WLOX
Gautier Police Department cracking down to better protect spectators at sporting events
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The next game played at Gautier High School’s football stadium, spectators can plan to see more officers. Gautier Police arrested four people during last Friday night’s rivalry game between Pascagoula and Gautier. It’s something Lieutenant James McGhee said Gautier PD will not tolerate.
WLOX
Four arrested during Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier police officers arrested four people during the Gautier High vs. Pascagoula High game on September 2, 2022. Jordan Irving, a 20-year-old from Gautier, and Joshua Hudson, a 19-year-old from Gautier, were both arrested for possessing a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon. Both are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
Mississippi Press
Pascagoula man turns himself in; charged with Moss Point murder
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- David Brennen Mitchell of Pascagoula turned himself in to Moss Point police, who charged the 36-year-old with the murder of Kevin Hardiman. According to Moss Point police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4100 block of Molden Street shortly after 11 p.m. Arriving at the scene, they found the 37-year-old Hardiman, who was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
WLOX
Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon narcotics bust involving the Gulfport Police SWAT Team. It happened at a home in the 1300 block of 19th Street around 4 p.m., September 6. Members of the Gulfport Police...
Mobile Police arrest man accused of 2 separate robberies
UPDATE (4:04 p.m.): According to the MPD, Bonner will be charged with two counts of robbery first degree, assault first degree. More charges are pending. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who is accused of two separate robberies, one on Aug. 22 at Bienville Square […]
Mississippi Press
Investigation continues into apparent domestic killing in Vancleave
VANCLEAVE, Mississippi -- Jackson County investigators are continuing to work on what appears to be a domestic killing in Vancleave. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies were called to a home on Jim Ramsey Road early Monday morning, where they found the body of a woman, later identified by Coroner Bruce Lynd as 40-year-old Nina Olivia Brossett.
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Lillian resident pleads guilty to conspiracy to set fire to Mobile, Mississippi Walmarts
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Lillian resident on Thursday admitted guilt for his role in a string of Walmart fires last year, agreeing to a plea bargain in which he confessed to a conspiracy. Quinton Olson, 21, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. The plea document...
WLOX
Gautier Police Department adds security measures to protect spectators at sporting events
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Man sentenced to four years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
Gulfport, Miss. – A Biloxi man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Christopher R. Rainey, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Boyfriend Shot Defending Girlfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A woman tried to protect her sister, but winds up getting assaulted, and her boyfriend, on the wrong end of a gun. take a look at 29 year old Thomas Austin. Investigators say this Monday, an argument, escalated to a woman being hit, and a man shot-all because of Austin. It went down at a parking lot near Florida and Emogene streets. According to MPD, Austin was arguing with his girlfriend, when her sister, and her boyfriend showed up. When the sister tried to intervene, Austin slapped her. When her boyfriend protested, Austin shot him-then ran away. He hasn’t been seen, since. At last check, the shooting victim is in critical condition, according to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police.
utv44.com
MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
Foley man dead following multi-vehicle crash: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is dead following a Sept. 2 multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 98 four miles east of Elberta in Baldwin County, according to an update from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to the release, 48-year-old Patrick D. Knox of Foley died when his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into […]
WLOX
Boil water notice in effect through Monday for parts of Jackson County
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in parts of Jackson County are asked to take precautions with their water this weekend. Due to a damaged fire hydrant, a boil water notice is in affect for all customers from Amoco Drive north to Three Rivers who lost water pressure. This includes a large section of Escatawpa.
wxxv25.com
Two arrested in narcotics investigation in Gulfport
On September 6, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 36-year-old Gerry Bernard Moore and charged him with one count of Possession with Intent and 27-year-old Jaylen Michael Moore and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 4:02 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department Anti-Crime...
Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly shot girlfriend and her parents, then fled
A Mississippi man is behind bars after he reportedly fled after he shot his girlfriend and her parents. Deon Woods, 32, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault. The shootings reportedly happened after...
utv44.com
MCSO: Two with active warrants caught with gun, drugs in Prichard traffic stop
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Co Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop at the corner of Glendale St. and North Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive in Prichard, AL. The vehicle was a 2002 Black...
WALA-TV FOX10
No prison for former Creola officer who admitted to beating inmate, federal judge rules
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Creola police officer ruined his long law enforcement career and tarnished his reputation and embarrassed his family when he beat an inmate in the city jail last year. At least, he won’t have to go to prison. Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock...
WLOX
Biloxi City Council denies request for a medical cannabis dispensary at Fill-up with Billups location
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”We’re asking for a medical cannabis dispensary at this location and I hope you will grant us this approval,” said Donovan Scruggs, representative for Fill-up with Billups. The business made a conditional-use request before the Biloxi City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting. It...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man convicted of fatal shooting wants new trial; judge is skeptical
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man serving a 20-year sentence from a reckless manslaughter conviction was back in court Thursday looking for a new trial, but the judge expressed skepticism toward his claim. Authorities initially charged Christopher Logan, 24, of Mobile, with felony murder in the shooting death of Jacob...
Court testimony: 14-year-old not intended target of Cheshire Drive shooting
Five of the six people charged in the February murder of a 14-year-old boy were in court Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 0