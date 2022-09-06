Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: Driver in deadly Waco crash was speeding and ran red light
The driver arrested last week in a July 30 lethal crash in Waco was speeding and ran a red light, according to police. Police arrested Rafe William Kalama, 19, Sept. 2 on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road. Kalama was driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Loop 340 when he collided with a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by James Andrew May, 46, police reported. May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
KWTX
Mexia police investigate early morning fatal shooting
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead following a shooting in the early morning of Thursday in Mexia. Mexia Police Department officers responded at approximately 1:10 a.m. Sept. 8 in the Best Western in the 1314 block of East Milam Street to a call shots fired in the area.
fox44news.com
Temple Car Accident Leads to Traffic Delays
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department worked a major car accident on Airport Road and Research Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Officers asked people to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes due to traffic delays. The Temple Police Department later said on social media that...
WacoTrib.com
Lacy Lakeview PD arrests blood-covered woman in shotgun killing
Lacy Lakeview Police on Wednesday arrested a woman covered in blood and charged her in the killing of her neighbor with a shotgun. Cynthia Ellen Ming, 50, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the street outside the scene of the shooting in the 400 block of Whispering Lane. She was charged with murder in the death of Angie Bush, also known as Angie Moore.
fox44news.com
Man dead in Mexia hotel shooting
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after an early morning shooting at a Mexia hotel. City Manager Eric B. Garretty tells FOX 44 News that at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday, Mexia Police Department officers responded to a call of “shots fired” at 1314 East Milam Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound dead. They immediately secured the area as a crime scene.
KWTX
Waco police identify motorcyclist killed in collision over the weekend
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Waco Police Department are investigating a deadly collision that claimed the life of 33-year-old Gregory Jefferson over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, near the 1600 Block of N. Valley Mills Drive. Police said a preliminary...
fox44news.com
Two arrested in illegal game room operation
RIESEL, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators and Riesel Police Department officers make two arrests in an illegal game room operation. The Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Thursday night that two employees were arrested. They have been identified as 29-year-old Ramesh...
Killeen, Texas Shooting Involving 9-Year-Old Under Investigation
Killeen, Texas Police are currently working to determined what caused the shooting of an unidentified female and child in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle. According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, officers were sent to Harker Heights Seton Hospital. At the time of writing, the unidentified female juvenile at the hospital was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
Police: 9-year-old girl shot in Killeen, man arrested
KILLEEN, Texas — A 45-year-old man was arrested after he injured a 9-year-old girl in a shooting on Tuesday in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police say around 1 p.m., officers were first called to the Harker Heights Seton Hospital because of a girl with a gunshot wound in the foot.
fox44news.com
Man accused of road rage incident, evades pursuit
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a motorcycle driver accused of causing a road rage incident and who has evaded a pursuit. The department reported on social media Wednesday that a motorcyclist they are calling “Chad” intentionally drive the...
Five vehicle-Double fatality crash-Milam County
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers report a double fatality crash involving five vehicles Tuesday evening in Milam County. A 2017 1500 Ram struck a 2017 3500 Ram causing a collision resulting in two lives lost, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Make Burglary Arrests
A 30 year old Hearne man’s 17th trip to the Brazos County jail in 13 years, accuses him of entering the College Station Game Stop store Monday at 5:30 in the morning. A College Station police officer responding to an alarm found Jalen Bloom crawling through a broken window. The officer also observed according to the arrest report that it looked like the storefront was rammed by a vehicle. Bloom told the officer that someone else broke the window. Bloom, who is awaiting a trial on Brazos County charges of DWI, evading arrest, and drug possession, is out of jail after posting bonds from his latest arrest totaling $8,000 dollars.
KWTX
Police in Central Texas need help identifying man accused of stealing grill from Walmart
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a case involving the theft of a grill and need the community’s assistance identifying the suspect seen in surveillance camera footage. The theft happened at the local Walmart on August 28, 2022. If you have information, you can contact the Copperas...
Autopsy confirms remains found to be murdered Waco woman
Remains found by authorities were confirmed to be Elizabeth Ann Romero, a Waco woman who disappeared in April.
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead Police: Man tried to set fire to former roommates' hotel room
A Waco man who police believe set fire to the door of his former roommates' Bellmead hotel room was arrested Friday. A witness saw Rodrick Marcel Robertson, 47, of Waco, "light a rag and throw it onto a hotel room door causing a fire" at about 1 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of Behrens Circle in Bellmead, an arrest affidavit states. The people staying in the hotel room had recently moved out of Robertson's home, according to the affidavit.
KWTX
Mart City Council member charged for possession of meth
MART, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury indicted Mart City Councilmember Zachary Blain Byrd for possession of methamphetamine. Documents reveal Byrd was arrested June 21 after a police officer pulled him over for driving with an expired registration on Waco Drive. He exited the vehicle and the officer reportedly smelled...
fox44news.com
Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash
MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
WacoTrib.com
Mart council member had prior drug arrest on marijuana, meth charges
Mart City Council Member Zachary Blain Byrd was arrested on drug charges in June in connection to his indictment last week. "Byrd stepped out of my vehicle and dropped a clear plastic bag of a white substance on the ground," a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper wrote in Byrd's arrest affidavit. "This substance tested positive for methamphetamine."
KWTX
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
fox44news.com
Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
