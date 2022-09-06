ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 8

Related
13News Now

Hampton Roads lawmakers weigh in on abortion at special session

RICHMOND, Va. — This week, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle from Hampton Roads weighed in on the controversial conversation surrounding abortion access and its future in Virginia. Wednesday, state legislators reconvened in Richmond for a special session of the Virginia General Assembly. After the bipartisan pleasantries, delegates...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Abortion rights supporters protest outside LePage-Youngkin campaign event

LEWISTON, MAINE — Around 50 people rallied Wednesday night outside a campaign event in Lewiston held by former Gov. Paul LePage and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, protesting both Republican politicians’ opposition to abortion rights. The event with Youngkin, which was closed to the press, comes as LePage is trying to reclaim his old job in a race […] The post Abortion rights supporters protest outside LePage-Youngkin campaign event appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Delaware Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
WTOP

School board member, former teacher to run for open Virginia House seat

A Fairfax County School School Board member and a former teacher are planning to run for the Virginia House of Delegates seat being vacated by Del. Mark Keam. Keam is leaving the General Assembly for a job in President Joe Biden’s administration, and School Board member Karl Frisch and Holly Seibold, a former Fairfax County teacher, are planning to vie for the seat, which represents McLean, Tysons, Dunn Loring, Oakton, Penderbrook and Vienna.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Democrat Mark Keam stepping down from Virginia House

State Del. Mark Keam announced Tuesday that he’s stepping down from the House of Delegates, setting up a possible special election this fall in a Democratic-leaning district in Northern Virginia. In an email to constituents, Keam, 56, a Democratic attorney who has served in the House since 2010, said he was resigning for a job […] The post Democrat Mark Keam stepping down from Virginia House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gilbert
Person
Mark Keam
Inside Nova

Youngkin vows to reverse California’s emissions law in Virginia

In late August, California passed a law that will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, an emissions initiative that aims to ramp up the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Virginia is hitched to that legislation so the ban will take effect here too if action isn’t taken. But Governor Glenn Youngkin said the situation is “ludicrous” and his administration is getting to work right away to reverse it in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
wufe967.com

Former Virginia election official indicted on corruption charges

A former Virginia public official who once headed an election office was indicted this week on corruption charges, authorities said. The office of state Attorney General Jason Miyares said a grand jury indicted former Prince William County General Registrar Michele White on two felonies and one misdemeanor charge. The charges...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Virginia#Election Local#Democratic#The House Of Delegates#Gop#House#The Associated Press#Asian#Korean American#News Headlines
WSET

Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

What does Amendment 2 on the West Virginia November ballot actually do?

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia voters will be seeing a question on the ballot this November that’s sparked a lot of talk between legislatures.   “Amendment 2” proposes taking 27% of personal property taxes and giving the state legislature control over those funds.   “It’s giving the West Virginia Legislature authority over property taxes which are […]
POLITICS
Post Register

Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas, according to a court filing unsealed Wednesday.Justin Kuchta, 39, of Annapolis, is charged with one count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure, a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day."You have the right to your own opinions, but not the right to threaten a federal official's life," U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy