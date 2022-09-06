Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, flood risk through afternoon
Alert: Red Alert today for periods of rain which could be heavy at times. Flooding and flash flooding are possible. Advisory: Flood Watch until 5 PM for the entire area.Forecast: Today we're expecting widespread showers/rain with isolated to scattered bouts of heavy rain. That said, there's a risk of flooding and flash flooding around the area through mid to late afternoon. For tonight, we'll see some showers/rain around the area, but it won't be quite as organized. Then into tomorrow, we'll see some lingering showers, but again, they won't be as organized with only an isolated downpour or two.Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 80.
First Alert Forecast: High 80s and humid, thunderstorms possible
Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area. While the humidity is up a bit, it still won't be oppressive like a couple weeks ago.Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a stray pop-up storm around, mainly to the north and west.Any isolated showers or storms dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city.Sunday is a mainly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Any shower activity holds off until late Sunday night. Temps tomorrow won't be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Monday will bring our best chance at some much-needed rain around here. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. It won't be raining non-stop, but you'll run into on and off downpours.It'll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.After some lingering showers or a storm on Tuesday, things turn drier and warmer again heading into the second part of next week. Have a great weekend!
First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous weather on tap for Friday
By Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistAlert(s): None.Other advisories: High rip current risk today and tomorrow along the NY/NJ coast Coastal Flood Advisory from 6 PM until midnight along the NY/NJ coast for minor coastal floodingForecast: Friday will be a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be clear, cool and quiet again with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. As for tomorrow, it looks like the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.Looking Ahead: The models are coming in a little more aggressive with the cloud cover and showers on Sunday. That said, we've tweaked the forecast and we're now including at least a slight chance of showers. If the trend continues, we'll likely have to take the precipitation chances up again. As for Monday, it will be more humid with showers/rumbles likely.
