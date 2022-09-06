Read full article on original website
John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate
The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
Trump: John Fetterman 'dresses like a teenager getting high in his parents' basement'
Former President Donald Trump said he takes serious issue with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's uniquely casual fashion choices, accusing the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee of dressing "like a teenager getting high in his parents basement" at his Saturday rally.
Twitter Users Give Steve Bannon Hell For Calling Democrat John Fetterman 'Satanic'
Republicans seem to be having a devil of a time trying to beat the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania.
Fetterman's home state newspaper questions if Democrat is 'up to the job' after stroke
A prominent Pennsylvania newspaper joined the cacophony of voices raising concerns about Senate hopeful John Fetterman's health after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
President Biden, First Deschedule Marijuana, Then Come To Pittsburgh: Pennsylvania's John Fetterman To Biden Ahead Of Labor Day Visit
Recently, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a U.S. Senate candidate for the Democratic party, called on President Joe Biden to deschedule marijuana from its classification as a Schedule I drug, which is reserved for drugs that have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," and work to decriminalize it.
Dr. Oz Declines To Condemn Campaign Staffer For Mocking John Fetterman’s Stroke
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, came under fire recently after a member of his campaign staff mocked his Democratic opponent for having had a stroke. However, the former TV doc doesn’t seem to think the buck stops with him, based on a comment he...
Below average, Joe: Photos show small crowd at Biden and Fetterman Labor Day rally
A small group of supporters gathered in Pennsylvania for a rally hosted by President Joe Biden and Senate candidate John Fetterman on Monday as the president sought to seize on recent party wins to gain momentum ahead of the November election.
Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman's campaign press secretary said she was "mortified to be an American" after the 2016 presidential election and shared potentially insensitive remarks about Africans and Indians in past posts shared to social media. In a series of tweets, most of which stem from her time...
John Fetterman Shouldn't Dismiss Threat of Dr. Oz, Voter Registration Shows
More than nine times more Republicans than Democrats were added to the voter rolls between Pennsylvania's May 17 primary and August 29.
Dr. Oz, Sen. Toomey call on John Fetterman to debate in Pennsylvania Senate race
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday night was supposed to be the first face-to-face showdown in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race. Instead, Dr. Mehmet Oz came to Philadelphia and criticized Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for refusing to debate him.It's a sign that political season is here, and it also may signal a recognition that Oz's internal polling closely mirrors the public polls, which show him trailing Fetterman by an average of five points. Those may be the two primary factors why Oz is on the attack.Oz was joined by the retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, both men issuing the usual talking points,...
How big of a problem is John Fetterman's health?
John Fetterman's Senate campaign said recently that the Pennsylvania Democrat's recovery from a stroke earlier this year complicates his ability to participate in a debate with Republican nominee Mehmet Oz.
Pro-Oz super PAC raises Fetterman confrontation with black man in attack ad
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) is under attack in a new television advertisement from a Republican super PAC highlighting an incident from nine years ago in which the Democratic Senate nominee chased an unarmed black man with a shotgun.
Fetterman's health puts candidates in tough spot as Pennsylvania Senate race heats up
Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate candidate struggles through some sentences and dodges questions from reporters.
NBC News
Oz asks if Fetterman is 'too sick' to debate
Republican candidate Mehmet Oz challenges his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to debate ahead of the Pennsylvania Senate race. Meanwhile, the Fetterman campaign has not committed to a debate with Oz yet and has declined any existing opportunities to date. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard is on the ground in Pennsylvania with the latest. Sept. 6, 2022.
Oz pushes for September debate with Fetterman, before voting starts
Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz is pressuring Democratic candidate Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman to pick a time and place for a debate that Fetterman says he has agreed to. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke earlier this year and has since shown significant difficulty speaking at length, agreed to...
