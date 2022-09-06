Read full article on original website
Keep Midland Beautiful Trio of Gardens is Sunday
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Keep Midland Beautiful 26th annual Trio of Gardens starts Sunday September 11. Executive Director of Keep Midland Beautiful, Doreen Womack, said every year there is something different than the last. “Every year, every garden is different, every landscape is different. Some of them are like wow...
“KICKS cares for kids” radiothon
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -KICKS 99.1 from the West Texas radio group is hosting the “KICKS cares for kids” radiothon today and tomorrow…. This two-day airing will benefit the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Medical Center Health System. Children’s Miracle Network hospitals is a nonprofit organization that...
20th annual American Tribute at Memorial Gardens Park to honor lives lost on 9/11
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Odessa and Prosperity Bank had their 20th annual American Tribute at Memorial Gardens Park to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. The ceremony earlier today honored the 2,996 people that lost their lives back on that Tuesday morning in 2001. Today’s ceremony...
What Are The 10 Best Places to Get the Best French Fries in Midland/Odessa?
Love those fries? Well here are the 10 best places to get the best fries in Midland and Odessa. You just can't go wrong with crinkle fries and Bob's Better Burger located at 3417 Thomason Dr. in Midland has the best. Permian Basin Burger Company in Odessa. Love those fresh-cut...
St. Joseph's Church
The Permian Basin provided significant energy resources and training grounds for the war effort. Odessa High School receiver Ivan Carreon caught nine passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns and added a rushing score in the Bronchos win over El Paso Americas. West Texas Food Bank speaks on gardening during Hunger...
Residents in Green Tree North opposed to residential plat in neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas — Green Tree residents Kelvi and Tim Cleverdon has been living here in their home since 1999. However, the couple recently received notice in the mail explaining the sign that's been put up across the street from their home regarding a plat. "We got a letter about...
One of West Texas oldest Catholic churches turns 140-years-old
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Stanton, recently turned 140 years. San Angelo Bishop Michael Sis says there are older churches located in El Paso, but St. Joseph’s is the oldest Catholic church in the Permian Basin.. Bishop Sis says the church was started back in...
Support Midland College Today At Texas Roadhouse Midland With Their Donation Night
I have to admit I am a complete sucker for any situation that someone tells me if I do this I will be helping out such and such cause or if I buy that it will help someone in need. We should all feel this way, to be honest. Any opportunity to help out and support our community should be welcomed. Well, I have another fantastic cause that you can come out and support tonight!
RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
Midland Animal Services hosts adoption event
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Animal Services is hosting a new adoption event, Top Dog or Cat on Sept. 10 starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Midland Animal Services located at 1200 N Fairgrounds Rd. in Midland.
Job Fairs Now hosting large oil and gas job fair
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Job Fairs Now is hosting a Large Midland Oilfield and More Job Fair tomorrow. Job Fairs Now’s Kim Delapena says candidates have had great success at events in the past, as they allow people the opportunity to enter into the oil and gas industry almost immediately.
Ellen Noel Art Museum to host West Texas Fest
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ellen Noël Art Museum hosts one of its largest fundraisers of the year - West Texas Fest. The event is presented by Barrel and Derrick Restaurant on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 7 – 10 p.m. in Downtown Odessa, at the intersection of 5th street and Texas Avenue.
ECISD says now is the time to come back to school
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A coalition of local education agencies are coming together to bring students who have dropped out back to school. Ector County ISD, Odessa College GED program, Ector Acceleration Academies, Richard Milburn Academy and Catholic Charities Corey Learning Center GED program all offer ways for students to reconnect to school and earn […]
Miss Cayce’s Wonderland to host grand reveal this Friday
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Are you in the mood for some holiday cheer? Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is. Now in its 38th season, the staff at Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is ready for its “grand reveal”. This Friday, the store will open at 10:00 a.m. and shoppers can expect to find decorations for all occasions, from Halloween to Thanksgiving […]
Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa
New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
New local cafe opens, offers drinks and some unique snacks
Big news for coffee and smoothie fans! A cafe just opened in Odessa that’s bringing some new options to West Texas. Cafe De Luna is now open in Santa Fe Square on 42nd Street near Grandview. As soon as you walk in, you’ll notice that it’s something you may see Los Angeles. “We created it […]
Looking For Something To Do? Two New Hot Spots Are Now Open In Midland!
When you ask anyone from Midland-Odessa 'what do you think our city needs?' The answer is always, without hesitation, something to do! It seems that there just isn't much to do in the 432 so what is the next best option? We get in the car and head down the road, to the big Texas cities for entertainment.
Midland/Odessa Looking For Something To Do? Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend!
Even though school has started that doesn't mean events around the Permian Basin will slow down. If you are looking for something to do this weekend, look no further, there is something for everyone happening this weekend in the Midland/Odessa area. Permian Basin Fair and Expo:. This is the last...
Are these rainbow colored pills dangerous? MPD says yes
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Local hospitals and law enforcement leaders are warning parents about a concerning rise in rainbow-colored pills. Midland Police Department said the pills can look like candy, but the fentanyl laced pills can be deadly for anyone who takes them. MPD said parents, and kids, need to know what to do if they […]
