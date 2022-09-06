Read full article on original website
Take out the trash!
3d ago
kaiser is a disgrace! they are out for money and not to help patients! I've been there! they would rather kill you and get profit than to help you!
Reply(1)
2
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Yakima can't afford to lose Memorial Hospital
If your doctor has ever sent you out of town to undergo a medical procedure or to see a specialist, you know what the stress, expense and inconvenience feels like. You’re just trying to get well, and now you’re looking at leaving your home, maybe missing work — perhaps even arranging a ride or overnight accommodations in strange surroundings.
U.S. Dept. of Housing & Urban Development releases Fair Market Rents
FMR's in Washington state for 2023 rose 10%.
SPS responds to transportation concerns, says they 'are not satisfied with the status quo'
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools (SPS) is responding to transportation problems the district has experienced during the first week of the 2022 school year. According to Durham School Services, the transportation contractor for SPS, 170 bus drivers were employed before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there are 106 drivers employed, a loss of 40%.
ncwlife.com
Spokane Valley passes on grant, wants electric vehicle 'reality check'
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley Council has decided not to apply for a state grant to plan an electric vehicle charging network out of concerns about additional costs and workload. The Department of Commerce announced $970,000 for local governments to use in support of the state’s transition...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane Valley reaches out to homeless
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley recently opted out of the scramble by area agencies to meet a 30-day deadline set by the Department of Commerce to submit plans for relocation of a large homeless encampment on state land. The city was in the process of developing its own...
Coeur d'Alene Schools to discuss using emergency levies in anticipation of the growing student population
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Before the second Monday of September, Idaho school districts that qualify have the ability to levy emergency funds from taxpayers without voter approval if more students show up than expected and additional funding is needed to support their learning, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
West Hills neighbors sue Catholic Charities, City of Spokane over affordable housing project
SPOKANE, Wash. – A group of people living in the West Hills neighborhood is suing over an affordable housing project slated for the old motel off Government Way. The lawsuit was filed by “Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods” and lists Catholic Charities, Dignity Housing, Empire Health, Sunset Health and the City of Spokane as defendants. “The due process the public comment...
inlander.com
Amelia Clark agrees not to return to leadership role with the Spokane Regional Health District in order to close investigation
Amelia Clark, who, until this month, was the administrative officer of the Spokane Regional Health District, reached an agreement with the Washington State Board of Health to never again hold the top leadership position at the district. Clark has already left her role with the health district for a job...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
Coeur d'Alene approves $123 million budget, 2-year contract for firefighters
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday approved a $123.9 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. It also unanimously approved a two-year contract with Coeur d’Alene firefighters, Local No. 710, International Association of...
KREM
Homeless in Spokane | Sit & Lie, Trent Shelter, and homeless camp update
Homelessness is one of the biggest issues in Spokane. KREM 2 News brings more to the story with updates on sit & lie, the Trent Shelter, and the I-90 homeless camp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Inslee appoints Marla Polin to Spokane County Superior Court
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Marla Polin to the Spokane County Superior Court on Wednesday. Polin will replace Judge Harold Clarke, who is retiring on September 30. Since 2008, Polin has operated the Polin Law Office, where she served as a public defender and...
'Nobody's going to go there' | Trent shelter officially opens to Spokane's homeless population
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue in Spokane is open. This has been anticipated for months as city officials and homeless advocates worked to secure the plan and the funding. On the first day of the Trent Shelter opening, about 20 people moved in. The...
Brother of Sandy Williams reflects on sister's life and contributions to the Spokane community
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rick Williams is just 11 months older than his sister Sandy. "We've been partners in crime since we were born," Williams said. "Being in a military family, we moved every three years. So, it was Sandy and I against the world.”. He said the self-starter and...
inlander.com
Spokane police seize thousands of dollars each year — City Council wants to change how they spend it
In most Washington cities, police chiefs are able to spend the money they seize from people suspected of drug crimes with broad discretion. But in Spokane, a 2017 ordinance requires that the City Council and police chief agree on how the money is spent. This year, the two parties are...
Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
Sit-and-lie v. Illegal camping: What's the difference between Spokane's two ordinances?
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Wednesday that the city would begin enforcing its current sit-and-lie ordinance. She also announced that the city council would vote on a revised illegal camping ordinance during their next meeting on Monday. The announcement comes as the new homeless shelter on...
KHQ Right Now
Huetter Rest Area reopens after limiting services due to sanitation issues
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Services were restored for the Huetter Rest Area Wednesday, after closure due to sanitation areas, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). On Aug. 2, IDT announced it would be limiting the service at the rest stop, which lies between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene. The...
Sandy Williams' life and legacy to be celebrated at First Interstate Center for the Arts
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Carl Maxey Center announced that they will be hosting a free event commemorating the life and legacy of Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams. The free event is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5-8 p.m. at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. According...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 6