Read full article on original website
Related
Durham gets first glimpse of commuter rail study, and $3 billion price tag
If it’s funded, the commuter rail could be up and running in the mid-2030s, GoTriangle executives said.
thesevenlakesinsider.com
N.C. 211 Widening Timeline Expands to 2028
The widening of a seven-mile stretch of N.C. 211 from West End through greater Seven Lakes has been a topic of public discourse since at least 2017, when the N.C. Department of Transportation invited local feedback on the proposed path. Originally projected for completion in 2024 before the return of...
Hundreds of new townhomes headed to eastern Durham after tense 4-3 City Council votes
The developer promised to make 3% of the units affordable. But residents say development is already causing them problems.
Durham Braggtown residents ask developer to consider even more affordable apartments
Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council heard from the public Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luxury townhomes stoke ‘missing middle’ tension between Raleigh leaders and neighbors
“To me, and I’ve lived here since 1971, Raleigh’s mayor and City Council have lost their collective mind,” said one Hayes Barton resident.
WRAL 5 on Your Side helps Raleigh man save nearly $3K on energy bill, claims he spent 18 hours trying to sort out bill
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh man spent his paid time off trying to remedy an incorrect Duke Energy bill, but it wasn’t until WRAL 5 On Your Side stepped in that the issues were corrected. A little less than a year ago, Prejesh Singh moved into a newer...
CEO of Carolina Theatre pushes back against $5 million proposal to turn Durham parking deck into residential tower
Durham, N.C. — Business owners and local leaders are pushing back on a developer's wish to turn a city-owned parking deck in downtown Durham into a tower of apartment buildings. The CEO of Carolina Theatre Randy McKay said he is strongly opposed to the proposed development due to the...
Wake Prep adjusting carpool line to ease congestion on Capital Blvd. in Youngsville
Wake Forest, N.C. — After a third day of delays on Capital Boulevard in Youngsville, leaders from the newly opened Wake Preparatory Academy are planning to meet with representatives of the North Carolina Department of Transportation to see if they can ease clogs caused by the carpool line. Viewer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Cooper expected to make formal announcement on new Chatham County semiconductor plant
On Friday morning, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce a multi-billion dollar facility that will be built in Chatham County. WRAL TechWire first broke the news last week that Wolfspeed, formerly known as Cree, is expanding. The semiconductor chip manufacturing plant could bring 1,800 jobs to the...
cbs17
These GoRaleigh route schedules are changing after driver shortages
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – After missing several bus trips a day due to a shortage in bus drivers, GoRaleigh says they will reduce bus frequency for a dozen routes. GoRaleigh says the missed trips have created confusion and a loss of confidence among riders. They hope temporarily reducing frequencies of routes will provide more reliability and dependability.
thecentersquare.com
Three North Carolina counties are removed from vehicle emissions test requirements
(The Center Square) — Motorists in three North Carolina counties will no longer be required to submit to yearly vehicle emissions tests following approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 79 other counties that are not required to conduct...
School dismissal causes hours of delayed traffic on Capital Boulevard in Youngsville
Wednesday afternoon brought a second day of headaches for drivers along Capital Boulevard in Youngsville, where the pick-up line for students heading home from a new school is causing miles of traffic back-ups. Businesses near the new Wake Preparatory Academy say the heavy traffic is hurting their bottom line. Viewer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
From Triangle to Triad: Expected Wolfspeed chip plant adds to new ‘economic corridor’ in NC
RALEIGH – A new “economic corridor” focused on “new-generation manufacturing” is emerging across the middle of North Carolina as Durham-based Wolfspeed is expected to announce today a new semiconductor plant in Chatham County. The deal – which could run into the billions of dollars and...
WRAL
New Franklin County K-12 charter school scrutinized for causing traffic problems
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. New Franklin County K-12 charter school scrutinized for causing traffic problems. All students at Wake Preparatory Academy start and finish school at the same time,...
Wake County residents weigh in on proposed changes to outdoor shooting ordinance
Neighbors took their concerns to Wake County leaders and commissioners proposed changes to the county's outdoor shooting ordinance to ensure safety.
New K-12 charter school without staggered start times causes headache for Youngsville drivers, business owners
Wake Forest, N.C. — Traffic woes continued for drivers along Capital Boulevard in Youngsville, where the carpool line for students at a new charter school caused miles of traffic back-ups. Wake Preparatory Academy serves students kindergarten through 12th grade and everyone starts and finishes school at the same time,...
NCDOT: Upcoming Airport Boulevard project will cause ramp closures
Morrisville, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is warning drivers about a pair of months-long ramp closures that are upcoming as part of the project to improve the Airport Boulevard interchange on Interstate 40 in Wake County. According to NCDOT the following closures are expected to begin...
NC town lands new battery manufacturer, promising new jobs, $40 million investment
Sunlight Batteries USA, a maker of lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries, is expanding to the town of Mebane.
Foreclosures in Wake County are surging – up 425% from a year ago
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including tracking mortgage rates as of today and an increasing rate of foreclosures, topics of this week’s reports. And the author of the report, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family house sells in Durham for $1.2 million
A 3,942-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Crimson Oak Drive in Durham was sold on August 19, 2022. The $1,245,000 purchase price works out to $316 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 5