Moss Point, MS

WLOX

Four arrested during Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier police officers arrested four people during the Gautier High vs. Pascagoula High game on September 2, 2022. Jordan Irving, a 20-year-old from Gautier, and Joshua Hudson, a 19-year-old from Gautier, were both arrested for possessing a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon. Both are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
GAUTIER, MS
Mississippi Press

Pascagoula man turns himself in; charged with Moss Point murder

MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- David Brennen Mitchell of Pascagoula turned himself in to Moss Point police, who charged the 36-year-old with the murder of Kevin Hardiman. According to Moss Point police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4100 block of Molden Street shortly after 11 p.m. Arriving at the scene, they found the 37-year-old Hardiman, who was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon narcotics bust involving the Gulfport Police SWAT Team. It happened at a home in the 1300 block of 19th Street around 4 p.m., September 6. Members of the Gulfport Police...
GULFPORT, MS
Moss Point, MS
Moss Point, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police arrest man accused of 2 separate robberies

UPDATE (4:04 p.m.): According to the MPD, Bonner will be charged with two counts of robbery first degree, assault first degree. More charges are pending. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who is accused of two separate robberies, one on Aug. 22 at Bienville Square […]
MOBILE, AL
Mississippi Press

Investigation continues into apparent domestic killing in Vancleave

VANCLEAVE, Mississippi -- Jackson County investigators are continuing to work on what appears to be a domestic killing in Vancleave. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies were called to a home on Jim Ramsey Road early Monday morning, where they found the body of a woman, later identified by Coroner Bruce Lynd as 40-year-old Nina Olivia Brossett.
VANCLEAVE, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Boyfriend Shot Defending Girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A woman tried to protect her sister, but winds up getting assaulted, and her boyfriend, on the wrong end of a gun. take a look at 29 year old Thomas Austin. Investigators say this Monday, an argument, escalated to a woman being hit, and a man shot-all because of Austin. It went down at a parking lot near Florida and Emogene streets. According to MPD, Austin was arguing with his girlfriend, when her sister, and her boyfriend showed up. When the sister tried to intervene, Austin slapped her. When her boyfriend protested, Austin shot him-then ran away. He hasn’t been seen, since. At last check, the shooting victim is in critical condition, according to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
MOBILE, AL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wxxv25.com

Two arrested in narcotics investigation in Gulfport

On September 6, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 36-year-old Gerry Bernard Moore and charged him with one count of Possession with Intent and 27-year-old Jaylen Michael Moore and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 4:02 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department Anti-Crime...
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man convicted of fatal shooting wants new trial; judge is skeptical

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man serving a 20-year sentence from a reckless manslaughter conviction was back in court Thursday looking for a new trial, but the judge expressed skepticism toward his claim. Authorities initially charged Christopher Logan, 24, of Mobile, with felony murder in the shooting death of Jacob...
MOBILE, AL

