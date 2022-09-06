ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

thesource.com

CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father

Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
OK! Magazine

Complete Betrayal: Wendy Williams 'Heartbroken' As Oprah Winfrey Offers Guidance To Replacement Sherri Shepherd

Wendy Williams isn't thrilled about her alleged nemesis Sherri Shepherd getting guidance from Oprah Winfrey. According to Radar, the former cohost of The View has been getting advice from the talk show guru as she preps to launch her series SHERRI on September 12 — a privilege that the embattled mother-of-one never had. "Wendy couldn’t get a Real Housewife to help her when she started her show and here is Oprah reaching out to Sherri, who stabbed Wendy in the back. No wonder Wendy is heartbroken,” the insider dished. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY...
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Distractify

Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
TODAY.com

Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32

Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
Elite Daily

Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Wore A Silk Bralette As A Top And The Execution Was Flawless

Publications pull out all the stops for the iconic September issue – and that’s exactly what Harper’s Bazaar did when it snagged none other than Hailey Bieber for this year’s edition. This year’s September issue is dedicated to icons under 30, which includes actresses, artists, models, writers and activists such as Florence Pugh, Mika Schneider, Ella Emhoff, Amanda Gorman, Jadé Fadojutimi, Qualeasha Wood, and Indya Moore.
Eater

Los Angeles’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

The past six months witnessed some of Los Angeles’s biggest restaurant openings, including Saffy’s from the Bestia and Bavel team in East Hollywood, chef Ray Garcia’s Asterid at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and semi-hidden sushi destination Sawa in Little Tokyo. Chef José Andrés is back this fall with a handful of new projects — and more are coming — while some of the nation’s most prominent restaurateurs from Chicago and Louisiana are looking to make their mark in LA. From reborn Italian hangouts favored by the Rat Pack to America’s most famous fried chicken, here now are the most anticipated restaurants slated to arrive this fall and early winter.
People

Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's Live Red Carpet Show at the 2022 Emmys

Join PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12 It's time for TV's biggest night, and PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are here to capture every glamorous moment. Join hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons for PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live show from the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet. We will be on-hand to watch TV's biggest stars live as they arrive at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, starting at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT. Watch the show above or on PEOPLE's social channels. Some of the biggest nominees at this year's Emmy Awards include Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus. In the acting categories, Jason Sudeikis, Donald Glover, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Jeremy Strong and Bob Odenkirk all have nominations. RELATED: See the Full List of the 2022 Emmy Nominations PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live show will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12. The 74th Emmy Awards will air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC.
