SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Levitt AMP Springfield isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The concert series is set to return for three more years. The Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series that they have been selected as an inaugural recipient of the 2023-2025 Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards, a new, three-year matching grant to continue the free series’ momentum in cities nationwide.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO