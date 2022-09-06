ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Coach To Plead Guilty To DWI Charge In Crash That Injured Young Girl

Britt Reid, a former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, is expected to plead guilty in a DWI crash that left a five-year-old girl with traumatic brain injuries. A former coach with the Kansas City Chiefs is expected to plead guilty to a charge of felony driving while intoxicated, after a multiple car crash last year that left a five-year-old girl with a serious brain injury.
Olathe native Isaiah Simmons has been asked to go easy on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons is getting a chance to live out a dream in Week 1. A native of Olathe, Kansas and an Olathe North Eagle alum, Simmons grew up as a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, he says many of his friends and family members are still big fans of the team and they’ve been giving him a bit of grief ahead of the season opener.
