1-year-old baby dies after falling from window in Plum

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A 1-year-old baby who fell from a window in Plum on Aug. 30 has died, according to police.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1-year-old child remains hospitalized after falling from window in Plum

It’s not clear at this time if the baby’s parents will face charges.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Neighbors told Channel 11 that the baby came from a loving family and the parents were always outside playing with their three kids.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

