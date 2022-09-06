ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Touchdown Friday: Week 4 schedule

By Brandon Tester
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — It’s Week Four, which means we’re getting into the heart of the high school football season.

John Paul II to play 11-man football full-time starting in 2023

With conference play around the corner, teams are getting a better idea of what’s working and what isn’t. Several local teams are on their bye week and will return to action next Friday.

All game times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Riverside at Southside (Game of the Week)

Southwest Edgecombe at Tarboro (Backyard Brawl)

South Lenoir at Richlands

JH Rose at Southwest Onslow

Goldsboro at Rocky Mount

D.H. Conley at Northern Nash

Greene Central at Eastern Wayne

Jacksonville at West Carteret

White Oak at East Carteret

New Bern at Maury, Va.

Willow Spring at South Central

Wayne Christian at John Paul II

Havelock at West Craven

Faith Christian at Bear Grass Charter

Columbia at Hobgood Charter

Bertie at First Flight

Northside – Pinetown at South Creek

Camden County at Gates County

Perquimans at Portsmouth Christian

Washington County at Louisburg

Kinston at Pamlico County

Lejeune at North Duplin

Farmville Central at Swansboro

Beddingfield at Ayden-Grifton

Pender County at Wallace-Rose Hill

Croatan at East Duplin

North Lenoir at Southern Wayne

Dixon at Heide Trask

Northside-Jacksonville at Clinton

Pungo Christian Academy vs. Community Christian, 4 p.m.

Halifax Academy at Parrott Academy

Norview, Va. at John A. Holmes

Perquimans at Portsmouth (Va.) Christian

Camden County at Gates County

Currituck County at Lake Taylor, Va.

Columbia at Hobgood Charter

Mattamuskeet at Word of God Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

WNCT

Pamlico County bridge will be rebuilt

STONEWALL, N.C. – A bridge on N.C. 55 in Pamlico County will be replaced, thanks to a new contract. The bridge over Trent Creek was built in 1960 south of Stonewall. The bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requires more maintenance. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
