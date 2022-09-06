Read full article on original website
Man Arrested For Shooting in St. Paul That Left 3 People Dead
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man has been arrested in a weekend shooting in Minnesota's capital city that left three people dead and two others wounded, officials say. Police and the FBI arrested the 41-year-old Minneapolis man in Chicago on Wednesday in the shooting in St. Paul, authorities said.
KIMT
Police: Man arrested in Minnesota shooting that left 3 dead
fox9.com
Video shows children running away after shots fired near bus stop in Crystal, Minn.
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting in Crystal, Minnesota, which witnesses say happened after students got off a bus nearby Wednesday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says at 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, authorities received 911 calls about possible gunshots fired in the area of 38th and Adair avenues. Police arrived and found "a number" of spent shell casings. Witnesses saw a likely suspect vehicle leaving the area right after gunshots were heard.
mprnews.org
Minneapolis mosque leaders say man caused $50,000 in damage, stole donations
Mosque leaders at Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis say a man broke in late Sunday night, causing more than $50,000 in damage and allegedly stealing donations. Security cameras in the mosque show a man in a black hoodie using the back door to break into the mosque when no one was inside. Mosque leaders say the man damaged 15 doors and ripped donation boxes off the wall.
Minnesota Man Arrested After Leaving ID Behind At Crime Scene
This is quite a story. Let's just say that a Minnesota man may take the prize of "dumbest criminal" so far this year. That is saying a lot considering there have been some very strange crime stories out of the state. In late August, a woman from Rochester made headlines...
fox9.com
Career arsonist, ‘Backdraft Al,’ dies from overdose
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Alan Theodore Enger, a notorious arsonist who terrorized Twin Cities’ neighborhoods over four decades, died two months ago from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamines. He was 57. Known to arson investigators as ‘Backdraft Al,’ there were no published obituaries noting his passing and...
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
Shooter opens fire outside Minneapolis gas station, wounding man inside
MINNEAPOLIS – Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire outside of a south Minneapolis gas station Wednesday evening, injuring a man inside.Officers were called to the Crosstown Gas & Convenience store on the 5700 block of 34th Avenue South just before 6 p.m., where they found the victim suffering from "potentially life-threatening wounds." Police say it's not clear at this point if the shooting was preceded by a verbal argument between the victim and the shooter outside of the business, or if the victim was an innocent bystander.
fox9.com
Man shot 9 times in NE Minneapolis near popular restaurants Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is in critical condition Wednesday after being shot nine times in a popular area of Northeast Minneapolis Tuesday evening. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. on the 600 Block of 23rd Avenue NE.
fox9.com
Man who drove Hinckley shooting victim to hospital arrested for murder
HINCKLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Chisago City man who showed up at the hospital Tuesday morning with a gunshot victim has been arrested for murder in the now deadly shooting in Hinckley, Minnesota. The Pine County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they had arrested the 36-year-old Chisago City man for...
Two shot dead as gunfire erupts overnight in Minneapolis
Another violent night in Minneapolis results in two dead, one of them 16 years old, with several wounded, and there was also a shooting in Saint Paul
Evidence that led to Jerry Westrom's cold-case murder conviction released
MINNEAPOLIS – An Isanti hockey dad convicted in a brutal cold-case murder will be sentenced in court Friday morning. We're getting a look at the evidence that led the jury to find Jerry Westrom guilty in the 1993 murder of Jeanie Childs in Minneapolis.The jury foreperson told WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle about the three things that made a lasting impact on jurors.The evidence offers the first look inside the gruesome crime scene. The Minneapolis apartment where Westrom murdered Childs decades ago, stabbing her 65 times."He would've had to chase her around the apartment, stabbing her multiple times, over and over again. He...
Man charged for involvement in shootout that left one dead near Rice Street bar
Police in St. Paul said they have arrested a suspect as part of an investigation into a shootout that left a man dead near a Rice Street bar. Demetrius Lott, 26, was arrested around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday during a raid at the Motel 6 on Old Hudson Road. Lott faces a dangerous weapons charge relating to the shootout on Aug. 31.
bulletin-news.com
Minneapolis man arrested in St. Paul shootings that killed 3, wounded 2 others
According to the city’s assistant police chief, Wednesday’s arrest of a suspect in a triple homicide in St. Paul allows families and neighborhood residents to start the healing process. In connection with the shootings on Sunday that left three people dead and two more injured, St. Paul police...
fox9.com
Charges: Minneapolis man used 3D printers to build machine guns
(FOX 9) - A man is accused of using 3D printers to build ghost guns, including illegal machine guns, in his Minneapolis home. The U.S. Attorney's Office on Wednesday said in a news release Aaron Cato, 25, is charged with possession of machine guns. He made his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday. He was ordered to remain in detention pending further court proceedings.
fox9.com
Woman shot in head outside Minneapolis smoke shop, witnesses say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was hurt after a witness said she was shot in the head outside the Loon Smoke Shop in Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shooting at 4:07 p.m. near Lyndale Avenue South and 25th Street West, where they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Violent night in Minneapolis: Multiple shootings leave 2 dead, several hurt
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are investigating a series of separate shootings that broke out Thursday night into the overnight hours, leaving a couple people dead and multiple more injured.According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Knox and Plymouth avenues at about 8:15 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired in the area. They arrived to find the 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, who later died from his injuries at HCMC. Houses and cars in the area were also struck by gunfire. At around the same time as the first shooting, more officers were called to...
KARE
Three separate shootings leave 2 dead, multiple people injured in Minneapolis
Homicide investigators are busy after a violent night in Minneapolis. Three separate shootings left two people dead and multiple others with gunshot wounds.
fox9.com
RAW: Video shows children running after shooting in Crystal
This video from Branden Carter shows students with backpacks running after a shooting in Crystal. Police said they are investigating, but would not confirm social media reports that allege the students were shot at.
Chisago City man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Hinckley
PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 36-year-old Chisago City man is in custody and suspected of shooting a man in Hinckley, who later died at the hospital.An investigation by the Pine County Sheriff's Office determined the man allegedly shot the victim on Lake Alma Road. He then took the victim to a hospital around 6 a.m. Tuesday.The suspect left, and the victim later died.He was arrested around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and is in Pine County Jail.The victim's identity will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
