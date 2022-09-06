ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Queen Elizabeth II remembered in Connecticut

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered across the world. Sadly, we broke the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing to Donna Werner of New Fairfield, who was in England for the Queen’s Jubilee. She appeared on Good Morning America along with several broadcasts and was even dubbed my many as a “superfan” […]
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters

BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
BURLINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’

There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX 61

Are you oversharing your child's information online?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Back-to-school season can be an exciting time for parents, but could you be sharing too much information about your child online?. Many families are anxious to share big milestones with their families in real life and online, but your loved ones might not be the only ones getting that valuable information.
HARTFORD, CT
CBS New York

See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home

WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.
WILTON, CT
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Avelo Pushes Earliest Flight Times To 6:30 A.M.

Morris Cove neighbors will get a half-hour reprieve from morning airplane noises starting on Thursday, as Avelo Airlines pushes back its earliest daily from 6 to 6:30 a.m. That scheduling change is included in a voluntary agreement that the new budget airline struck with the city and the Tweed New Haven Airport Authority back on June 28.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Extradited From Hawaii For Ansonia Homicide

More than 11 years after the crime, a suspect is facing charges for his involvement in the 2011 murder of a Connecticut man. Andrew Spino, age 34, was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, by US Marshals to New Haven County in connection with the March 2011 murder of Isaia Hernandez in Ansonia.
ANSONIA, CT
FOX 61

Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Man with New Britain connection promoted to active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General

Greg Gianoni has been promoted as an active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Navy, currently serving in the D.C. area. Gianoni graduated from Bristol Central High School in 2003 and attended Bentley University. Gianoni received his B.S. in economics and finance with minors in law and psychology. He would then go on to enroll in the California Western School of Law, where he graduated with his J.D. in April 2013.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

Assault at Yale being investigated as hate crime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An assault at the Yale campus on Saturday has been designated as a hate crime, according to Yale's Chief of Police. Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell said a Latino man was seriously injured Saturday morning by a group of young men who shouted racial slurs at the man as they assaulted him, according to the victim as well as a witness who was on the scene when it happened.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

The First Night of Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival Was a Raucous Success

The Danbury San Gennaro festival has been in the works for years. There were some major obstacles in the way like COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic nearly stopped the event from happening at all, but it is finally here. The first-ever Danbury San Gennaro Festival began last night. Here is some of what I saw in just the first hour of this 5-day celebration.
DANBURY, CT
