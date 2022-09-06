Read full article on original website
Bridge inspections to continue into next week on I-81 in Dauphin County: PennDOT
Inspections are scheduled to continue on the Interstate 81 (North) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County. Weather permitting, the work will be performed Saturday through Thursday. On Saturday, the contractor will work on northbound I-81 from 7 a.m. to noon. On Sunday, work will move to southbound I-81...
4 injured, 1 airlifted in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 11 p.m.: The West Manchester Township Police Department announced that they are investigating a car crash that occurred on the 500 block of Hanover Road in Jackson Township. Police announced that a green Toyota Corolla driven by a 47-year-old Hanover area woman was traveling...
Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police
A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
1 injured in crash with central Pa. school van: report
At least one person was transported to a local hospital after a crash involving a school van in Lebanon County on Thursday, according to reports. County dispatch told WGAL that the crash involved the van and another vehicle around 3:30 p.m. near Lehman and North 12th streets in Lebanon. CBS...
Woman, 79, dies after crashing head-on into tree in central Pa.: state police
A Maryland woman died after suffering a medical episode while driving, causing her to crash along a York County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Patricia E. Morrison, 79, of Aberdeen, Maryland, crashed into a mailbox and then a tree on the 300 block of North Road in Springfield Township Aug. 27 around 7:03 p.m., according to state police.
Hanover Borough changes abandoned vehicle ordinance
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 24, Hanover Borough Council in York County approved an ordinance amending Borough Code Chapter 342, which is about abandoned or junk vehicles. The ordinance addresses a growing concern where abandoned and junk vehicles are being stored on properties. In addition to this being unsightly, it also presents a variety of health, safety, and welfare issues.
Police activity on I-83 south cleared
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Sept. 7, there was police activity on Interstate 83 south that is causing all lanes to close between Exit 40A: Limekiln Road and Exit 40B: New Cumberland. As of 10:12 p.m., the police activity has been cleared and all lanes are reopened.
Multi-vehicle crash in Lebanon involves school van
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday afternoon, a school van was involved in a crash in Lebanon County. According to emergency dispatch, the crash involved the van and one other vehicle. It happened at the intersection of Lehman and N. 12th Street in Lebanon City around 3:30 p.m. There...
Harrisburg halfway house resident charged with robbing Lycoming County bank
JERSEY SHORE – A Harrisburg halfway house resident who claims to have robbed 24 banks since the 1990s is being charged with holding up the Jersey Shore State Bank branch in that borough on Tuesday. Robert A. Jones, 59, formerly of Lackawanna County, was arrested Wednesday evening at a...
Fight at Cumberland County park, shots fired
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Shots were fired as a fight broke out at a playground on Wednesday at a Cumberland County park. The Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to a call for "shots fired" at the Highland Park Playground along the 1300 block of Chatham Road at 4:31 p.m.
Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood
A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
Dauphin County driving range to remain open after previously announcing it would close
The Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center in Lower Paxton Township will remain open. That’s a change from two months ago when the golf center announced it would be closing at the end of September. Co-owner Brandon Rogers said he found out about a year and a half ago that...
Heavy traffic on Route 11 in Columbia County
Berwick, Pa. — Traffic in the area of Route 11 southbound in Berwick, Columbia County, may be heavier than usual due to a tractor trailer crash that closed both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 255 in Luzerne County, according to PennDOT. Traffic was being detoured from Interstate 80 westbound at Exit 250 (Route 93) to Route 11. There may be traffic backlog in this area and should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
Heavy fog could make the morning commute dangerous through a handful of central Pa. counties
Drivers should slow down and prepare for a longer commute Friday morning because of heavy fog that could significantly reduce visibility, forecasters said. Road visibility could drop below one-quarter of a mile in some parts of Franklin, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties, the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook.
Route 22/322 eastbound in Dauphin County remains closed after crash
UPDATE: the lanes remained closed as of 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, according to PennDOT. Eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 between Dauphin Borough and Halifax in Dauphin County remained closed late Tuesday due to a crash involving a flipped tanker truck. The crash happened around 6 p.m. between the exits...
Driver experiences medical episode while driving causing fatal crash in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash took place on North Road in Springfield Township, York County on August 27, 2022, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police. A 79-year-old woman, identified as Patricia Morrison was driving when she experienced a "medical episode," causing her to driver off the road and crash into a mailbox and tree head-on.
Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
For second day in a row, crash shuts down part of Interstate 81 on Lebanon, Schuylkill County line
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, a crash shut down a stretch of Interstate 81 on the Lebanon, Schuylkill County line for the second day in a row. Around 10 a.m., the southbound lanes of I-81 were closed between Exit 100, Route 443/Pine Grove and Exit 90, Route 72/Lebanon.
Pennsylvania Duo Delivered Deadly Dose Of Fentanyl To Delaware Dad: Police
A Pennsylvania pair has been arrested in connection with the deadly overdose of a Delaware dad, police say. Joshua Walter Barrick, 41, of Newport, was arrested on Tuesday, September 6 in connection with the deadly overdose of Marvin Lee Biggs, IV, 37, of Townsend, Delaware, Carlisle police stated in a release the following day.
Teens fighting led to shooting at Cumberland County park: police
A 16-year-old boy is charged after a fight at a Lower Allen Township park turned into a shooting on Wednesday, according to police. Officers were called to Highland Park Playground, 1301 Chatham Road, around 4:30 p.m., for reports of shots fired, Lower Allen Township police said. The caller believed there...
