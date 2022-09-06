Read full article on original website
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
Queen Elizabeth II remembered in Connecticut
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered across the world. Sadly, we broke the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing to Donna Werner of New Fairfield, who was in England for the Queen’s Jubilee. She appeared on Good Morning America along with several broadcasts and was even dubbed my many as a “superfan” […]
Navy celebrates reopening of Historic Ship Nautilus after $36M preservation project
GROTON, Conn. — Senior Navy leaders, government and state officials, veterans and members of the public will come together in Groton Friday morning to celebrate USS Nautilus' return to public display following a ten-month, estimated $36 million preservation project. “We did the top-side decking. We did a full hull...
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters
BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’
There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
Are you oversharing your child's information online?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Back-to-school season can be an exciting time for parents, but could you be sharing too much information about your child online?. Many families are anxious to share big milestones with their families in real life and online, but your loved ones might not be the only ones getting that valuable information.
See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home
WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
'It’s very disturbing' | Suspicious man approaches students offering rides to school in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. — Parents and students are on edge after they heard a report of a suspicious man who asked students if they would like a ride to school. "It’s very disturbing," said Denise Pyburn of Bristol. Pyburn lives on Judson Avenue which is where police said the...
Avelo Pushes Earliest Flight Times To 6:30 A.M.
Morris Cove neighbors will get a half-hour reprieve from morning airplane noises starting on Thursday, as Avelo Airlines pushes back its earliest daily from 6 to 6:30 a.m. That scheduling change is included in a voluntary agreement that the new budget airline struck with the city and the Tweed New Haven Airport Authority back on June 28.
Man Extradited From Hawaii For Ansonia Homicide
More than 11 years after the crime, a suspect is facing charges for his involvement in the 2011 murder of a Connecticut man. Andrew Spino, age 34, was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, by US Marshals to New Haven County in connection with the March 2011 murder of Isaia Hernandez in Ansonia.
Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
Man with New Britain connection promoted to active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General
Greg Gianoni has been promoted as an active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Navy, currently serving in the D.C. area. Gianoni graduated from Bristol Central High School in 2003 and attended Bentley University. Gianoni received his B.S. in economics and finance with minors in law and psychology. He would then go on to enroll in the California Western School of Law, where he graduated with his J.D. in April 2013.
Assault at Yale being investigated as hate crime
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An assault at the Yale campus on Saturday has been designated as a hate crime, according to Yale's Chief of Police. Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell said a Latino man was seriously injured Saturday morning by a group of young men who shouted racial slurs at the man as they assaulted him, according to the victim as well as a witness who was on the scene when it happened.
Waterbury parents upset at school bus company for poor transportation service
WATERBURY, Conn. — Parents in Waterbury are up in arms after the Durham Bus Services have been failing to pick up and drop off elementary school students. "What?! This is the worst area to drop a 4-year-old off! I don’t even come through here!" said Sherri Delgado of Waterbury.
The First Night of Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival Was a Raucous Success
The Danbury San Gennaro festival has been in the works for years. There were some major obstacles in the way like COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic nearly stopped the event from happening at all, but it is finally here. The first-ever Danbury San Gennaro Festival began last night. Here is some of what I saw in just the first hour of this 5-day celebration.
