Touchdown Friday: Week 4 schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — It’s Week Four, which means we’re getting into the heart of the high school football season.
With conference play around the corner, teams are getting a better idea of what’s working and what isn’t. Several local teams are on their bye week and will return to action next Friday.
All game times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Riverside at Southside (Game of the Week)
Southwest Edgecombe at Tarboro (Backyard Brawl)
South Lenoir at Richlands
JH Rose at Southwest Onslow
Goldsboro at Rocky Mount
D.H. Conley at Northern Nash
Greene Central at Eastern Wayne
Jacksonville at West Carteret
White Oak at East Carteret
New Bern at Maury, Va.
Willow Spring at South Central
Wayne Christian at John Paul II
Havelock at West Craven
Faith Christian at Bear Grass Charter
Columbia at Hobgood Charter
Bertie at First Flight
Northside – Pinetown at South Creek
Washington County at Louisburg
Kinston at Pamlico County
Lejeune at North Duplin
Farmville Central at Swansboro
Beddingfield at Ayden-Grifton
Pender County at Wallace-Rose Hill
Croatan at East Duplin
North Lenoir at Southern Wayne
Dixon at Heide Trask
Northside-Jacksonville at Clinton
Pungo Christian Academy vs. Community Christian, 4 p.m.
Halifax Academy at Parrott Academy
Norview, Va. at John A. Holmes
Perquimans at Portsmouth (Va.) Christian
Camden County at Gates County
Currituck County at Lake Taylor, Va.
Mattamuskeet at Word of God Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
