8 suspects indicted in multiple Morgan County murder cases

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A grand jury returned indictments for eight different people in connection with six different murder investigations in Morgan County.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson released the indictment information on Monday.

Ricardo Bass pictured after his arrest. (Photo: Decatur Police)

Ricardo Bass, 41 of Decatur, was indicted for capital murder for the shooting death of Mark Nicholson in August of 2021. Police said Nicholson was pumping gas when he was approached by the suspect, robbed, and shot.

Bass is also a suspect in the shooting death of Jeffrey Carden, which happened on the same day in Madison County.

Bass is currently in the Morgan County Jail without bond. D.A. Anderson said he will be seeking the death penalty in this case.

The D.A.’s Office said three people were indicted for capital murder in the death of Rodney Fossett in July of 2021.

Keondrick Boyd

Ayqueele Edmond

Khamis Yugusuk

Keondrick Boyd, 23 years old of Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Ayqueele Edmond, 27 years old of Fort Worth, Texas

Khamis Yugusuk, 26 years old of Nashville, Tennessee

Decatur Police were called to a shooting at Summer Courtyard Apartments and discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Fossett died in August at Huntsville Hospital.

All three defendants were located by U.S. Marshalls in a different state and were extradited to the Morgan County Jail with no bond.

Darrell Clemons was indicted for murder in connection with the death of Avery Robertson in August of 2021.

Darrell Clemons

Decatur Police investigators believed that an altercation between acquaintances led to the shooting on McDonald Court. Avery Robertson was taken to the Parkway Campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Clemmons remains in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Thomas Dale Chapman

The D.A.’s Office said Thomas Dale Chapman, Jr., 59 of Falkville, was indicted for murder in connection with the death of his son-in-law, Isaac Rodgers in September of 2021.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting at a home on Jim Henderson Road in Falkville. Emergency responders found Rodgers unresponsive and he died at the scene.

Chapman was released on a $150,000 bond.

Kellie Hurley

A Huntsville woman was indicted for murder in connection with the killing of her boyfriend. Kellie Hurley, 38, was charged in the death of Demetres Orr in Hartselle in June of 2021.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting on Lane Road, where Hurley was developed as the primary suspect. Hurley turned herself in to the jail and was later released on a $150,000 bond.

Aaron Brown

Aaron Brown, 20 of Decatur, was indicted in connection with the death of his grandmother, Melissa Patterson in June of 2021.

Decatur Police were asked to conduct a welfare check at a home on Locust Street, where they discovered Patterson’s body. Authorities say she had been stabbed multiple times.

Brown remains in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

