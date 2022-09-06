ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

8 suspects indicted in multiple Morgan County murder cases

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inwPe_0hkarIjR00

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A grand jury returned indictments for eight different people in connection with six different murder investigations in Morgan County.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson released the indictment information on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0BjF_0hkarIjR00
Ricardo Bass pictured after his arrest. (Photo: Decatur Police)

Ricardo Bass, 41 of Decatur, was indicted for capital murder for the shooting death of Mark Nicholson in August of 2021. Police said Nicholson was pumping gas when he was approached by the suspect, robbed, and shot.

Man connected to 2014 Huntsville beating death up for parole

Bass is also a suspect in the shooting death of Jeffrey Carden, which happened on the same day in Madison County.

Bass is currently in the Morgan County Jail without bond. D.A. Anderson said he will be seeking the death penalty in this case.

The D.A.’s Office said three people were indicted for capital murder in the death of Rodney Fossett in July of 2021.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXkUp_0hkarIjR00
    Keondrick Boyd
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZiFP_0hkarIjR00
    Ayqueele Edmond
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ca6PO_0hkarIjR00
    Khamis Yugusuk
  • Keondrick Boyd, 23 years old of Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • Ayqueele Edmond, 27 years old of Fort Worth, Texas
  • Khamis Yugusuk, 26 years old of Nashville, Tennessee

Decatur Police were called to a shooting at Summer Courtyard Apartments and discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Fossett died in August at Huntsville Hospital.

All three defendants were located by U.S. Marshalls in a different state and were extradited to the Morgan County Jail with no bond.

Darrell Clemons was indicted for murder in connection with the death of Avery Robertson in August of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxDfl_0hkarIjR00
Darrell Clemons

Decatur Police investigators believed that an altercation between acquaintances led to the shooting on McDonald Court. Avery Robertson was taken to the Parkway Campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Huntsville attorneys want excessive force lawsuit dismissed in HPD officer shooting case

Clemmons remains in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4fhO_0hkarIjR00
Thomas Dale Chapman

The D.A.’s Office said Thomas Dale Chapman, Jr., 59 of Falkville, was indicted for murder in connection with the death of his son-in-law, Isaac Rodgers in September of 2021.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting at a home on Jim Henderson Road in Falkville. Emergency responders found Rodgers unresponsive and he died at the scene.

Chapman was released on a $150,000 bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yGkK_0hkarIjR00
Kellie Hurley

A Huntsville woman was indicted for murder in connection with the killing of her boyfriend. Kellie Hurley, 38, was charged in the death of Demetres Orr in Hartselle in June of 2021.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting on Lane Road, where Hurley was developed as the primary suspect. Hurley turned herself in to the jail and was later released on a $150,000 bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txN6c_0hkarIjR00
Aaron Brown

Aaron Brown, 20 of Decatur, was indicted in connection with the death of his grandmother, Melissa Patterson in June of 2021.

Decatur Police were asked to conduct a welfare check at a home on Locust Street, where they discovered Patterson’s body. Authorities say she had been stabbed multiple times.

Brown remains in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 4

Debra Macias
1d ago

this is so sad my daughter has a ex in russellville Alabama that attempted murdering her a got 15 yrs now they want to let him out on parole after just 3 yrs there is no justice for the victims anymore just the criminals

Reply
2
Related
WAAY-TV

7 charged after overdoses, death linked to suspected Decatur drug house

Seven people face charges after police linked multiple overdoses – including one that ended in death – to a Decatur home. The Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit and SWAT team searched the residence in the 200 block of George Drive SW on Wednesday after reports of the overdoses as well as drug sales.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, AL
Madison County, AL
Crime & Safety
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
radio7media.com

Suspect Wanted on First Degree Kidnapping Charges in Lauderdale County Arrested

THE SUSPECT WANTED ON CHARGE OF FIRST-DEGREE KIDNAPPING FROM AN ISSUE INVOLVING A FAMILY MEMBER IN LAUREDALE COUNTY HAS BEEN ARRESTED. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE ON WEDNESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE DETECTIVES, WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF THE FBI'S NORTH ALABAMA VIOLENT CRIMES TASKFORCE AND WALKER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT A RESIDENCE IN WALKER COUNTY, ALABAMA. NICOLAS BOUDOIN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY, AND EVIDENCE WAS RECOVERED. BOUDOIN FLED FROM OFFICERS ON AUGUST 13TH AFTER THEY RESPONDED TO A BUISNESS ON HUNTSVILLE ROAD IN REFERENCE TO A REPORT OF A MALE WHO ASSAULTED A FEMALE AND FORCED HIS WAY INTO THE VECHILE SHE WAS DRIVING.BOUDOIN WAS TRANSPOTED THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITH A $75,000 BOND.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 person injured in Huntsville shooting

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday, according to Huntsville Police Department. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

1 person transported to hospital after Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting happened on Thursday. The shooting took place at Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street around 2:40 p.m., according to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#County Jail#Indictments#Violent Crime#The D A S Office#Huntsville Hospital#The Morgan County Ja
AL.com

Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI is retiring

A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County

A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

18-year-old charged with murder in Huntsville slaying

A Huntsville teen has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death last week. Huntsville police said Jerry Tate Ingram, 18, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Jaylen Hill, 18, on Friday, Sept. 2. According to police, investigator believe Ingram and Hill...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Rape, burglary suspect captured in Morgan County after months-long search

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has ended its months-long search for a Hartselle man wanted on multiple warrants. Trenton Turner Reed, 27, was arrested Wednesday. He is suspected of second-degree rape, first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and obstructing justice. The sheriff's office announced their search in March and asked for the...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Fort Payne Man Arrested and Charged with Intent to Distribute by Centre Police

According to Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship a traffic stop was conducted on Bay Springs Road by Officer Mike Kilgore at around midnight (Wednesday/Thursday). During the course of the stop Officer Kilgore discovered a clear baggie that contained 26.4 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of marijuana, and various drug equipment items.
CENTRE, AL
WAAY-TV

More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County

Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Huntsville ‘rubber stamped’ deadly shootings by police, lawyers argue in federal court

Attorneys for the family of a man who was shot and killed by a Huntsville policeman argued in federal court today that the city protects officers who use excessive force. Richard Riley, an attorney representing the family of Jeff Parker in the federal lawsuit, said that the city’s decision to defend former officer William Ben Darby, pay his criminal legal bills with public money and dispute a jury’s guilty verdict of murder, effectively condoned excessive force by Huntsville police.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy