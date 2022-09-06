Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
foxillinois.com
Decatur and Springfield receiving more than $20 million in transit assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur and Springfield transit systems will receive more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase the efficiency and gas emissions of their buses. The Illinois transit systems received $71.1 million of the $1.7 billion from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in grants for low-and...
foxillinois.com
Mayor Langfelder looks to dissolve Springfield townships again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is once again looking to absorb townships within Springfield's city limits. It's something he's been trying to do since taking office. Langfelder is hoping that by dissolving townships that fall within city limits, it would give current Springfield homeowners some property...
foxillinois.com
Decatur homeowners to fix up neighborhood
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There is new funding to help Decatur homeowners to fix up their neighborhoods. The Decatur City Council approved a new housing repair program on Tuesday. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with Northeast Community Fund (NECF) that targets housing rehabilitation in the city’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
City looks to renovate Poplar Place
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A neighborhood needing some renovation in Springfield was back up for discussion in front of the city council on Tuesday. Developers laid out their plan to overhaul Poplar Place, which is a neighborhood on the east side of Springfield that was built in the 1950s.
foxillinois.com
3 accused of stealing guns from central Illinois police vehicles
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three men are behind bars in connection with multiple car burglaries across central Illinois. We're told some of the vehicles broken into included police cars. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says the burglaries date back to May 2022. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Blaine Manks, 18-year-old Cameron...
foxillinois.com
Motorcyclist killed in IL Route 104 crash
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 60-year-old man from Waverly is dead after a crash on Illinois Route 104 Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m., just west of Ginder Lane. According to ISP, James W. Farmer was riding his motorcycle east on Illinois...
foxillinois.com
Millikin nursing program receives $2 million
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lawmakers are working to help local communities combat a shortage of nurses. There was community funding from the 2022 federal appropriations bill, and Millikin University will be receiving $2 million to help create a new nursing simulation. Officials hope by providing updated materials more students...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxillinois.com
Historical cemetery walk in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Would you take a walk through a cemetery to learn about history?. The Sangamon County Society Cemetery is hosting a walk-through at the Oak Ridge Cemetery. The walk will provide a look into the history and heritage of Springfield. The walk is on Sunday, October...
foxillinois.com
Levitt AMP Springfield returning for 3 more years
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Levitt AMP Springfield isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The concert series is set to return for three more years. The Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series that they have been selected as an inaugural recipient of the 2023-2025 Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards, a new, three-year matching grant to continue the free series’ momentum in cities nationwide.
foxillinois.com
Student group unhappy with U of I COVID-19 protocol
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Some students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign are frustrated with changes made to the university's COVID-19 protocol. Members of the Young Democratic Socialists of America, or YDSA, posted the complaint on social media. The group believes the university has gotten careless with COVID-19...
foxillinois.com
District 186 reminds people that they take threats in schools seriously
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — Safety at District 186 schools was a big topic at Tuesday night's school board meeting. Specifically, Springfield District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill brought up threats during the meeting. Gill says that although there have been no new ones in the days since the new school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Champaign curbside yard waste pick up begins next month
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Get ready to bag up those leaves from your yard!. The City of Champaign's fall yard waste collection will run from October 10 through December 9. If you live in the orange zone, pickups will begin on October 10. If you live in the blue...
foxillinois.com
Arcola Police Department warns resident of scam
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Arcola Police Department is warning residents of scam phone calls. The phone calls are saying they are an "Ameren Payment Specialist" claiming they were behind on their bill. The caller asked the resident for their banking information and login for their Ameren. Ameren says...
foxillinois.com
Part of 11th Street to be shut down next week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A section of 11th Street in Springfield is set to be shut down for days. City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) will close southbound 11th Street between Madison and Jefferson Streets starting on Tuesday. The closure is so CWLP crews can do a water service...
foxillinois.com
Land Rover caught fire in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — There was a vehicle on fire on Monday in Urbana. The Edge-Scott Fire Protection received a call at 6:50 p.m. for a 2001 Land Rover on fire at 202 Scottswood Drive. The fire department was able to put out the fire without any incidents. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxillinois.com
Springfield Police Department takes implicit bias training
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department’s command staff held a training program with community members on Wednesday morning on the topic of implicit bias. A national organization called Fair and Impartial Policing led the session. “I felt that as chief of police, it was important to...
foxillinois.com
House hit by gunfire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of West hunt for a report of shots fired. A home in the area had been hit by gunfire twice. No...
foxillinois.com
New booster shot available in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new COVID-19 booster shot is out and health officials are urging people to get it. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health has received its first shipment of the new Pfizer booster shots. According to the Director of the Sangamon County Public Health Department...
Comments / 0