Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
GV Wire
Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?
California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
Air quality advisory issued for the San Joquin Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District have issued an air quality advisory for the region. On Thursday, air quality officials say that due to three active wildfires, high levels of smoke will impact the Central Valley, especially in the north portion. The advisory will remain in place […]
Historic heat wave sweeps Valley, but cooldown on the horizon
During the Labor Day holiday weekend and beyond, Valley cities Fresno, Merced and Hanford saw record-breaking heat, setting new records for high maximum temperatures.
GV Wire
Fresno Museum Was Once a Gleaming Luxury Store. Time Has Not Been Kind
Vivian Velasco Paz is ecstatic for Arte Américas receiving $7 million in state funding for upgrades. Walking through the cultural center, she found plenty of ways to spend the money. The building needs some major TLC. “We’d like to be more ADA compliant and open up this space (by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
benitolink.com
Highly contagious avian flu strain found in neighboring counties
Information provided by California Department of Fish and Wildlife. California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it has detected the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in 34 wild birds from across 13 countries including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.
GV Wire
Fresno Police Drop the Ball on Probe of Principal Striking Student
Even though Fresno police received a video in June depicting then-Wolters Elementary principal Brian Vollhardt striking a student, the case didn’t move to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office until Tuesday, officials said Thursday morning. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama attributed the delay to “system failures” within the...
Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
Missing hikers, fallen trees, heat wave: Madera County discourages outdoor activities
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Office of Emergency Services asked the public on Wednesday to be cautious when outdoors, due to the heat wave in effect in the San Joaquin Valley. It comes after a series of Labor Day rescues, including missing hikers and even a fallen tree in the areas of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC7 Los Angeles
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
FRESNO, Calif. -- As Central California reaches the peak of its heat wave Tuesday, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a Flex Alert, asking Californians to conserve energy to avoid overloading the grid. The ISO oversees the state's power grid and infrastructure. In the afternoon hours on hot...
GV Wire
Meet the Man Charged With Growing Fresno’s Economic Footprint
Lance Lippincott is the new person entrusted with growing Fresno’s economic footprint. Lippincott comes to City Hall with strong knowledge of the Valley. He most recently served as president/CEO of the Kings County Economic Development Corp. “I am very excited and honored to join the incredibly dynamic city of...
Fork Fire: Crews reach 20% containment, 1000+ Madera Co. residents under evacuation orders, warnings
The Fork Fire roared to life at about 3:15 pm on Wednesday and has scorched 780 acres. Containment is at 5% as of Thursday morning.
Thomas Truck Tour chugging its way to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The beloved Thomas the Tank Engine now has a unique mobile-pop up experience that is touring the country and is coming to Fresno. The Thomas Truck Tour is rolling into town on Saturday, September 10 with exclusive Thomas & Friends merchandise as part of its tour. The bright blue Thomas Truck […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Evacuation orders issued for Fork Fire in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new wildfire burning in Madera County has now forced evacuation orders to be issued for some residents. As of Wednesday night, the Fork Fire has reached 400 acres with no reported containment. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for the following areas: Road 225 between Road […]
Firefighters battling wildfire near Auberry
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that broke out near Auberry on Tuesday afternoon. The fire, named the Power Fire, is currently burning on Powerhouse Road, near Kerckhoff Lake. As of 6:00 p.m., the fire has reached 115 acres and is 10% contained. During the day, temperatures reached 109 […]
sierranewsonline.com
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Through Friday
HANFORD—The National Weather Service Hanford Office has extended The Excessive Heat Warning for the San Joaquin Valley, Kern County desert, Sierra foothills, Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range until 8 PM PDT Friday evening. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot weather...
sierranewsonline.com
Fork Fire Burns Into It’s Second Day
NORTH FORK–The Fork Fire started yesterday, Wednesday 9.7.2022, at approximately 3:30pm in the afternoon. The Fire started near roads 200 and 222 in North Fork and by sunset it had burned 400 acres. Evacuations happened at a frenzied rate and numerous aircraft in addition to firefighting ground crews poured into the area.
What to do if you find an abandoned shopping cart?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An interesting pet peeve of mine is shopping carts not being returned to their proper locations. This can sometimes cause trouble with parking as well as make an employee’s job longer in order to retrieve the carts all over the parking lot. Then there is the ever-growing problem of stolen carts […]
sierranewsonline.com
Fire Alert: Road 200 And Road 222 In North Fork
NORTH FORK– A vegetation fire has been reported at Road 200 and Road 222 in North Fork. Ground and air crews are battling the fire at this time. Evacuations are in progress. We will update this article as more information is available. https://goo.gl/maps/JVKAFu6FX5P5EdFg8. Evacuation map is here. Update 9:18pm.
Man robs Fresno convenience store, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A convenience store was robbed on Thursday night in Fresno according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say they received a call around 6:30 p.m. of a robbery at the Cedar Food Market on the 4100 block of East Illinois. When officers arrived, according to the clerk an adult male had […]
rewind981.com
Visalia-Porterville and Fresno all set to have a housing price decline
The last 2 years we’ve had high prices and high interest rates, there hasn’t been much good news for would-be homebuyers lately. But new data from CoreLogic, a financial analytics company that tracks real estate markets around the country, has a glimmer of hope for those looking to buy in California.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
109K+
Post
959M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0