‘He can’t move his arms or legs’: Friend of slashing victim Jon Romano reacts to attack
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-Ken Cooper says he visited his friend Jon Romano in the hospital a few days after he was slashed, the attack leaving him with severe injuries to his extremities. “He’s not able to get out of bed. He can’t move his arms or his legs,” said Cooper. He says the attack happened […]
WRGB
Man accused in violent sword slashing attack faces Albany County judge
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The man accused in a violent sword attack in the city of Albany faced an Albany County judge on Thursday. Randell Mason, 42, was arraigned, pleading not guilty to two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault. Police say back on August 29th,...
WRGB
Teenager accused of stealing vehicle at gunpoint, leading Troy Police on chase
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police say a teen who was arrested just over a week prior was arrested again, this time accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint and leading police on a chase. Police say at around 9:00 PM, they responded to a 911 call of a...
Troy PD: Juvenile arrested with multiple charges
Troy Police Department arrested a male teenager on September 7. The juvenile male, 14, was arrested on multiple charges after a reported robbery, vehicle pursuit, and crash.
WNYT
Ride-along shows what Gloversville cops face on frontline of opioid crisis
The opioid crisis is consuming Gloversville. Without a doubt, overdoses are one of the city’s biggest problems. For the men and women on the front lines in the Gloversville Police Department, it wears on them. It is stressful professionally and personally. 13 Investigates’ ride-along with the department made that...
Pair nabbed in Bennington for alleged drug trafficking
A Nashua, New Hampshire man, and his alleged accomplice from Bennington, Vermont, were jailed on Wednesday after police said the duo trafficked drugs in their car.
WCSO: Six individuals involved in boating incident
Washington County Sheriffs responded to a boating accident on the Hudson river near Lock 6 on September 6. Police reported six individuals involved in this incident.
Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers
On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
Hudson woman dies after Pownal motorcycle crash
Vermont State Troopers said a Hudson, New York woman has died from her injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Police looking for truck from St. Johnsville crash
The St. Johnsville Police are looking for a truck that they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash.
Amsterdam woman pleads guilty in 2021 Galway burglary
An Amsterdam woman pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to first-degree attempted assault, in connection with a December 5, 2021 burglary and shooting on Jersey Hill Road in Galway.
Herkimer County man arrested in 1971 cold case
Police in Maryland said a man from Little Falls, N.Y., was arrested Wednesday for an officer's death more than 50 years ago.
Ex-LI corrections officer pleas guilty to posing as cop to pull women over and prey on them
A New York State corrections officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to impersonating a police officer and pulling over women to prey on them, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said.
Home aide accused of stealing elder’s debit card
On Tuesday, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman accused of committing identity theft. The charges include making multiple purchases using someone else's debit card.
APD: Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) announced four people have been accused of planning to distribute cocaine that was mailed from Puerto Rico to the Capital Region.
New York teacher's remains found in Massachusetts woods nearly 6 months after going missing
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (TCD) -- Investigators located the remains of a 42-year-old teacher from New York several months after she was reported missing. In a statement, Massachusetts State Police said a civilian walking in a wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee "discovered partial human remains" and contacted police on Thursday, Sept. 1. Numerous law enforcement agencies arrived at the location and said there was a "high likelihood" that the remains were those of Meghan Marohn.
Catskill duo behind bars after alleged robbery
A Catskill duo is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a house on Jefferson Heights in the Town of Catskill and robbing the man who lived there.
New York State Man’s Brutal Obituary Written By Son Goes Viral
I think its fair to say at some point in life, we all wonder what our obituaries will say. Were we successful? Were we kind? Did we lead a life worth remembering? For one New York State man, the answer to the first two are hard noes, but he may be remembered most for his viral obituary.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Two killed in wrong-way crash on NY State Thruway, police say
Two people died on the New York State Thruway early Monday, when a motorist drove in the wrong direction and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, State Police said. Police said 68-year-old George Gonzalez of Dumont, N.J., was driving north in the Thruway's southbound lanes and struck a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Yehuda Weinstock of Chester between exits 16 and 15-a in Orange County.
Pedestrian struck, critically injured on State Street
A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Schenectady Tuesday night.
