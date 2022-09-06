ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

wgac.com

New Covid-19 Booster Shots Now Available in Georgia and South Carolina

Health officials in Georgia and South Carolina say the updated Covid-19 booster shots are now available in both states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the booster is designed to protect against Covid-19 as well as the more contagious subvariants. The Pfizer booster is recommended for those 12...
GEORGIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Labor Day weekend fatalities reported by the SC Department of Public Safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced earlier today that 10 people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Labor Day weekend. 12 deaths were reported during last years Labor Holiday weekend. For more information on this weekend report, click here.
POLITICS
WYFF4.com

What you need to know about the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, returns Oct. 12 through 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tue., Oct. 11. (Video above provided...
AGRICULTURE
abccolumbia.com

The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in tax rebates later this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents may be eligible for a state tax rebate if they file their 2021 Individual Income Tax return by October 17. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in rebates later this year for those who file by that date and meet eligibility. Part-year resident and non-residents are also eligible for this offer.
INCOME TAX
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
POLITICS
News19 WLTX

South Carolina has $145M for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Governor McMaster declares September ‘Workforce Development’ month

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Looking to fill jobs in the state. Wednesday Governor McMaster and officials from The Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW), declared September as ‘Workforce Development’ month. ABC’s Columbia’s Lee Williams has more on what this means for employers and job seekers.
POLITICS
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Upstate representative responds to abortion comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate representative recently responded to criticism he received for comments he made during the House debate over a bill restricting abortions in South Carolina. Representatives were arguing over putting exceptions in the bill for rape and incest when one Republican lawmaker said he was...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?. Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/....
ECONOMY
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina’s DMV offering sign-up events for REAL ID licenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing to promote REAL ID by offering several events across the state to help customers obtain the new license. After May 3, 2023, you will be required to have a REAL ID in order to board a domestic...
POLITICS
legalreader.com

Can I Sue My Employer for Wrongful Termination in South Carolina?

You have the right to sue your employer, but your lawyer will explain that you need to exhaust other complaint procedures first. South Carolina is an at-will employment state, which means that an employer can fire anyone at any time without providing any reason. However, there are limits to this rule and often enough the real reason you were fired is illegal. If that is the case, you need to consult with an experienced South Carolina employment lawyer and file a complaint.
LAW
Commentary: Full of Rage

Commentary: Full of Rage

South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Group working to fill thousands of open jobs across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – September is Workforce Development Month, and employers across South Carolina are trying to fill thousands of open positions. Leaders with SC Works say, South Carolina, like many others, is experiencing ‘the great resignation,’ leading to a shortage of workers. Throughout the month, SC Works and the South Carolina Department of Employment […]
JOBS
Cadrene Heslop

Hundreds In State Refunds For South Carolina Residents

South Carolina will put money back into the pockets of its residents. The payouts will happen later in the year. South Carolina plans to give locals direct tax rebates. The amount will vary based on the number of returns the state receives. Qualifying individuals are taxpayers. If not already done, the person should file their return for 2021 by October 17. The recipient should have a tax liability. Or a positive balance due after removing any credits from owed taxes to receive the rebate. (source)
INDIANA STATE
WBTW News13

Which South Carolina school districts pay administrators the most?

IRMO, S.C. (WBTW) — Not surprisingly, principals in South Carolina’s larger school districts typically make more than in the small districts, according to 2021-22 data from state report cards. The data is in line with a report from the National Center for Education Statistics, which found that for the 2017-18 academic year, principals nationwide averaged […]
EDUCATION

