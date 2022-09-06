Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
thesource.com
CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father
Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
Complete Betrayal: Wendy Williams 'Heartbroken' As Oprah Winfrey Offers Guidance To Replacement Sherri Shepherd
Wendy Williams isn't thrilled about her alleged nemesis Sherri Shepherd getting guidance from Oprah Winfrey. According to Radar, the former cohost of The View has been getting advice from the talk show guru as she preps to launch her series SHERRI on September 12 — a privilege that the embattled mother-of-one never had. "Wendy couldn’t get a Real Housewife to help her when she started her show and here is Oprah reaching out to Sherri, who stabbed Wendy in the back. No wonder Wendy is heartbroken,” the insider dished. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY...
Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’
Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pamela Anderson, 55, Goes Makeup Free In LA After Successful Broadway Run: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Pamela Anderson can’t help but steal the spotlight when she steps out and that is exactly what happened when the Baywatch icon got some retail therapy in on Friday, September 2. Taking over the streets of Venice, CA, the 55-year-old stunner rocked an all-white ensemble and blinged it out with a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Meagan Good Reveals Her Desire To Have A Child Following Her Split From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good's life is moving forward based on her own terms post her divorce from DeVon Franklin.
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About What Weight Gain Means In Hollywood, And How She Broke Her Own Negative Self-Talk Cycle
The always-honest Kelly Clarkson got real on her talk show about weight gain and what it means in Hollywood.
RELATED PEOPLE
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children
Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
Mariah Carey Suffers Relatable Moment in Theme Park Outing with Twins: 'Never Again with the Heels!'
Mariah Carey learned an important footwear lesson during a trip to Cedar Point. On Monday, Carey, 53, shared two photos to Instagram of herself and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — posing in front of two of the Ohio amusement park's famous roller coasters.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
TODAY.com
Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32
Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride
It seems North West is tired of being filmed and photographed, not just by paparazzi, as she recently demanded photographers to “stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, but also during a recent car ride with her mom Kim Kardashian, who was trying to record...
Elite Daily
Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?
Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
Essence
Eve's Son Is Only 6 Months Old And Already Living The Soft Life
It is always a joy to see babies enveloped in love. In this case, we’re referring to baby Cooper–the child of rapper Eve and entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. Wilde Wolf has been living the good life on a family vacation, taking in the sun and sea. Over the weekend,...
Rob Kardashian Calls Sister Khloe Kardashian a ‘Pretty Princess’ in Rare Comment
Showing up! Rob Kardashian showed support for his sister Khloé Kardashian by calling her a “pretty princess” in a rare comment. Khloé, 38, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 16, to promote her brand, Good American, by sharing a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hailey Bieber Wore A Silk Bralette As A Top And The Execution Was Flawless
Publications pull out all the stops for the iconic September issue – and that’s exactly what Harper’s Bazaar did when it snagged none other than Hailey Bieber for this year’s edition. This year’s September issue is dedicated to icons under 30, which includes actresses, artists, models, writers and activists such as Florence Pugh, Mika Schneider, Ella Emhoff, Amanda Gorman, Jadé Fadojutimi, Qualeasha Wood, and Indya Moore.
Adriana Lima & Andre Lemmers Are New Parents: It's a Boy!
Adriana Lima is a mom again — the 41-year-old supermodel has given birth to her third child, her first with boyfriend Andre Lemmers. Lima gave birth to son Cyan Lima Lemmers on August 29 in Santa Monica, People magazine reports. She told the outlet the uniquely colorful name was...
Eater
Los Angeles’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
The past six months witnessed some of Los Angeles’s biggest restaurant openings, including Saffy’s from the Bestia and Bavel team in East Hollywood, chef Ray Garcia’s Asterid at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and semi-hidden sushi destination Sawa in Little Tokyo. Chef José Andrés is back this fall with a handful of new projects — and more are coming — while some of the nation’s most prominent restaurateurs from Chicago and Louisiana are looking to make their mark in LA. From reborn Italian hangouts favored by the Rat Pack to America’s most famous fried chicken, here now are the most anticipated restaurants slated to arrive this fall and early winter.
Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's Live Red Carpet Show at the 2022 Emmys
Join PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12 It's time for TV's biggest night, and PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are here to capture every glamorous moment. Join hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons for PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live show from the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet. We will be on-hand to watch TV's biggest stars live as they arrive at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, starting at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT. Watch the show above or on PEOPLE's social channels. Some of the biggest nominees at this year's Emmy Awards include Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus. In the acting categories, Jason Sudeikis, Donald Glover, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Jeremy Strong and Bob Odenkirk all have nominations. RELATED: See the Full List of the 2022 Emmy Nominations PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live show will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12. The 74th Emmy Awards will air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC.
People
316K+
Followers
50K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1