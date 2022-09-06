Read full article on original website
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
WVNews
'Red-eyed creature reported in W.Va.'
That’s a front page headline from the Nov. 19, 1966 edition of the Stars and Stripes, the newspaper of the United States Armed Forces, only three days after the breaking story “Couples See Man-Sized Bird…Creature…Something” appeared in the Point Pleasant Register. We all know the...
WVNews
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jason Arnie Owens helped carry his father’s casket to the hearse, then turned to embrace a relative. He never made it to the cemetery. As mourners gathered outside a northern West Virginia funeral home on Aug. 24, two plainclothes officers with a fugitive warrant swooped in from separate vehicles, called Owens' name and shot him dead, spattering his 18-year-old son's shirt with blood as horrified loved ones looked.
WVNews
21 West Virginia COVID deaths reported Friday; 3,058 active cases
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After two days of no COVID deaths, West Virginia on Friday reported 21. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Marion County, a 49-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from McDowell County, a 75-year old male from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Monroe County, a 53-year old male from Boone County, an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 55-year old female from Roane County, a 76-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 93-year old female from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Mercer County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old female from Putnam County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 87-year old male from Kanawha County, a 43-year old female from Mason County, an 85-year old male from Wetzel County, and an 88-year old male from Barbour County.
WVNews
WVNews
West Virginia Chamber announces new Board of Directors chair
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The membership of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce elected its chair of the Board of Directors to serve until next year’s Annual Membership Meeting next Aug. 30. Susan Lavenski, the CEO of Charles Ryan Associates, was elected as chair at the 86th...
WVNews
AG Morrisey announces Preston vs. FSHS as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will feature the Preston High School vs. Fairmont Senior High School gridiron matchup as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Throughout each week, the initiative engages with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West...
WVNews
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan election board placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot Friday, obeying an order from the state's highest court and closing a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without...
