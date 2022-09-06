California ISO upgrades energy emergency

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Independent System Operator declared an Energy Emergency Alert 2 for Tuesday from 4 to 9 p.m.

An EEA 2 deploys emergency tools designed to keep the supply and demand of the power system balanced during extreme conditions, according to ISO.

If conditions worsen, the ISO may declare an EEA3 which may cause rotating power outages, according to ISO.

For more information visit the California Independent System Operator’s website and PG&E’s website for current and future outages.

