ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 43

4 injured, 1 airlifted in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 11 p.m.: The West Manchester Township Police Department announced that they are investigating a car crash that occurred on the 500 block of Hanover Road in Jackson Township. Police announced that a green Toyota Corolla driven by a 47-year-old Hanover area woman was traveling...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police

A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Accidents
Dauphin County, PA
Crime & Safety
Dauphin County, PA
Accidents
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Hanover Borough changes abandoned vehicle ordinance

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 24, Hanover Borough Council in York County approved an ordinance amending Borough Code Chapter 342, which is about abandoned or junk vehicles. The ordinance addresses a growing concern where abandoned and junk vehicles are being stored on properties. In addition to this being unsightly, it also presents a variety of health, safety, and welfare issues.
HANOVER, PA
abc27.com

Police activity on I-83 south cleared

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Sept. 7, there was police activity on Interstate 83 south that is causing all lanes to close between Exit 40A: Limekiln Road and Exit 40B: New Cumberland. As of 10:12 p.m., the police activity has been cleared and all lanes are reopened.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash in Lebanon involves school van

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday afternoon, a school van was involved in a crash in Lebanon County. According to emergency dispatch, the crash involved the van and one other vehicle. It happened at the intersection of Lehman and N. 12th Street in Lebanon City around 3:30 p.m. There...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tanker#Traffic Accident
WGAL

Fight at Cumberland County park, shots fired

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Shots were fired as a fight broke out at a playground on Wednesday at a Cumberland County park. The Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to a call for "shots fired" at the Highland Park Playground along the 1300 block of Chatham Road at 4:31 p.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood

A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
GETTYSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NorthcentralPA.com

Heavy traffic on Route 11 in Columbia County

Berwick, Pa. — Traffic in the area of Route 11 southbound in Berwick, Columbia County, may be heavier than usual due to a tractor trailer crash that closed both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 255 in Luzerne County, according to PennDOT. Traffic was being detoured from Interstate 80 westbound at Exit 250 (Route 93) to Route 11. There may be traffic backlog in this area and should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Heavy fog could make the morning commute dangerous through a handful of central Pa. counties

Drivers should slow down and prepare for a longer commute Friday morning because of heavy fog that could significantly reduce visibility, forecasters said. Road visibility could drop below one-quarter of a mile in some parts of Franklin, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties, the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Driver experiences medical episode while driving causing fatal crash in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash took place on North Road in Springfield Township, York County on August 27, 2022, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police. A 79-year-old woman, identified as Patricia Morrison was driving when she experienced a "medical episode," causing her to driver off the road and crash into a mailbox and tree head-on.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy