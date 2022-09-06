ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks, Bo Horvat are 'communicating' over extension

By Gavin Lee
 2 days ago
Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat. Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat. Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

With J.T. Miller now signed long-term, questions in Vancouver have now turned to the future of Bo Horvat. General manager Patrik Allvin touched on negotiations with his captain at Tuesday’s media availability.

"Bo is our captain," said Allvin. "We respect and we like Bo. We’re communicating with his camp, and we’ll see if there is a deal to be made here. "

There was no hint of frustration from Allvin – in fact, it seemed more as though Horvat’s talks had been pushed to the back burner while they dealt with Miller, and that they would now get into them. Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek discussed the situation on Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts podcast, with the former explaining that the last he had heard was “not much going on there.” Both hosts believe that an extension will be done at some point.

Horvat, 27, has one year left on his current contract and carries a $5.5M cap hit for the 2022-23 season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent. The No. 9 overall pick in 2013 is coming off a career-best 31-goal season (in just 70 games) and has been the team’s most consistent offensive producer with five 20+ goal seasons in his eight-year career.

How the Canucks fit Horvat into the picture is another story. As we examined recently the Canucks cap situation isn’t excellent, with Tyler Myers’ $6M hit still on the books through 2023-24 and Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s $7.26M through 2026-27, but there should be enough flexibility to add in a raise for Horvat if the team decides to do that. If they do, the question will then become how can the Canucks surround that core with enough talent to really compete in the next few years, given they are likely going to face some pain at the end of these long-term deals.

Even though a late-season surge put them extremely close to a playoff spot, the team still lost 42 games (including overtime and shootout), not exactly the number a contender can point to as a reason to spend. If they do decide to keep Horvat long-term, there is plenty of risk to the way that Allvin and president Jim Rutherford are operating. Being “stuck in the middle” – meaning good enough to avoid the top few draft slots but not good enough to really challenge for the Stanley Cup – is something that teams try to avoid at all costs. The team already has six players signed through at least 2025-26, with only Hughes under the age of 26.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks reportedly have shown interest in forward Evan Rodrigues

With training camps now less than a month away, teams will be calling around to the remaining unrestricted free agents to see if their asking price has dropped. It appears that the Canucks are doing that with Evan Rodrigues, as Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK and The Athletic reported in an appearance on "The Sekeres and Price Show" that Vancouver is “poking around” on the forward.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

2008 NHL Re-Draft: Who would you take first overall?

Hindsight is an amazing thing, and allows us to look back and wonder “what could have been.” Though perfection is attempted, scouting and draft selection is far from an exact science and sometimes, it doesn’t work out the way teams — or players — intended. For every Patrick Kane, there is a Patrik Stefan.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman's health status remains uncertain

After signing a four-year, $10M contract with the Vancouver Canucks last offseason, defenseman Tucker Poolman was limited to just 40 games in his first campaign in British Columbia. Dealing with migraines and post-concussion symptoms throughout the season, Poolman had just three points all year and played only 17 minutes per game.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A profile of free agent forward Alex Chiasson

A veteran of 631 NHL games spread over parts of 10 seasons, free agent forward Alex Chiasson once again finds himself in familiar territory: approaching training camp without a contract, after another solid NHL season. The veteran has signed three PTO’s thus far in his career, each of them resulting...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Flames expected to sign forward Nazem Kadri to seven-year deal

The Calgary Flames may have lost Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau, but they certainly aren’t rebuilding. The team is now expected to sign free agent forward Nazem Kadri, according to several reports including Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. The team is expected to trade Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens to clear cap space. Friedman adds that the contract will be for seven years at $7M per season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Islanders sign RFAs Noah Dobson, Alex Romanov, Kieffer Bellows

Per a series of team announcements Monday morning, the New York Islanders have finally locked up a trio of restricted free agents in defenseman Noah Dobson, defenseman Alexander Romanov, and forward Kieffer Bellows. Dobson and Romanov have signed three-year deals, while Bellows has signed a one-year deal. TSN’s Chris Johnston...
ELMONT, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

