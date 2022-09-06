Read full article on original website
Lakers star Patrick Beverley fires Russell Westbrook, LeBron James warning to NBA
Patrick Beverley is excited about pairing up with Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers’ backcourt, as well as playing alongside LeBron James. After all, he knows they can be dangerous when they click. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after practice, Beverley revealed how he sees himself thriving alongside...
1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season
The Golden State Warriors’ “foundational six,” as Steve Kerr calls them, comprise arguably the best mix of talent and cohesion among any group of core rotation players in basketball. No one threatens defenses like Stephen Curry and no one impacts offenses like Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins might be the NBA’s best two-way role player on […] The post 1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice
Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook can’t stand each other. There’s just no way these two can get along now that they’re on the same team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, it seems like this might not actually be the case. Beverley spoke to the press on Monday following a practice session with his […] The post ‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s blunt reason why Giannis Antetokounmpo can make EuroBasket history
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has no doubt in his mind that Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is capable of making history in the 2022 EuroBasket. After helping Slovenia beat Germany on Tuesday, Doncic was asked which player he thinks can score the most points in a single game in the tournament. The Mavs playmaker […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s blunt reason why Giannis Antetokounmpo can make EuroBasket history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Video: Patrick Beverley Says LeBron James & Anthony Davis Will Be Playing With Him As Opposed To Vice Versa
Patrick Beverley joined the Los Angeles Lakers to lead the supporting cast behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis — with the Purple and Gold hoping to compete for the title again after a poor 2021-22 season. In addition to posing threat from beyond the arc, Beverley fills the role...
LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality
There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their beloved team in 2022-23.
Potential Stephen Curry backup gets optimistic injury update
The Golden State Warriors aren’t exactly hurting for on-ball talent at guard. Stephen Curry is the reigning Finals MVP, fresh off re-establishing himself as the best offensive player in basketball against the Boston Celtics. All Jordan Poole did in his playoff debut was average 17.0 points per game on scorching 65.4% true shooting, giving Golden […] The post Potential Stephen Curry backup gets optimistic injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid, Sixers sign Montrezl Harrell to 2-year deal
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have made another win-now move. Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Sixers signed free agent center Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract on Tuesday. Per Wojnarowski, Montrezl Harrell’s deal with the Sixers includes a player option. Not only does Harrell bring some toughness to Philly’s...
Warriors sign former lottery pick for Stephen Curry-led backcourt
The Golden State Warriors are now rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. The defending champs recently added a new player for their backcourt as they look to provide more support for superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This recent signing comes in the form of a former lottery pick from the 2018 NBA Draft.
Free agent Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons seen partying in Vegas with Marshmello
Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons are living the good life. Free from any worries about performing on the basketball court, the two now set out to make the most out of their untethered lives, and clearly, they are having loads of fun away from the professional spotlight. Seen backstage in Las Vegas vibing to Marshmello, […] The post Free agent Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons seen partying in Vegas with Marshmello appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Embrace At Lakers Facility After Long-Standing Beef
It looks like Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley might actually be able to put their heated rivalry to the side now that they're teammates ... because the two embraced at a Lakers press conference on Tuesday -- and they're both still alive!!. Of course, Pat Bev and Brodie have butted...
Lakers’ newest addition Patrick Beverley reacts to The Godfather meme depicting his endearing embrace with Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley, now both of the Los Angeles Lakers, have had a long history of beef between them. Everything began in the 2013 playoffs when Beverley, then of the Houston Rockets, dove in for a loose ball and straight onto Westbrook’s knee. Westbrook tore his meniscus which ended the Oklahoma City Thunder’s […] The post Lakers’ newest addition Patrick Beverley reacts to The Godfather meme depicting his endearing embrace with Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA champion Matt Barnes chimes on Sixers adding Montrezl Harrell
The Philadelphia 76ers added to their depth on Tuesday when they brought in former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell on a two-year deal. The Sixers needed more depth behind Joel Embiid, and the Harrell signing addresses that need. Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games...
Stephen Curry’s ex-Warriors teammate, NBA champ heading to China
Stephen Curry’s former Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Bell is reportedly heading to China to play in the Chinese Basketball Association. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Bell is signing with the Guangzhou Loong Lions. He is joining another former NBA champion in Jeremy Lin, who also recently agreed to terms with the CBA team after playing for the Beijing Ducks.
‘Most disrespectful move in sports history’: Draymond Green crowns Warriors’ Stephen Curry with yet another title
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry may look kind and humble, but as what we have learned over the past few months, he can be savage to his opponents. We have seen that with his “Night Night” celebration throughout the playoffs, but Draymond Green believes there’s a far more disrespectful act that he has been doing.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Browns missing out on Josh Allen not once, but twice
Josh Allen had a lot of fans wishing he was their team’s quarterback after Thursday night’s epic debut in the Rams-Bills opener. Count Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on that list dreaming of Allen slinging passes for his hometown Cleveland Browns. The Lakers star was vocal in his response after a tweet put the […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Browns missing out on Josh Allen not once, but twice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s hilarious photo fail with fans (on BeReal)
To be perfectly honest, this is the first time I’ve heard of the BeReal app. I guess this is a clear indication of how old I am and of how out-of-the-loop I have become. Well, at least I can take comfort in the fact that even Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green doesn’t seem to be too familiar with the latest social media app that is taking the nation by storm.
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cooks Josh Giddey, Evan Mobley in trash-talking open run
Fans of the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder will be searching for good news everywhere they could after the season-ending injury to top prospect Chet Holmgren, the 2nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Thankfully for Thunder fans, they still have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to look forward to, and boy, does he look sharp in these open runs.
‘It’s not rocket science’: Shaq gets brutally honest on what LeBron James, Lakers need this season
Despite the fact that he’s played for no less than six NBA teams throughout his 19-year career, there’s no denying that Shaquille O’Neal’s loyalty will always lie with his beloved Los Angeles Lakers. Nevertheless, Shaq is the type who always calls a spade a spade, and unsurprisingly, he had some brutally honest truth to share with LeBron James and Co. ahead of the new season.
RJ Barrett, Knicks slapped with harsh reality by Jeff Van Gundy
If there’s anyone who knows what it takes to succeed under the bright lights of New York, it’s former New York Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy. Van Gundy memorably coached the Knicks into an improbable run to the NBA Finals during the lockout-shortened season of 1999, where they promptly lost to the burgeoning San Antonio Spurs in five. Thus, Van Gundy has an air of credibility when it comes to assessing where the current Knicks roster stands with regards to playoff contention.
