachers authorize strike beginning Friday

District makes updated offer to the teacher’s union during Wednesday negotiations; one more session scheduled Thursday prior to deadline. Ridgefield Education Association (REA) has voted to authorize a strike beginning Friday (Sept. 9). Its contract expired Aug. 31, which was also its first student day of the 2022-2023 school year.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provides notice that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials

Clark County resident Joey Gibson and Cowlitz County resident Russell Schultz will seek $100 million in damages in a federal civil lawsuit. Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provided notice this week that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials on behalf of Clark County resident Joey Gibson and one other individual who in July were acquitted of felony charges levied against them after a brawl that took place outside a Portland bar in 2019.
PORTLAND, OR
County fire marshal expands burn ban to include recreational fires

VANCOUVER – Due to the extreme fire danger, recreational fires will be prohibited throughout unincorporated Clark County effective 12:01 a.m., Friday (Sept. 9). This recreational fire restriction is in addition to the general outdoor burning prohibition that was implemented on July 15. According to Fire Marshal Dan Young this...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Clark County Republican Women announce changes in format for Clark County Auditor Candidate Event slated for Friday

Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey pulls out of event, which will feature candidate Brett Simpson in a modified program that will center around discussions about election integrity. Clark County Republican Women (CCRW) received notification from Greg Kimsey that he is canceling his participation in the Clark County Auditor’s Candidate Debate...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues

By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
HILLSBORO, OR
GRO Parade of Homes ready to open on Friday

Building Industry Association of Clark County thrilled to open this year’s GRO Parade of Homes, presented by HomeStreet Bank. The Building Industry Association of Clark County is ready to host this year’s GRO Parade of Homes, presented by HomeStreet Bank. The event, located in Ridgefield this year, showcases...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Roadway changes coming to entrance of Lewisville Regional Park

VANCOUVER – Clark County Public Works, Parks and Lands will be revising the entrance of Lewisville Regional Park to reduce congestion and address safety concerns. These changes will remove parking along the sides of the park entrance road. Visitors will need to enter the park and park in designated...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Kelly O’Rourke: New CHS Principal

In what finally feels like the start of a more normal school year, Camas students are returning to classes with a new school principal at the helm: Ms. Kelly O’Rourke. Like the new district superintendent, John Anzalone, O’Rourke came to Camas from another Clark County – the one that covers Las Vegas, Nevada. Now O’Rourke is hoping for a great school year and a smooth slide back into normalcy.
CAMAS, WA
Group suing Portland says city is violating ADA by allowing tents on sidewalks

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland is facing a class action lawsuit over its lack of response to homeless camping issues. A group of 10 Portlanders with disabilities listed as plaintiffs in the case argue that the city is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not making sure its sidewalks are accessible for those with mobility issues.
PORTLAND, OR
BirdFest & Bluegrass Festival to be held in Ridgefield Oct. 1

RIDGEFIELD, WA – The Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge is a hidden gem located just 20 minutes north of the greater Portland-metro area, and hosts hundreds of species of birds and other wildlife. With sweeping views of the Wildlife Refuge, downtown Ridgefield is considered by many to be the perfect place to shop, eat and enjoy music.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Northwest 11th Avenue between Northwest 164th Street and Northwest 179th Street to close for culvert construction

VANCOUVER – Beginning Monday (Sept. 12), Northwest 11th Avenue between Northwest 164th and Northwest 179th Streets will be closed through the end of September as a private contractor, Rotschy INC, installs a culvert across 11th Avenue. A detour on Northwest/Northeast 164th Street/Northeast 10th Avenue/Northeast Delfel Road will allow drivers...
VANCOUVER, WA
Portland drug-sniffing dog blamed for llama attack in Warren

Columbia County commissioners said K-9 Stitch can remain in her home after biting the llama, Oreo.A Portland Police Bureau K-9 that attacked a llama near the K-9 handler's home in Columbia County over the summer will be allowed to continue living in Warren. In late July, Stitch, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois that works as a drug detection dog for the Portland Police Bureau, escaped the home of her handler, Chris Verbout, and attacked a neighbor's llama. An animal attack on livestock can result in a range of consequences for both animal and owner, including fines, removal from the home or...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR

