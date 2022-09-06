ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plum, PA

1-year-old baby dies after falling from window in Plum

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htcvl_0hkauaX200

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A 1-year-old baby who fell from a window in Plum on Aug. 30 has died, according to police.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1-year-old child remains hospitalized after falling from window in Plum

It’s not clear at this time if the baby’s parents will face charges.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Neighbors told Channel 11 that the baby came from a loving family and the parents were always outside playing with their three kids.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Wood Street Commons under fire after recent death

PITTSBURGH — Family members of 38-year old Jamal Hardy said they are saddened by his death and the operations inside Wood Street Commons. It has a long-standing reputation for providing transitional housing, but the older brother of Hardy said the facility is falling short of its mission. Leon Rockymore...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Plum, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Plum, PA
Plum, PA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Channel 11#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man dies at hospital after being stabbed in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said that David L. Kelley, 27, was stabbed by someone in the 7500 block of Mulford Street around 3:38 p.m. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian, where he died.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler that fell from window dies

A 1-year-old from western Pennsylvania who fell out of a window last week has died, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The child was identified by a medical examiner as Henry Witucki, of Pittsburgh, according to the news site. He died Saturday at a hospital after falling out of a window in Plum on Aug. 30.
PLUM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Pittsburgh

4 people taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Raccoon Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an early morning crash in Beaver County.First responders were called out early Tuesday morning to the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township.Four individuals were taken to the hospital. No information on their conditions has been provided.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
99K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy