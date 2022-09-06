Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons is getting a chance to live out a dream in Week 1. A native of Olathe, Kansas and an Olathe North Eagle alum, Simmons grew up as a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, he says many of his friends and family members are still big fans of the team and they’ve been giving him a bit of grief ahead of the season opener.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO