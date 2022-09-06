ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KIMT

Police: Man arrested in Minnesota shooting that left 3 dead

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man has been arrested in a weekend shooting in Minnesota's capital city that left three people dead and two others wounded, officials say. Police and the FBI arrested the 41-year-old Minneapolis man in Chicago on Wednesday in the shooting in St. Paul, authorities said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Video shows children running away after shots fired near bus stop in Crystal, Minn.

CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting in Crystal, Minnesota, which witnesses say happened after students got off a bus nearby Wednesday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says at 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, authorities received 911 calls about possible gunshots fired in the area of 38th and Adair avenues. Police arrived and found "a number" of spent shell casings. Witnesses saw a likely suspect vehicle leaving the area right after gunshots were heard.
CRYSTAL, MN
mprnews.org

Minneapolis mosque leaders say man caused $50,000 in damage, stole donations

Mosque leaders at Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis say a man broke in late Sunday night, causing more than $50,000 in damage and allegedly stealing donations. Security cameras in the mosque show a man in a black hoodie using the back door to break into the mosque when no one was inside. Mosque leaders say the man damaged 15 doors and ripped donation boxes off the wall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
fox9.com

Career arsonist, ‘Backdraft Al,’ dies from overdose

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Alan Theodore Enger, a notorious arsonist who terrorized Twin Cities’ neighborhoods over four decades, died two months ago from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamines. He was 57. Known to arson investigators as ‘Backdraft Al,’ there were no published obituaries noting his passing and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman

This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
WYOMING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shooter opens fire outside Minneapolis gas station, wounding man inside

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire outside of a south Minneapolis gas station Wednesday evening, injuring a man inside.Officers were called to the Crosstown Gas & Convenience store on the 5700 block of 34th Avenue South just before 6 p.m., where they found the victim suffering from "potentially life-threatening wounds." Police say it's not clear at this point if the shooting was preceded by a verbal argument between the victim and the shooter outside of the business, or if the victim was an innocent bystander.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man who drove Hinckley shooting victim to hospital arrested for murder

HINCKLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Chisago City man who showed up at the hospital Tuesday morning with a gunshot victim has been arrested for murder in the now deadly shooting in Hinckley, Minnesota. The Pine County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they had arrested the 36-year-old Chisago City man for...
HINCKLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Evidence that led to Jerry Westrom's cold-case murder conviction released

MINNEAPOLIS – An Isanti hockey dad convicted in a brutal cold-case murder will be sentenced in court Friday morning. We're getting a look at the evidence that led the jury to find Jerry Westrom guilty in the 1993 murder of Jeanie Childs in Minneapolis.The jury foreperson told WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle about the three things that made a lasting impact on jurors.The evidence offers the first look inside the gruesome crime scene. The Minneapolis apartment where Westrom murdered Childs decades ago, stabbing her 65 times."He would've had to chase her around the apartment, stabbing her multiple times, over and over again. He...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Public Safety
fox9.com

Charges: Minneapolis man used 3D printers to build machine guns

(FOX 9) - A man is accused of using 3D printers to build ghost guns, including illegal machine guns, in his Minneapolis home. The U.S. Attorney's Office on Wednesday said in a news release Aaron Cato, 25, is charged with possession of machine guns. He made his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday. He was ordered to remain in detention pending further court proceedings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Woman shot in head outside Minneapolis smoke shop, witnesses say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was hurt after a witness said she was shot in the head outside the Loon Smoke Shop in Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shooting at 4:07 p.m. near Lyndale Avenue South and 25th Street West, where they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Violent night in Minneapolis: Multiple shootings leave 2 dead, several hurt

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are investigating a series of separate shootings that broke out Thursday night into the overnight hours, leaving a couple people dead and multiple more injured.According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Knox and Plymouth avenues at about 8:15 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired in the area. They arrived to find the 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, who later died from his injuries at HCMC. Houses and cars in the area were also struck by gunfire. At around the same time as the first shooting, more officers were called to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Chisago City man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Hinckley

PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 36-year-old Chisago City man is in custody and suspected of shooting a man in Hinckley, who later died at the hospital.An investigation by the Pine County Sheriff's Office determined the man allegedly shot the victim on Lake Alma Road. He then took the victim to a hospital around 6 a.m. Tuesday.The suspect left, and the victim later died.He was arrested around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and is in Pine County Jail.The victim's identity will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
HINCKLEY, MN

