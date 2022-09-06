ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Casper Ruud eyeing up world No 1 spot after reaching US Open semi-finals

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6AXZ_0hkasqL000

Casper Ruud defeated Matteo Berrettini to reach his first US Open semi-final and increase his hopes of becoming world number one.

Fifth seed Ruud saved two set points in the third set on his way to a 6-1 6-4 7-6 (4) victory over Italian Berrettini under the roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium .

The French Open finalist must make the final to have a chance of pipping Rafael Nadal to top spot in the rankings and if he were to meet Carlos Alcaraz for the trophy, the winner would also become world number one.

The Norwegian is certainly well in the mix to win his first grand slam title, with defeats for Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and Marin Cilic in the fourth round meaning there will be a new men’s major champion.

Ruud said of the ranking: “I don’t want to think too much about it. It’s of course something that all young players dream about. Let’s see if I can accomplish it.

“Of course it’s a little bit of extra motivation to dig in. If I’m very, very lucky, I can leave New York as world number one.”

Ruud initially found success on clay but has turned himself into an all-court player, with his powerful forehand, consistency and athleticism his main strengths.

He dominated Berrettini in the early stages, sweeping into a 6-1 5-1 lead before the Italian rallied and made a fight of the second set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EhDI7_0hkasqL000

Berrettini then led 5-2 in the third and had two set points but Ruud hit back and dominated the tie-break to book his place in his second slam semi-final.

The 23-year-old said: “It was a better start than I ever had before in a match, everything was going my way. I was able to take care of the chances that I got.

“I got a little bit nervous towards the end of the second set because things were almost going too well. Sometimes you can get a little bit excited and think that you can walk on water. I managed to serve out the second set and the third was very tough.”

Berrettini was disappointed with his performance, saying: “I think he had the best start possible, and I helped him. He played a really good match, and I played a really bad match.

“Really nothing I can say more than the worst day of the tournament probably in the most important moment. I fought through but it wasn’t enough. I wasn’t feeling my game. I wasn’t feeling my mindset. I think he was feeling really good.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios devastated after US Open exit after defeat to Karen Khachanov

Nick Kyrgios was left “devastated” as his quest for a first grand slam title at the US Open ended with a five-set quarter-final defeat by Russia’s Karen Khachanov.After reaching the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios arrived in New York motivated to try to go one better but he was unable to find the same tremendous level he showed in beating defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.Instead it is Russian Khachanov who progresses to a first slam semi-final after clinching a 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7 (3) 6-4 victory just before 1am.That semifinal feeling.@karenkhachanov fights past Nick Kyrgios in five intense sets....
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Watch: Carlos Alcaraz hits unreal behind-the-back shot in U.S. Open quarterfinals

The U.S. Open quarterfinals matchup between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was historic in more than one way. The five-set epic -- won by Alcaraz 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 -- lasted five hours and 15 minutes. The contest began on Wednesday night and didn't wrap up until 2:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, setting a record for the latest finish in U.S. Open history.
TENNIS
The Independent

US Open day 11: Iga Swiatek lines up Ons Jabeur for final clash in New York

Iga Swiatek will take on Ons Jabeur in the final of the US Open on Saturday.World number one Swiatek battled her way to a 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka while Wimbledon finalist Jabeur raced past Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3.In the men’s doubles, there is guaranteed to be a British champion, with Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski on opponent sides of the net in the final.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayI Ieft everything out there last night, but it wasn’t meant to be. The atmosphere was something special that I’ll never forget. This one hurts, but back to...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
ClutchPoints

Coco Gauff secures big victory, even in US Open loss to Carolina Garcia

Coco Gauff did not muster enough strength to pull herself into the semifinals of the 2022 US Open women’s singles tournament, as she fell prey to Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals to the tune of a 3-6, 4-6 score. However, that’s the deepest run she has had so far in her still-young pro career in […] The post Coco Gauff secures big victory, even in US Open loss to Carolina Garcia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
The Independent

Iga Swiatek battles past Aryna Sabalenka to set up US Open final with Ons Jabeur

World No 1 Iga Swiatek battled past Aryna Sabalenka to set up a US Open final against Ons Jabeur on Saturday.Swiatek trailed big-hitting Belarusian Sabalenka 4-2 in the deciding set on Arthur Ashe Stadium but fought back impressively to triumph 3-6 6-1 6-4 and reach her third grand slam final.The 21-year-old and Jabeur have been the most consistently in-form players of the last two years along with the now-retired Ashleigh Barty and Saturday’s clash will bring either a first major title for Jabeur or a first away from the French Open for Swiatek.The Pole dropped her racket when Sabalenka netted...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ons Jabeur reaches US Open semi-finals with straight-sets win

Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to reach the US Open semi-finals in the open era with victory over Ajla Tomljanovic.After making the final of Wimbledon, the Tunisian is through to the last four of a grand slam for the second time following a 6-4 7-6 (4) success against Tomljanovic.The Australian did not allow the hoopla of her third-round victory over Serena Williams to distract her from focusing on the rest of the tournament as she targeted a best grand slam performance.But fifth seed Jabeur used her all-round skills to overcome the power of Tomljanovic, fighting back from 5-3...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#First Match#Italian#Norwegian
FOX Sports

Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both

NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek came back to beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the U.S. Open semifinals Thursday night to reach her first title match at Flushing Meadows. Swiatek will meet No. 5 Ons Jabeur for the championship on Saturday. Swiatek, a...
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Khachanov stops Kyrgios in 5 sets; faces Ruud in semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kyrgios could not quite follow up his victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev at the U.S. Open and lost in the quarterfinals to Karen Khachanov 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 at a rowdy Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match began Tuesday night and concluded...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Sport cancelled LIVE: Cricket and golf resume but Marshall vs Shields off as Premier League postpones fixtures

The Premier League and EFL cancelled their fixtures this weekend as professional football in England will be postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.As the UK enters a period of national mourning, other sports are also making a decision as to whether they will postpone their events this weekend. Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office, but it is understood it will be left to individual sports event organisers to decide how...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

F1 practice LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets strong showing in FP2 at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza

The Formula 1 season continues this weekend with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza with Max Verstappen surging towards a second World Championship after winning a fourth straight race in Zandvoort.The Red Bull driver has a 109-point lead at the top of the Drivers Standings with seven races to go after overtaking Lewis Hamilton late on to win his home Grand Prix, with George Russell coming second and Charles Leclerc completing the podium in third. Hamilton, who led for much of the race, did not benefit from two safety car periods and ultimately finished fourth while Carlos Sainz was...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

833K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy