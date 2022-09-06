MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After two days of no COVID deaths, West Virginia on Friday reported 21. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Marion County, a 49-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from McDowell County, a 75-year old male from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Monroe County, a 53-year old male from Boone County, an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 55-year old female from Roane County, a 76-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 93-year old female from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Mercer County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old female from Putnam County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 87-year old male from Kanawha County, a 43-year old female from Mason County, an 85-year old male from Wetzel County, and an 88-year old male from Barbour County.

