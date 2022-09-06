ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc24.com

USA National Miss Pageant heads to Toledo for first time

Well, actually the Misses. Mindy Sperry, 2022 USA National Miss Ohio, Khloe Williams, 2022 USA National Miss Ohio Princess, and Savanah Sulaica 2022 USA National Miss Michigan came to the WGO studios to share with hosts Morgan Kosinski and Toi Creel some regal moves. If you want some free pageant...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

McDonald's selling Sleeves for Support to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local McDonald's restaurants are back in action with the Sleeves for Support program. Insulated 30-ounce-cup-size beverage sleeves are now available for $6 each while supplies last. Proceeds will go toward Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio. This year's new sleeves have an Ohio State Buckeyes...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy