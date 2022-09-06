Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
Thirteen Charged in I.V. Drug Trafficking Network
Thirteen defendants have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine in the Imperial Valley. An indictment of ten alleged members of the Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution network was unsealed in a San Diego federal court Thursday. Three others were charged as well via complaint with drug trafficking offenses. According to the indictment, the Imperil Valley-based network allegedly smuggled multi-kilogram quantities of methamphetamine across the international border and then used cars, the U.S. Postal Service, and other services like FedEx to distribute the meth throughout Imperial County as well as the state of Minnesota. The network also used a corrections officer to smuggle fentanyl and cell phones into Centinela State Prison. As of Thursday, 9 of the 13 defendants are in custody.
kxoradio.com
Nearly $3 Million Worth of Drugs Stopped at Border
U. S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized nearly $3 million worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine in a one week stretch. A total of seven seizures at the Calexico and Andrade ports of entry between August 20 and 27 netted nearly 715 pounds of methamphetamine and 112 pounds of fentanyl. Port Director of the Calexico ports of entry Roque Caza said, " Our officers found a significant number of narcotics within a short period of time, this demonstrates the fierce dedication our officers have to uphold CBP's mission in protecting our nation's borders and keeping our communities safe from these dangerous drugs". Total value of the drugs is $2.8 million.
kxoradio.com
Brawley P.D. Cracking Down
(Brawley Police Department)...They want to make the community safer. They recently released a statement indicating their goal of making Brawley a safer place for its residents. The Department said one of its focus's will be traffic enforcement. They said while that is one focus, it is part of the plan to increase enforcement efforts in most all aspects of their duties. They are committed to improving the safety of the community by increasing compliance with traffic laws through education and enforcement. They say the goal is to ensure the streets are safe, especially for the children walking to and from school.
kxoradio.com
Drive-Thru Accident
A traffic accident resulting in injuries was reported Monday. The accident occurred in the drive-thru of a pharmacy on South Imperial Avenue shortly before noon. One car has moderate front bumper damage and the other moderate rear bumper damage. One of the drivers, a 20-year-old man, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence and booked at Imperial County Jail.The accident remains under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kxoradio.com
Man Stabbed in Brawley
Brawley Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in that city Monday night. Police responded to the 900 block of Main Street when they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The adult male was taken by ambulance to Brawley Airport and then flown to an out-of-Valley trauma center for treatment. Police said that the victim was reported to be in stable condition and is expected to recover. Police are asking that anyone with any information on the incident contact the Brawley Police Department.
kxoradio.com
County Deploys Taskforce
Imperial County has sent a Taskforce of firefighters and equipment to Riverside County. The Task Force is made up of 5 fire engines and 1 taskforce leader in a command vehicle. The Imperial Valley Taskforce includes the Cities of Holtville, Calipatria, Torrence, Yuma and El Centro. Each engine company is staffed with 4 firefighters. The personnel and equipment have been assigned to the Fairview Fire in the Hemet area of Riverside County. The fire has claimed 2 lives and destroyed at least 7 structures with nearly 10,000 acres burned. As of Wednesday night, the fire was only 5 per cent contained.
kxoradio.com
Sandbags Available
With Hurricane Kay expected to drop substantial rain on the Imperial Valley local agencies are making sandbags available. The Imperial County Fire Department and County Office of Emergency Services are offering free sandbags and sand to residents who live in unincorporated areas of the county. The sandbags are available at Imperial County Fire Stations in Imperial, Heber, Seeley, Palo Verde, Ocotillo, Niland, Winterhaven and Salton City. Sandbags can be picked up from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Individuals are limited to 10 bags per household. The City of El Centro has made sandbags available to residents. The sandbags are at the City Shop in the 300 block of Brighton. Limits do apply and these sandbags are for El Centro residents.
kxoradio.com
Fall 2022 Virtual Career Expo
(CBP to host a virtual career expo)....It will be on Tuesday, September 13. Customs and Border Protection is seeking entry-level and experienced law enforcement professionals. During the Virtual Expo, interested applicants can discuss career options with CBP recruiters and attend live group presentations to learn more about the hiring process. Military veterans are encourgaed to participate in the Expo. For more information go to CBP.gov/careers. You can also follow them on Twitter @CBPJobs and on Facebood at US Customs and Border Protection.
JOBS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
kxoradio.com
Imperial Market Days
(Market Days will return soon)... The City of Imperial is getting ready. They are currently taking applications from those who want to participate in the 2022-2023 Imperial Market Days Season. For application details and more information on their Market Days, call 760-355-3316.
kxoradio.com
Early Morning Train Wreck
(Trains Collide)....It happened early Thursday morning. At just before 3:00 am, a Union Pacific train pulling 166 cars collided into the back of a parked train. County Fire Chief Estrada said it happened about 6 miles North of Bombay Beach. The Engineer of the moving train and his assistant both suffered fatal injuries. The Chief said four train cars derailed. Estrada said an Amtrac Train full of passengers was in the area but was not involved in the incident. The cause of the collision is under investigation. The names of the fatail injury victims have not been released.
kxoradio.com
9/11 Memorial Ceremony
Imperial Valley College will host a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Thursday. At 8:40 a.m. IVC students, faculty and staff will gather to remember the lives that were lost on September 11, 2001. A fly-by of a REACH helicopter is scheduled for 8:46 a.m. The public is invited to participate.
kxoradio.com
9/11 Memorial Event
(Remebering 9/11)...Events have been scheduled to remember those who lost their live on September 11, 2001. Imperial Valley College held a 9/11 event Thursday morning., The annual Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb will be held Saturday at the Imperial County Fairgrounds. For those who want to participate, early registration is available thru September 9. Registration the day of the event starts at 6 pm. The event starts at 8 pm. Participants climb the stairs at the Grandstand the equivelant of 110 stories of the World Trade Center the day of the disaster. The participants will be carrying the name and a photo of a fallen hero to symbollicaly complete their climb. Those who cannot climb the stairs, a walk is also being held around the track. The event will include food vendors, entertainment and displays. It is hosted by IV 9/11 and the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kxoradio.com
El Centro Wants Residents To Be Prepared
(Remnants of Hurricane Kay could arrive Friday)...The National Weather Service says there is a possibility of heavy rain. Thunderstorms are also possible. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Friday. City of El Centro Staff are working together with outside agencies on the progress of Hurricane Kay. The latest information is that the Hurricane will probably turn into a tropical storm about 200 miles south of San Diego. The National eather Service says there is still a 70% chance of rain Friday through Saturday. The storms could bring heavy rainfall at times, and Falsh Floods in the outliying areas are likely. El Centro Public Works is handing out sandbags until 7:00 pmn Thursday. They are located at 307 West Brighton Avenue in El Centro. Listen or watch local media for updates The City says up dates and more information is available on the on the City of El Centro Facebook page, or you can follow them on Instagram or Twitter.
kxoradio.com
National Hispanic American Heritage Month
(IVC to celebrate Hispanic Heritage)....National Hispanic American Heritage Month begins September 15. It runs through October 15. The Imperial Valley College Associated Students Government will be celebrating on September 30. They will host Hispanic Heritage Night, beginning at 6:00 pm. It will take place on the Student Affairs Lawn and it will be open to the entire community. If you need more information call 760-355-6509.
kxoradio.com
A Change In The Weather
(One more day of excessive heat)....The National Wweather Service says a change is coming. The Excessive Heat Warning is expected to end Wednesday evening. Thursday high temperatures are expected to drop to around 103 degrees and into the 90's on Friday. Clouds are also expected to move in Thursday with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. So far, no flood warnings have been mentioned for the weekend, but that could change.
Comments / 0