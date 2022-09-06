Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for witnesses to 17-year-old's 'senseless' murder at Marietta graduation party
MARIETTA, Ga. - Investigators are searching for answers and witnesses to the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old Marietta boy during a large graduation party at a Marietta gated community. Marietta police said 17-year-old Grayson Green was shot and left for dead at a large gathering of teens at Walton Village,...
CBS 46
Man shot several times outside DeKalb County restaurant, shooters on the run
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dekalb County Police need your help to locate three individuals seen running through a restaurant parking lot with assault rifles and shooting another man several times. William Rudder lives in the area and is troubled by what happened outside the Halal Pizza and & Café in...
Atlanta police release photos of man accused of killing 7-year-old girl
A man charged with murder in the death of a 7-year-old girl remained on the run Thursday, according to Atlanta police. B...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in deadly shooting of Atlanta 7-year-old girl still on the run, police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is still on the hunt for a 23-year-old suspect connected to the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl. Police believe Deshon Collin shot and killed Ava Phillips at night on Aug. 27 On Jackson Street. Police said officers found her with a gunshot wound to the head at an apartment complex in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Investigators believe a domestic incident led to the shooting and Ava was killed by a stray bullet.
CBS 46
Video released related to fatal shooting at pizza restaurant in Clarkston
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Police Department is trying to locate 3 people who were involved in a shooting at Halal Pizza and Cafe on North Indian Creek Drive on Aug. 28. DCPD says the victim was picking up food at around 7:30 p.m. when the three potential...
fox5atlanta.com
Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The family of a father of three shot and killed in Atlanta on July 27 are desperate for answers as to who murdered the man and why. Atlanta police are still trying to find Cornelius Rhodes' killer, but his unexpected shooting death is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family.
DeKalb police release video of 3 gunmen accused of shooting, killing man picking up food order
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have released new video of the suspects in a shooting that left a man in his 20s dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened Aug. 28 outside of the Halal Pizza and Cafe on Indian...
wuga.org
Five Arrested in Connection with Athens Shooting
Five people have been arrested in connection with an August shooting. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 23-year old Miquan Pittard, 23-year-old Antonio Thomas, 23-year-old Raekwon Smith, along with 25-year old Jyterious Turner and a 17-year old, in connection with the incident. Police say at around 11 pm August 25th, a 17-year old male was shot in the 300 block of Clayton Street. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Sister of man stabbed in Gwinnett front yard has message for brother’s killer
SUWANEE, Ga. — Loved ones of a man found stabbed to death in his front yard are struggling with how and why it happened. Matthew Jones, 44, was found Monday in front of his home on Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee. Gwinnett County police have not identified a suspect or a motive.
fox5atlanta.com
Months-long search for gunman continues in father's deadly shooting
The man's mother said they still don't know where the shooting happened. The 32-year-old flagged Atlanta police for help and died at a hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate double shooting in front of SW Atlanta sports bar
ATLANTA - At least two people were shot in front of a southwest Atlanta sports bar on Thursday evening. Officers were called out around 10 p.m. to the 656 Sports Bar & Grille located on the corner of Pryor Street SW and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW. Atlanta police say two people were found shot at the scene.
Woman arrested, caught sneaking tobacco into DeKalb jail, officials say
A woman was arrested Sunday after she was caught trying to sneak contraband into the DeKalb County Jail, authorities sai...
Woman arrested after attempted contraband drop at DeKalb Jail, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna woman was arrested at the DeKalb County Jail on Sunday after authorities said she was trying to deliver drugs to inmates inside. The 34-year-old was initially questioned by a sheriff's deputy who was patrolling the jail after he noticed the woman had driven past the "Authorized Vehicles Only" sign and had parked in a reserved spot for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, a statement from the DeKalb Sheriff said.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shoots robber with bag of drugs, returns bag to owner, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man who shot a robber trying to make off with a backpack full of illegal narcotics before returning the bag to its owner at a bus station. The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested the bag's owner and the robbery suspect faces...
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case
Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman accused of attempting to sneak contraband into a broken prison window with rope
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County deputies said a woman was arrested when she was caught allegedly trying to sneak tobacco, rolling paper and a lighter to an inmate. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Cara Leanne Johnson faces felony charges after a deputy allegedly saw her holding a black bag next to a rope dangling from a broken prison cell window. A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a deputy saw her car parked illegally before finding her outside the jail on Sept. 4.
CBS 46
12-year-old goes missing while riding his bike in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy. Police say Kuran Quawiy was last seen Wednesday near Williams Way in Decatur. Quawiy is described as 5 foot tall, 100 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was...
911 call reveals how people inside Mall of Georgia helped employee in Macy's stabbing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — 911 calls from people inside of the Mall of Georgia from last Friday give insight into the frightening moments a suspect allegedly stabbed a Macy's employee. Authorities released the calls Thursday of people calling for help during the chaos. One woman told an operator she...
fox5atlanta.com
Parents frustrated over Pickens County's response to school bus issues
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens County Board of Education held its first regular board meeting since two bus drivers were arrested for DUI and a student on a bus attacked a third employee. The incidents all happened just days apart in the last month, but during Thursday’s meeting those...
3 arrested after sting on Douglas mail theft ring, deputies say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been arrested after a two-month investigation into mail theft across Douglas County. Deputies say that have seen several burglaries involving commercial mail boxes being broken into and their contents stolen. After a long investigation, detectives say they were able to identify a...
