(Remnants of Hurricane Kay could arrive Friday)...The National Weather Service says there is a possibility of heavy rain. Thunderstorms are also possible. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Friday. City of El Centro Staff are working together with outside agencies on the progress of Hurricane Kay. The latest information is that the Hurricane will probably turn into a tropical storm about 200 miles south of San Diego. The National eather Service says there is still a 70% chance of rain Friday through Saturday. The storms could bring heavy rainfall at times, and Falsh Floods in the outliying areas are likely. El Centro Public Works is handing out sandbags until 7:00 pmn Thursday. They are located at 307 West Brighton Avenue in El Centro. Listen or watch local media for updates The City says up dates and more information is available on the on the City of El Centro Facebook page, or you can follow them on Instagram or Twitter.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO