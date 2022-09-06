Read full article on original website
Rejuvenated Turner Explains What Happened to Him in Lost 2021 Season
The UW safety had his pain threshold tested not once but twice.
What time, what channel is the Portland State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Portland State travels up Interstate 5 to face the Dawgs at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. PT and the game will air on Pac-12 Washington. Last Saturday, Washington (1-0) won its first game under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, beating Kent State, 45-20. Last Thursday, the Vikings began this season with a tough, 21-17 loss at San Jose State, with the Spartans scoring the game-winning touchdown with just 1:11 left in the game. The Huskies will remain home for two more Saturdays after this week’s game as, on Sept. 17, Michigan State pays its first visit to Seattle since the season-opener in 1970. The following week, the Huskies open Pac-12 play against their oldest collegiate rival, Stanford, on September 28.
Eleven Warriors
Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten
One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
DeBoer's Husky Staff Has Creative Means For Instilling Discipline
UW players crawl from sideline to sideline in taxing manner.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/9: Baker Week Mercifully Ending, Fireworks, and Waiting for Sunday
Yesterday was a crappy day, and it was entirely predictable. Crappy from the perspective of how many people were on the site, that is. I don’t know how your day went or whether or not it was crappy. But here, where we keep a sharp eye on how many Browns fans are hanging out with us and talking football, it was crappy. This Newswire feature, for example, get less views than it did on the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend.
McCallister Might Be Huskies' Biggest Starting Surprise
The redshirt freshman punter beat out a transfer with big credentials.
No New Commits Since July, But Huskies Retain SI AA Top 25 Ranking
The UW holds verbal pledges from 19 recruits in six states so far.
myedmondsnews.com
High school sports roundup: Week 1 football results
The Mavericks took an 8-6 lead into halftime however a Shorecrest safety tied the game in the 3rd quarter and a Scots touchdown in the 4th quarter proved to be the winning score. Marysville Pilchuck defeated Edmonds-Woodway 20-16 No details reported. We covered the two other football games in photo/story...
Washington State has only striking teachers nationwide; educators share similar concerns
Washington State is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now. (Though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month.) Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'
'We wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world,' the owners said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
q13fox.com
State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
PLANetizen
Washington State Moving Ahead With Complete Streets
Ryan Packer reports for The Urbanist on the details of the Move Ahead Washington law, also known as SB 5974, approved by the Seattle Legislature in March 2022. As explained by Packer, Move Ahead Washington is ambitious in its scope, requiring the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to “identify gaps that exist in pedestrian or bike networks, and work with local jurisdictions to fill them” for every state transportation project that started design after July 1 of this year with a cost of over $500,000.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Downtown Seattle’s ‘eruptions of ugliness’ to be dealt with in less than 45 minutes
I realize that graffiti will always be with us. But it’s always nice to see some progress. For example – I was actually encouraged by the recent graffiti on the I-90 retaining wall at Mt. Baker that says “what’s it all about?” It’s vandalism, yes, but at least it’s in cheerful colors and raises the question that we all ask ourselves from time to time.
The Stranger
Still Funky After All These Years
Friday night at Madame Lou's, Bush Tetras frontwoman Cynthia Sley told a smaller-than-it-should've-been crowd that this was the band's first Seattle show since Bumbershoot 28 years ago. And, I'm overjoyed to report, the cult New York City post-punk group was totally worth the long wait. The 2022 version of Bush...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Environmental groups push to make bull kelp an endangered species
Environmental groups are pushing to make bull kelp an endangered species. Bull kelp is a seaweed that is an important habitat for fish and sea otters in the Puget Sound, similar to the importance of coral reefs in tropical waters. Cynthia Catton from the Department of Natural Resources says that...
This Washington Town Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State
Stacker pinpointed the cities with the fastest growing home prices using data from Zillow.
Flooded mineshaft to partially close WB I-90 near Issaquah in September
As if getting from home from eastern Washington isn’t congested enough, the state is about to close two of the three lanes of westbound Interstate 90 near Issaquah for the better part of two weeks. This is going to be rough for westbound drivers, especially the truck drivers heading...
Chronicle
Thurston County Commissioners Join Hundreds Outside DNR Office in Rally to Save Washington’s ‘Legacy Forests’
“We’ve got the whole world in our hands, we’ve got to save our forests and public lands,” sang the Raging Grannies outside the Department of Natural Resources building on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Tuesday. “Pressure the DNR and make demands, we’ve got the forest in our hands.”
q13fox.com
Seaplane buoys draw line of controversy on South Lake Union
SEATTLE - Several seaplane companies use Lake Union in Seattle to deliver passengers only a mile from the city’s business and technology core. However, there is controversy growing over a string of buoys placed near the southern shore. The buoys are intended to alert visitors of incoming or outgoing aircraft, but some worry the message they send unfairly pushes out others on the water.
