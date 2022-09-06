You’re listening to Parks and Landmarks, an exploration of the underrated, outdoors. I’m Sean Bull. Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, is one of Madison’s more interesting satellite communities. Because of its lead mining ties, it’s the oldest continuous white settlement in Dane County, depending on when Blue Mounds started to count as a real town. After Madison became the official center of Wisconsin, Mount Horeb settled into the role of gateway to the territory’s southwest. That role suited the village just fine for nearly a century and a half, until it came time to upgrade and re-route U.S. Highway 151.

MOUNT HOREB, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO