wgac.com
New Covid-19 Booster Shots Now Available in Georgia and South Carolina
Health officials in Georgia and South Carolina say the updated Covid-19 booster shots are now available in both states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the booster is designed to protect against Covid-19 as well as the more contagious subvariants. The Pfizer booster is recommended for those 12...
WJCL
South Carolina's superintendent of education presents millions of dollars to Hampton County Schools
HAMPTON, S.C. — School expansion funds are coming to Hampton County School District as they receive millions of dollars from the state's superintendent. It was a big day for Hampton County School District as they receive $52 million to go toward infrastructure. State superintendent of education, Molly Spearman, presented...
abccolumbia.com
Labor Day weekend fatalities reported by the SC Department of Public Safety
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced earlier today that 10 people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Labor Day weekend. 12 deaths were reported during last years Labor Holiday weekend. For more information on this weekend report, click here.
WYFF4.com
What you need to know about the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, returns Oct. 12 through 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tue., Oct. 11. (Video above provided...
Man receives 15 years for trafficking drugs in South Carolina
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking heroin in Greenwood County.
abccolumbia.com
The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in tax rebates later this year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents may be eligible for a state tax rebate if they file their 2021 Individual Income Tax return by October 17. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in rebates later this year for those who file by that date and meet eligibility. Part-year resident and non-residents are also eligible for this offer.
SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
South Carolina has $145M for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
abccolumbia.com
Governor McMaster declares September ‘Workforce Development’ month
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Looking to fill jobs in the state. Wednesday Governor McMaster and officials from The Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW), declared September as ‘Workforce Development’ month. ABC’s Columbia’s Lee Williams has more on what this means for employers and job seekers.
abccolumbia.com
Get your discount tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to go to the fair and beyond next month while saving money on your tickets!. The 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair goes from October 12 to the 23 at the State Fairgrounds at 1200 Rosewood Drive. Curtis spoke with Nancy Smith, State...
WMBF
U.S. Postal Service hiring across S.C. to help increased shipping demands
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. Over the last few years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands set the company back and they need help now more than ever. In March of 2021, USPS launched...
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Upstate representative responds to abortion comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate representative recently responded to criticism he received for comments he made during the House debate over a bill restricting abortions in South Carolina. Representatives were arguing over putting exceptions in the bill for rape and incest when one Republican lawmaker said he was...
The Post and Courier
McMaster pushed to sue over failed Panthers HQ: 'Act like a governor and not a fan'
COLUMBIA — A South Carolina lawmaker has called on Gov. Henry McMaster to sue billionaire Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper over the team's failed headquarters and practice facility complex in Rock Hill. State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, said he thinks the state should be reimbursed for its portion of...
WIS-TV
Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?. Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/....
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina’s DMV offering sign-up events for REAL ID licenses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing to promote REAL ID by offering several events across the state to help customers obtain the new license. After May 3, 2023, you will be required to have a REAL ID in order to board a domestic...
legalreader.com
Can I Sue My Employer for Wrongful Termination in South Carolina?
You have the right to sue your employer, but your lawyer will explain that you need to exhaust other complaint procedures first. South Carolina is an at-will employment state, which means that an employer can fire anyone at any time without providing any reason. However, there are limits to this rule and often enough the real reason you were fired is illegal. If that is the case, you need to consult with an experienced South Carolina employment lawyer and file a complaint.
LAW・
holycitysinner.com
Commentary: Full of Rage
South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
Group working to fill thousands of open jobs across SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – September is Workforce Development Month, and employers across South Carolina are trying to fill thousands of open positions. Leaders with SC Works say, South Carolina, like many others, is experiencing ‘the great resignation,’ leading to a shortage of workers. Throughout the month, SC Works and the South Carolina Department of Employment […]
JOBS・
Hundreds In State Refunds For South Carolina Residents
South Carolina will put money back into the pockets of its residents. The payouts will happen later in the year. South Carolina plans to give locals direct tax rebates. The amount will vary based on the number of returns the state receives. Qualifying individuals are taxpayers. If not already done, the person should file their return for 2021 by October 17. The recipient should have a tax liability. Or a positive balance due after removing any credits from owed taxes to receive the rebate. (source)
Which South Carolina school districts pay administrators the most?
IRMO, S.C. (WBTW) — Not surprisingly, principals in South Carolina’s larger school districts typically make more than in the small districts, according to 2021-22 data from state report cards. The data is in line with a report from the National Center for Education Statistics, which found that for the 2017-18 academic year, principals nationwide averaged […]
