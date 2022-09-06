ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

Comments / 5

Related
thesevenlakesinsider.com

N.C. 211 Widening Timeline Expands to 2028

The widening of a seven-mile stretch of N.C. 211 from West End through greater Seven Lakes has been a topic of public discourse since at least 2017, when the N.C. Department of Transportation invited local feedback on the proposed path. Originally projected for completion in 2024 before the return of...
WEST END, NC
WRAL News

Durham Braggtown residents ask developer to consider even more affordable apartments

Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council heard from the public Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garner, NC
Government
Clayton, NC
Government
Durham County, NC
Government
Durham County, NC
Traffic
County
Durham County, NC
City
Garner, NC
City
Clayton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuter Rail
cbs17

These GoRaleigh route schedules are changing after driver shortages

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – After missing several bus trips a day due to a shortage in bus drivers, GoRaleigh says they will reduce bus frequency for a dozen routes. GoRaleigh says the missed trips have created confusion and a loss of confidence among riders. They hope temporarily reducing frequencies of routes will provide more reliability and dependability.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
WRAL News

Foreclosures in Wake County are surging – up 425% from a year ago

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including tracking mortgage rates as of today and an increasing rate of foreclosures, topics of this week’s reports. And the author of the report, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single-family house sells in Durham for $1.2 million

A 3,942-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Crimson Oak Drive in Durham was sold on August 19, 2022. The $1,245,000 purchase price works out to $316 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy