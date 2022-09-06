ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Keep Midland Beautiful Trio of Gardens is Sunday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Keep Midland Beautiful 26th annual Trio of Gardens starts Sunday September 11. Executive Director of Keep Midland Beautiful, Doreen Womack, said every year there is something different than the last. “Every year, every garden is different, every landscape is different. Some of them are like wow...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

“KICKS cares for kids” radiothon

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -KICKS 99.1 from the West Texas radio group is hosting the “KICKS cares for kids” radiothon today and tomorrow…. This two-day airing will benefit the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Medical Center Health System. Children’s Miracle Network hospitals is a nonprofit organization that...
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Midland, TX
cbs7.com

St. Joseph's Church

The Permian Basin provided significant energy resources and training grounds for the war effort. Odessa High School receiver Ivan Carreon caught nine passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns and added a rushing score in the Bronchos win over El Paso Americas. West Texas Food Bank speaks on gardening during Hunger...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

One of West Texas oldest Catholic churches turns 140-years-old

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Stanton, recently turned 140 years. San Angelo Bishop Michael Sis says there are older churches located in El Paso, but St. Joseph’s is the oldest Catholic church in the Permian Basin.. Bishop Sis says the church was started back in...
STANTON, TX
KBAT 99.9

Support Midland College Today At Texas Roadhouse Midland With Their Donation Night

I have to admit I am a complete sucker for any situation that someone tells me if I do this I will be helping out such and such cause or if I buy that it will help someone in need. We should all feel this way, to be honest. Any opportunity to help out and support our community should be welcomed. Well, I have another fantastic cause that you can come out and support tonight!
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Seniors#Volunteers#Hunger#Charity#West Texans#Time
cbs7.com

RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Animal Services hosts adoption event

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Animal Services is hosting a new adoption event, Top Dog or Cat on Sept. 10 starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Midland Animal Services located at 1200 N Fairgrounds Rd. in Midland.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Job Fairs Now hosting large oil and gas job fair

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Job Fairs Now is hosting a Large Midland Oilfield and More Job Fair tomorrow. Job Fairs Now’s Kim Delapena says candidates have had great success at events in the past, as they allow people the opportunity to enter into the oil and gas industry almost immediately.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Ellen Noel Art Museum to host West Texas Fest

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ellen Noël Art Museum hosts one of its largest fundraisers of the year - West Texas Fest. The event is presented by Barrel and Derrick Restaurant on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 7 – 10 p.m. in Downtown Odessa, at the intersection of 5th street and Texas Avenue.
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD says now is the time to come back to school

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A coalition of local education agencies are coming together to bring students who have dropped out back to school. Ector County ISD, Odessa College GED program, Ector Acceleration Academies, Richard Milburn Academy and Catholic Charities Corey Learning Center GED program all offer ways for students to reconnect to school and earn […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Miss Cayce’s Wonderland to host grand reveal this Friday

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Are you in the mood for some holiday cheer? Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is.  Now in its 38th season, the staff at Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is ready for its “grand reveal”. This Friday, the store will open at 10:00 a.m. and shoppers can expect to find decorations for all occasions, from Halloween to Thanksgiving […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa

New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
AUSTIN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

New local cafe opens, offers drinks and some unique snacks

Big news for coffee and smoothie fans! A cafe just opened in Odessa that’s bringing some new options to West Texas. Cafe De Luna is now open in Santa Fe Square on 42nd Street near Grandview. As soon as you walk in, you’ll notice that it’s something you may see Los Angeles. “We created it […]
ABC Big 2 News

Are these rainbow colored pills dangerous? MPD says yes

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Local hospitals and law enforcement leaders are warning parents about a concerning rise in rainbow-colored pills. Midland Police Department said the pills can look like candy, but the fentanyl laced pills can be deadly for anyone who takes them.  MPD said parents, and kids, need to know what to do if they […]
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy