The Independent

Channel 4 confirms Gogglebox to air tonight as broadcasters adjust TV schedules

Channel 4 has confirmed the new series of Gogglebox will air this evening as planned as the broadcaster feels it will bring a “valuable sense of continuity” for many of their viewers.The broadcaster said it had made “significant changes” to its schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death but that its purpose was to offer an “alternative” for viewers which it feels is “particularly important at times like this”.This comes as many British channels including BBC One and ITV continue to make changes to their regular programming schedules as a period of mourning begins for the late monarch.#Gogglebox RETURNS...
AOL Corp

BBC Unveils First Diversity & Inclusion Director

The BBC has unveiled its first Diversity & Inclusion Director, with L’Oréal (UK & Ireland) diversity exec Chinny Okolidoh taking on the role. Okolidoh will oversee the development and implementation of initiatives related to on-air and production, talent representation, commissioning guidelines, diversity and inclusion training programs and metrics to measure progress.
BBC

England v South Africa: Third Test to resume on Saturday

England's deciding Test against South Africa at the Kia Oval will resume as scheduled on Saturday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Saturday will remain day three of a five-day Test, with the match not able to be extended to Tuesday. After day one was entirely washed out, day...
spoilertv.com

House of the Dragon - Biggest US drama launch ever on Sky and the biggest ever series premiere on Sky Atlantic in the channel’s 11-year history

Critically acclaimed prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, is fast proving the follow up which fans have long waited for. The welcome return to Westeros has been reflected in viewing figures, as the opening episode on Sky in the UK has just ticked over the 4 million mark, to 4.08 million total views to date*.
BBC

Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record

Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
