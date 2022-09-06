ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Ons Jabeur survives wobble to topple Ajla Tomljanović in US Open last eight

By Tumaini Carayol at Flushing Meadows
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoMQN_0hkass6S00
Ons Jabeur celebrates beating Alja Tomljanovic in the US Open quarter-finals.

Ons Jabeur seemed to be well on her way to a first US Open semi-final when she faced some complications and became increasingly frustrated, tossing her racket around. Jabeur had controlled her quarter-final match against Ajla Tomljanović for much of its duration, establishing a set and a break lead, but a few loose errors arrested her momentum. From 3-2 in the second set, she trailed 5-3, a deciding set closing in.

In the past, the second set would have certainly fallen and possibly also the match, but Jabeur is a different player these days. Down 5-3, she refused to miss in the pivotal moments and beat Tomljanović 6-4, 7-6 (4) to make the last four.

“I think I’m going to be fired from my job as Minister of Happiness,” said Jabeur, laughing. “It is sometimes tough to manage the frustration. Tennis is a tough sport. I apologise for my behaviour. I wanted to keep calm but the racket kept slipping from my hand.”

Last week, Tomljanović spectacularly left her mark on this same stage, defeating Serena Williams in the Arthur Ashe Stadium to likely end the American’s career. Her next win against the in-form Russian Liudmila Samsonova underlined the challenge that she posed to the best players, with her excellent shot tolerance, depth and her ability to both soak up pace and counter. She was prepared to punish any lapses from Jabeur.

But Jabeur is now a top player at the height of her powers. She smothered Tomljanović early on, taking control with her forehand. Jabeur lost that freedom during her second-set struggles but found an effective balance between attacking and avoiding mistakes, offering Tomljanović few free points when it mattered as she ground out a straight-sets win.

After coming so close to winning Wimbledon this summer, Jabeur has used the experience to continue her gradual ascension to the top. Despite not gaining any points from a grand slam final appearance, Jabeur now sits at No 2 in the live rankings, though her final position is not certain.

“I think the fact that I broke that barrier of being in the quarter-finals all the time, that did help with my confidence. Knowing that I could make finals in grand slams really helped my game, just trying to build that experience to go into second weeks in grand slams.”

The Tunisian remains in the form of her life, her ball striking free and sharp, and is armed with greater experience and discipline. She will face Caroline Garcia, who saw off home hope Coco Gauff, as she continues to play for the title. “I am very satisfied with the semi-final, but now, only two matches left. I’m going to give it all,” said Jabeur.

While Jabeur advanced to a second grand slam semi-final in as many tournaments, a second consecutive grand slam quarter-final marked the end of the road for Tomljanović. She will rise to a new career high ranking of 34 and has shown that she can go further.

Despite her progress, Tomljanović wasn’t quite ready to reflect on her wins so soon after defeat and she lamented the lack of points at Wimbledon that has limited how high she will rise after the best few months of her career. Had Wimbledon offered points, she would be ranked inside the top 25, not too far from the top 20, where she sees herself.

“It feels like one quarter-final, because the other one doesn’t count, so it’s like I’m in a position that sucks right now, because I’m still fighting to be top 30, and I don’t even know what I’m playing next. I don’t even know what there is to play,” she said.

“I just know that I’m not the player to chase points. Flying tomorrow and then playing on Monday. I don’t even know if I can do that. I don’t know if I want to do that. But at the same time, I want to be in that group of players where I deserve to be.”

Eventually, 29 year-old Tomljanović will reflect on another great tournament as she took another step forward in this late career breakthrough and produced an unforgettable memory by standing strong before a crowd of 24,000 people cheering for her opponent, eventually ending the career of Williams, her idol.

“I’m already thinking about what I’m playing next, so I probably should reflect a little bit and just give myself a little pat on the back, because I do deserve it,” she said. “It’s probably my biggest thing that I’m bad at that I just don’t give myself enough credit. I’m very hard on myself. Someone should come up to me and just say that I should give myself credit now, because it’s due.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ons Jabeur: Wimbledon final experience has aided US Open run

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Ons Jabeur says the confidence she gained from reaching the Wimbledon final this year...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Serena Williams
The Independent

Ons Jabeur confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek in US Open final

Ons Jabeur is confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek as the two best players of the season prepare to battle it out for the final grand slam title.Swiatek is a long way clear at the top of the rankings but Jabeur will climb from fifth to second after reaching her second successive slam final at the US Open.The Tunisian swatted aside Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3 in the semi-finals on Thursday night and is ready to learn from her Wimbledon experience, when she won the first set of the final against Elena Rybakina but lost out in three.Jabeur has...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Ajla Tomljanovic#American#Russian
The Guardian

The Trump ‘special master’ ruling violates the principle that no-one is above the law

The best thing one can say about Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision Monday appointing a special master to review the documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is that it’s not the end of the world: the Justice Department can continue its investigation of Donald Trump’s apparent theft and retention of highly sensitive defense-related documents, at least those that weren’t seized in the August 6 search. The Washington Post reported that those documents included nuclear secrets of other nations.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Jimmy Kimmel on Mar-a-Lago search: ‘Trump really is the worst ex ever’

Jimmy Kimmel recapped a dire update from federal investigators on highly classified documents seized at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last month, which contained information about foreign nuclear defenses. Such material is considered top secret, as in “the only people who are allowed to see them are the president of the United States and a few highly cleared members of his council … and anyone who goes into Trump’s closet looking for a broom, I guess,” Kimmel explained.
POTUS
Fox News

US Open 2022: Coco Gauff loses to Caroline Garcia in straight sets

Coco Gauff’s US Open run is over as she lost to Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night. Gauff, the 18-year-old American, fell in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 as France’s Garcia didn’t allow her any breathing room in this one. In fact, Garcia has yet to lose a set so far in this tournament.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

436K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy