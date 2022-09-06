Read full article on original website
Willy St. Fair Warmup Rock Show
Join WORT Community Radio at The Wisco, 852 Williamson St. on Friday Sept. 16 at 7pm for 3 great bands to support WORT. The night kicks off at 7 with DJs Bootsy & 45 Freakout from Not Too Shabby. The Apologists take the stage at 7:45 for their popular brand...
Parks & Landmarks: Stewart Lake
You’re listening to Parks and Landmarks, an exploration of the underrated, outdoors. I’m Sean Bull. Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, is one of Madison’s more interesting satellite communities. Because of its lead mining ties, it’s the oldest continuous white settlement in Dane County, depending on when Blue Mounds started to count as a real town. After Madison became the official center of Wisconsin, Mount Horeb settled into the role of gateway to the territory’s southwest. That role suited the village just fine for nearly a century and a half, until it came time to upgrade and re-route U.S. Highway 151.
Madison Mayor Announces Capital Budget Proposal
Standing in front of Lake Monona today, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced her over $368 million capital budget proposal for 2023. Combined with a six-year capital improvement plan also announced this morning, the proposals guide major projects, like infrastructure and new construction. Alongside the operating budget, the capital budget and six-year improvement plan drives the city’s fiscal planning for the next year.
