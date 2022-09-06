Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Temporary housing cabins for the homeless coming to downtown Columbia
Officials with the City of Columbia held a press conference Tuesday to announce the launch of Rapid Shelter Columbia. The new concept is the first transitional housing project of its kind in the Midlands and will provide individual small pods for homeless community members. The temporary housing units will be...
abccolumbia.com
City officials unveil plan to provide shelter for homeless
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — City officials unveiled a new plan to help people who are experiencing homelessness. A new village will be built at 191 Calhoun Street just off of Huger Street. The community will contain pods, or small cabins, built by a company called “Pallet shelters.”. Each...
abccolumbia.com
Honoring the 21st anniversary of 9/11
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This weekend the country will remember those who gave their lives during 9/11. In the Midlands, a remembrance ceremony will be held to reflect on that tragic day and to also remember the many first responders in the Midlands who gave the ultimate sacrifice. On...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Dutch Plaza building sold to Midlands Housing Alliance
A new affordable housing option for seniors is in the future for the St. Andrews submarket after Midlands Housing Alliance purchased Dutch Plaza, a 76,000-square-foot building, from D&P Beach Properties LLC. Crawford Prezioso, a brokerage associate with Colliers South Carolina, represented both the seller and the buyer. Prezioso represents owners,...
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
Company selected for Railroad Corner redevelopment project in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected the Orangeburg University District Partners as the developer for its Railroad Corner redevelopment project. “We look forward of working with all of you as well as the citizens of the city of Orangeburg, the business community of the city of Orangeburg, and the two HBCU’s to yield a fantastic, great project," said partner Bob Jenkins.
Fairfield County has a new 10-year comprehensive plan in the works
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County is getting ready to release its new ten year comprehensive plan, which reflects the county's goals through the next decade. The community development team says it has done its due diligence by hosting work sessions with the planning commission, asking for community feedback through an online survey, and working with local businesses and the Central Midlands Council of Government.
WIS-TV
Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are now accepting applications for federal funding for groups affected by COVID-19. Richland County received $16 million in emergency federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials are accepting applications and say the county will distribute the funds to help small...
abccolumbia.com
Weekly claims for unemployment benefits fall again
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The latest numbers from the Labor Department show first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell by six thousand last week. That is the lowest it’s been in more than three months and lower than economists expected. Even with recent layoffs in technology and retail– there are still...
Columbia Star
Robinson Gray moves into WestLawn, its new home in the BullStreet District
The future has arrived, which means a new beginning for Robinson Gray Stepp & Laffitte— and for Columbia. Robinson Gray recently moved to WestLawn, the BullStreet District’s newest office building and the first mass timber commercial building in Columbia. Featuring 79,000 sq. ft., WestLawn is the largest of its kind in South Carolina.
coladaily.com
Kao Thai owner plans to close one door and open another
Asian-infused restaurant Kao Tai opened its doors in the Vista in 2018 and will soon be moving less than a mile down the road to the downtown area. The move comes due to a struggle for business in their current hidden location. Kao Thai owner Gai Wilson was born and...
abccolumbia.com
Special Olympics SC hosts annual “Cops and Lobsters” fundraiser
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you visit the Red Lobster on Two Notch Road in Columbia or Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce today or tomorrow, your server may come as a surprise. The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run event is known as “Cops and Lobsters.”. Hosted by Special...
wach.com
Swimming advisory issued for Broad River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
abccolumbia.com
Pet care costs at all-time high due to inflation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—New data suggests inflation and the slowing economy are making an impact on pet owners’ wallets. Is the big splurging on pets we saw during the pandemic over?. In today’s consumer watch— a look at why both retailers and wall street are concerned about a shift...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia’s 35th annual Greek Festival kicks off next week!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia’s 35th Annual Greek Festival is next week! It’s September 15th—18th at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Sumter Street. You can learn a little bit about Greece while enjoying music, food, and more!
Uniting the community of Cameron
CAMERON, S.C. — Residents describe Cameron as a quaint, friendly town. Some say the town has potential for more and some are exploring what that could look like. “One railroad track, a gas station, a couple stores, simple," said sales executive at Recovered Dreams Glenn Pooser. That's how Pooser...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Jazz on the River, plus Jubilee Festival
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, get ready for some Jazz on the river. It kicks off Thursday at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater. The ‘Jazz on the River’ series runs each Thursday through November 10th. this Thursday it all kicks off at 6pm....
Helping to save 'sacred' spaces in Kershaw county
CAMDEN, S.C. — The city of Camden is on celebrating its fourth day of the Cultural District Celebration by hosting a church restoration workshop. "This trend of exiting the pews due to diminishing congregations and aging is now here in South Carolina, and it's here to stay and we are dedicated to finding a future for these historical places," says Joanna Rothell, Outreach for Preservation South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Get your discount tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to go to the fair and beyond next month while saving money on your tickets!. The 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair goes from October 12 to the 23 at the State Fairgrounds at 1200 Rosewood Drive. Curtis spoke with Nancy Smith, State...
abccolumbia.com
U.S. Dept. of Labor: Nine Burger King locations in Columbia violated child labor laws
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A US Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine burger king franchise locations in Columbia. Investigators say the company allowed 26 minor-aged employees, ages 14 and 15 to work more than 3 hours on a school day and past 7 pm while school was in session. The franchise was forced to pay more than $17,000 in penalties.
