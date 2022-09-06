ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in deadly shooting of Atlanta 7-year-old girl still on the run, police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is still on the hunt for a 23-year-old suspect connected to the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl. Police believe Deshon Collin shot and killed Ava Phillips at night on Aug. 27 On Jackson Street. Police said officers found her with a gunshot wound to the head at an apartment complex in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Investigators believe a domestic incident led to the shooting and Ava was killed by a stray bullet.
ATLANTA, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Clarkston, GA
Clarkston, GA
Dekalb County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The family of a father of three shot and killed in Atlanta on July 27 are desperate for answers as to who murdered the man and why. Atlanta police are still trying to find Cornelius Rhodes' killer, but his unexpected shooting death is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Five Arrested in Connection with Athens Shooting

Five people have been arrested in connection with an August shooting. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 23-year old Miquan Pittard, 23-year-old Antonio Thomas, 23-year-old Raekwon Smith, along with 25-year old Jyterious Turner and a 17-year old, in connection with the incident. Police say at around 11 pm August 25th, a 17-year old male was shot in the 300 block of Clayton Street. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate double shooting in front of SW Atlanta sports bar

ATLANTA - At least two people were shot in front of a southwest Atlanta sports bar on Thursday evening. Officers were called out around 10 p.m. to the 656 Sports Bar & Grille located on the corner of Pryor Street SW and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW. Atlanta police say two people were found shot at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman arrested after attempted contraband drop at DeKalb Jail, deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna woman was arrested at the DeKalb County Jail on Sunday after authorities said she was trying to deliver drugs to inmates inside. The 34-year-old was initially questioned by a sheriff's deputy who was patrolling the jail after he noticed the woman had driven past the "Authorized Vehicles Only" sign and had parked in a reserved spot for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, a statement from the DeKalb Sheriff said.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shoots robber with bag of drugs, returns bag to owner, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man who shot a robber trying to make off with a backpack full of illegal narcotics before returning the bag to its owner at a bus station. The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested the bag's owner and the robbery suspect faces...
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case

Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
CLEVELAND, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman accused of attempting to sneak contraband into a broken prison window with rope

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County deputies said a woman was arrested when she was caught allegedly trying to sneak tobacco, rolling paper and a lighter to an inmate. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Cara Leanne Johnson faces felony charges after a deputy allegedly saw her holding a black bag next to a rope dangling from a broken prison cell window. A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a deputy saw her car parked illegally before finding her outside the jail on Sept. 4.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

12-year-old goes missing while riding his bike in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy. Police say Kuran Quawiy was last seen Wednesday near Williams Way in Decatur. Quawiy is described as 5 foot tall, 100 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was...
DECATUR, GA

