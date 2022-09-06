Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 4 confirms Gogglebox to air tonight as broadcasters adjust TV schedules
Channel 4 has confirmed the new series of Gogglebox will air this evening as planned as the broadcaster feels it will bring a “valuable sense of continuity” for many of their viewers.The broadcaster said it had made “significant changes” to its schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death but that its purpose was to offer an “alternative” for viewers which it feels is “particularly important at times like this”.This comes as many British channels including BBC One and ITV continue to make changes to their regular programming schedules as a period of mourning begins for the late monarch.#Gogglebox RETURNS...
BBC
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: World champion rivals clash at news conference
Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 10 September. Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Sports Extra from 19:00 BST and then from 21:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 Live, follow live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:30 BST. Savannah Marshall accused Claressa Shields of being...
AOL Corp
BBC Unveils First Diversity & Inclusion Director
The BBC has unveiled its first Diversity & Inclusion Director, with L’Oréal (UK & Ireland) diversity exec Chinny Okolidoh taking on the role. Okolidoh will oversee the development and implementation of initiatives related to on-air and production, talent representation, commissioning guidelines, diversity and inclusion training programs and metrics to measure progress.
BBC
England v South Africa: Third Test to resume on Saturday
England's deciding Test against South Africa at the Kia Oval will resume as scheduled on Saturday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Saturday will remain day three of a five-day Test, with the match not able to be extended to Tuesday. After day one was entirely washed out, day...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com
House of the Dragon - Biggest US drama launch ever on Sky and the biggest ever series premiere on Sky Atlantic in the channel’s 11-year history
Critically acclaimed prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, is fast proving the follow up which fans have long waited for. The welcome return to Westeros has been reflected in viewing figures, as the opening episode on Sky in the UK has just ticked over the 4 million mark, to 4.08 million total views to date*.
BBC
Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record
Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
Comments / 0