Hampton Roads lawmakers weigh in on abortion at special session
RICHMOND, Va. — This week, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle from Hampton Roads weighed in on the controversial conversation surrounding abortion access and its future in Virginia. Wednesday, state legislators reconvened in Richmond for a special session of the Virginia General Assembly. After the bipartisan pleasantries, delegates...
Abortion rights supporters protest outside LePage-Youngkin campaign event
LEWISTON, MAINE — Around 50 people rallied Wednesday night outside a campaign event in Lewiston held by former Gov. Paul LePage and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, protesting both Republican politicians’ opposition to abortion rights. The event with Youngkin, which was closed to the press, comes as LePage is trying to reclaim his old job in a race […] The post Abortion rights supporters protest outside LePage-Youngkin campaign event appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSET
'That's just wrong;' Lawmakers react to Virginia legislation on electric vehicles
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Republican lawmakers in Virginia want to pull the plug on an electric vehicle requirement that has implications for all Virginians. Virginia law currently states that we must follow requirements the California Air Board passes, State Senator Steve Newman (R- 23rd District) is working on a bill to stop that.
The funny thing Queen Elizabeth asked this Virginia middle school student
Ainslie Jamerson was an 8th-grade student at Manchester Middle School when the Queen came to Richmond, Virginia.
WTOP
School board member, former teacher to run for open Virginia House seat
A Fairfax County School School Board member and a former teacher are planning to run for the Virginia House of Delegates seat being vacated by Del. Mark Keam. Keam is leaving the General Assembly for a job in President Joe Biden’s administration, and School Board member Karl Frisch and Holly Seibold, a former Fairfax County teacher, are planning to vie for the seat, which represents McLean, Tysons, Dunn Loring, Oakton, Penderbrook and Vienna.
Abortion laws in Virginia will not change this year
Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobb’s decision that sent the issue of abortion rights back to states, activists in support of safe, legal abortion have focused on Virginia’s Capitol.
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Del. Mark Keam resigns from General Assembly, triggering special election
(Updated at noon on 9/7/2022) Del. Mark Keam (D-35) has stepped down from his seat in the Virginia General Assembly after representing Tysons, Vienna, and Oakton for over a decade. In an email message to supporters, Keam announced this morning (Tuesday) that he has submitted his resignation to Speaker of...
Democrat Mark Keam stepping down from Virginia House
State Del. Mark Keam announced Tuesday that he’s stepping down from the House of Delegates, setting up a possible special election this fall in a Democratic-leaning district in Northern Virginia. In an email to constituents, Keam, 56, a Democratic attorney who has served in the House since 2010, said he was resigning for a job […] The post Democrat Mark Keam stepping down from Virginia House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin warns that people are moving out of Virginia. So just who’s moving?
Want more news from Southwest and Southside hat you’re not getting anywhere else? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Something not-so-good has been happening in Virginia for the past nine years and Gov. Glenn Youngkin is the first governor to make a big deal about it. At...
Inside Nova
Youngkin vows to reverse California’s emissions law in Virginia
In late August, California passed a law that will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, an emissions initiative that aims to ramp up the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Virginia is hitched to that legislation so the ban will take effect here too if action isn’t taken. But Governor Glenn Youngkin said the situation is “ludicrous” and his administration is getting to work right away to reverse it in Virginia.
wufe967.com
Former Virginia election official indicted on corruption charges
A former Virginia public official who once headed an election office was indicted this week on corruption charges, authorities said. The office of state Attorney General Jason Miyares said a grand jury indicted former Prince William County General Registrar Michele White on two felonies and one misdemeanor charge. The charges...
Fairfax School Board candidates leave race after laughing at student
Two candidates for the Fairfax County School Board have dropped out of the race after they were captured on video laughing at a student with autism who sang the national anthem at a meeting.
WSET
Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
What does Amendment 2 on the West Virginia November ballot actually do?
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia voters will be seeing a question on the ballot this November that’s sparked a lot of talk between legislatures. “Amendment 2” proposes taking 27% of personal property taxes and giving the state legislature control over those funds. “It’s giving the West Virginia Legislature authority over property taxes which are […]
Post Register
Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Maryland man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas, according to a court filing unsealed Wednesday.Justin Kuchta, 39, of Annapolis, is charged with one count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure, a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day."You have the right to your own opinions, but not the right to threaten a federal official's life," U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through September
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through September, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.
AZFamily
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
