Augusta rollback rate approved, but not without drama
Augusta commissioners have spent weeks trying to approve this year's millage rate, and getting it done today was not without drama.
Regency Mall rezoning approved by commission without any debate
The plan would replace the run-down mall with hundreds of apartments, retail space, restaurants, a performing arts center and a school.
Aiken Design Review Board approves St. Mary Help of Christians School addition
The proposed addition to St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School took another step forward Tuesday evening. The Aiken Design Review Board voted unanimously to approve plans for the construction of a 18,500-square-foot building on the southeastern corner of the intersection of Richland Avenue and York Street that will house an addition to the school.
WRDW-TV
‘Some people can’t get to work’: The frustrations of Augusta Transit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you look at the public transit system in Atlanta, over 500,000 people use Marta every day. Here in Augusta, that number is not nearly as big, but thousands still ride. “It’s aggravating. Because a lot of businesses are hurting because some people can’t get to...
wfxg.com
Garden City's growing problem
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sidewalks, easements, cemeteries, and other public areas in Richmond County are seeing overgrowth of grass, weeds, and bamboo. Augusta resident Essie Harden says vegetation has grown from the unkempt easement behind her house and into the fence, causing damage to her property. She says, not only has a limb fallen from a tree onto a building in her yard, but some brush got so heavy it broke through a fence. She says she is fearful of snakes and other pests taking up residence just beyond her property line, so she attempted to do something about it.
The Post and Courier
Homelessness in Aiken, Richmond counties is growing
In the first four weeks of the school year, already Aiken County Public School District has identified more than 70 students as homeless. That figure could grow to more than 400 students by the end of the school year. “I’m hoping not, but it could possibly be,” said Vicki Miller...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Tech has big plans for new grant
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Augusta is going to send some money to colleges in our area. Friday, the Downtown Development Authority approved over $2.3 million to dedicate a new micro-enterprise center at Augusta Tech. The school is also given more money. The provost says they want to...
WRDW-TV
U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
A new Bitcoin ‘mining’ facility comes to community in Wilkes County
The site will be used to monitor Bitcoin transactions, making sure they run smoothly.
Western store TumbleWeed rolls into Aiken
Bringing Western culture and style to the South is something Jessica Reeves hopes to accomplish with her new Western-theme apparel store. Located on 216 Park Ave. in downtown Aiken, TumbleWeed aims to meet the need for people who love Western culture. The store, which has only been open since July, has seen a lot of business during its short time.
wfxg.com
Aiken's Makin' draws crowds in 46th year
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Every year, crafters and shoppers flock to downtown Aiken for Aiken’s Makin'. This year is no exception. David Jameson of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce says the event has grown in its more than four decades in Aiken. “It started as a, just local crafters,...
wfxg.com
AU Health reaches settlement with former employee
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health has settled with its former Chief Nursing Officer Laura Brower. FOX54 first broke news of Brower's departure from the organization earlier this year. At the time, Brower's separation agreement listed the reason for her departure as "gross negligence." Settlement documents obtained by FOX54...
WRDW-TV
Food bank to give away fresh produce at drive-up event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Thursday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Food distributed may include produce items such as...
WRDW-TV
Stacey Abrams: one on one with Craig Allison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2022 midterm election is drawing attention from across the county. Brain Kemp and Stacey Abrams are facing off again after Kemp’s win in 2018. Hershel Walker is challenging Senator Raphael Warnock for his seat in Washington. Abrams was in Augusta on Saturday, September 10th,...
WRDW-TV
Crews responded to structure fire in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, Aiken County fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on the 3000 block of Chariot Court around 2:21 p.m. At 5 p.m., dispatchers say the scene is still active. Firefighters...
Burnettown's Wille Whaley Park gets new sign thanks to Kimberly-Clark
A park in Aiken County has a new sign thanks to a local business. Burnettown recently received an old sign from Kimberly-Clark, had the sign refurbished by Mixon Signs and installed it at the Willie Whaley Park located on Carline Road. The town is located west of Aiken between the...
WRDW-TV
Runaway teenager located in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies were in the area of Riverwatch Parkway and Old Evans Road on Thursday morning looking for a runaway 17-year-old male. On Friday, investigators say Kenneth Dunn was located.
WRDW-TV
‘That day changed the world’: 5k run for 9/11
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In cities across the country, people will gather this weekend for the Tunnel to Towers run. It’s named for an off-duty firefighter trying to get from his station in Brooklyn to help at the Twin Towers. He ran three miles, loaded down with all his...
WRDW-TV
Aiken’s Makin’ will go on rain or shine, city leaders say
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s like another holiday in Aiken, except with Aiken’s Makin’, it’s double the fun with the festival picking up Friday and Saturday. Showers are trying to mess things up, but the city and vendors say they’ve waited all year for this moment.
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. Chamber hosts 11th annual State of the Community address
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County leaders met to discuss the county’s accomplishments and future developments. Residents had a chance to hear from key leaders about accomplishments and future possibilities for one of the fastest-growing counties in the southeast. “We’re continuing to add industry, business, people are seeing what...
