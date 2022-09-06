ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities searching for missing Texas man in Sam Houston National Forest

By Khadeeja Umana
 2 days ago
Authorities in Texas are searching for a 23-year-old man who is missing in Sam Houston National Forest.

Family and friends of Christopher Loveall last heard from him around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and his vehicle was located near the national forest by friends around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, said the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office and numerous other agencies are at the Sam Houston National Forest along with Texas Department of Criminal Justice-ID tracking dogs.

"Detectives determined that Christopher’s phone was last tracked at the Sam Houston National Forest, and the signal is no longer active," said authorities. "If you know the whereabouts of Christopher please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office."

