Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
'People will lose jobs,' UAW Local 12 official concerned about future towards electric vehicles in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is an automotive powerhouse but as the industry transitions to more electric-powered vehicles, members at UAW Local 12 fear this could lose thousands of jobs. "People will lose jobs, you have plants that build the exhaust systems right now and people who build our radiators...
themirrornewspaper.com
US 24 Interchange Spawned A New Waterville Community
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When the US 24/SR 64 interchange opened a decade ago, Waterville Landing had just two occupants: Kroger and Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Now the development has 64 homes, 108 villas, 252 apartments, a senior living community, 21 businesses and more on...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
The Apple Truck to make three Toledo stops Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready for fall? While the weather might be clinging to some comfortable late-summer temperatures for a few more weeks, getting in the autumnal mindset is just an apple away. The Apple Truck is returning to northwest Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 8, where it will stop in...
13abc.com
American Airlines flies out of Toledo for the last time
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s official: American Airlines no longer flies out of Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. The last Toledo flight landed in Chicago Tuesday evening. It’s a major blow to commercial passenger flight and the Port Authority looks to find new routes. The tricky part...
wlen.com
Hotel Company No Longer Interested in Adrian Inn
Adrian, MI – The hotel company that the City of Adrian said was interested in purchasing the Adrian Inn after the City was finished using it has changed their mind. Administrator Greg Elliott talked to WLEN News after the Commission’s pre meeting study session Tuesday night…where he broke the news to the public…
themirrornewspaper.com
TRI Travel Agency Closes Doors After More Than 40 Years
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Travel Resources International, known as TRI, has been an uptown Maumee staple for more than 40 years and its employees will now be servicing clients from Central Travel. After being incorporated in 1979, TRI assisted with corporate and leisure travel across the...
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
13abc.com
9/8/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Ronnell Isom and Chris Darrington remember their friend Melvin Thomas, who was shot and killed in Toledo on Sept. 8, 2022. Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory, raising money for cancer patients. Ohio health leaders warn of fall flu comeback, recommend vaccines. Updated: 3 hours ago. Ohio health...
toledo.com
Wander the Warehouse Returns on September 18th
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wander the Warehouse will return to the Toledo Warehouse District on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m. Wander the Warehouse is the signature loft and business tour of Warehouse District buildings. Participants will get a behind-the-scene look inside seven renovated or soon-to-be renovated buildings, including some of the downtown area’s oldest structures.
World’s second-tallest roller coaster closing for good
Cedar Point amusement park announced Tuesday that it is permanently closing the Top Thrill Dragster, the world’s second-tallest roller coaster.
WTOL-TV
Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank in desperate need of donations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Food insecurity is something many Toledoans have faced in the past, but recent upticks since the pandemic is leaving many charity organizers concerned. The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank continues to see a high number of people reach out for help, similar to what they saw during lockdowns in 2020.
13abc.com
TPS Transportation portal app allows parents to track child's bus ride
Ronnell Isom and Chris Darrington remember their friend Melvin Thomas, who was shot and killed in Toledo on Sept. 8, 2022. Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory, raising money for cancer patients. Ohio health leaders warn of fall flu comeback, recommend vaccines. Updated: 3 hours ago. Ohio health...
13abc.com
Toledo City Council ordinance could eliminate medical debt for around 25,000 Toledoans
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is set to hear an ordinance Tuesday that could relieve up to $200 million of medical debt for Toledo residents. If passed, the measure could help around 25,000 people. The funding would come from the American Rescue Plan Act, not from tax dollars....
Toledo City Council considering wiping out medical debt for nearly 25,000 Toledoans
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a reality for many of us; a trip to the doctor's office turns into something more and that leads to a bill you just didn't expect. But now, Toledo City Council is looking at an option that could pay some of that medical debt off and it might help tens of thousands of people here in the Glass City.
Car crashes into Berdan building in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into the Berdan building on South Erie Street in downtown Toledo. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. It's unclear which driver was hospitalized. The cause of the crash has not been...
sent-trib.com
Sinkhole stabilized in Rossford
ROSSFORD – Phase one of slope stabilization for a sinkhole that opened up at the end of Eagle Point Road has been completed, and phase two is now in the design phase. “The central issue is drainage. There’s a difference between road reconstruction and drainage,” Todd Audet, Rossford director of economic development, said. “I want to fix this for the next 50 years.”
13abc.com
Biden to visit Detroit Auto Show
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Biden is set to visit the North American International Auto Show in Michigan next week. The Auto Show will take place on Sept. 14 at the Huntington Place, located at 1 Washington Blvd. in Detroit. During his visit, President Biden will highlight the electric vehicle...
Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm celebrates opening day
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — The rain has not made it easy for pumpkin farmers, but Dan Gust, the owner of the Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, said it will still be a good year for them. The farm opened to the public on Monday, and Gust...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Fair Continues To Bring The Fun
1001 NACHTS… A Fulton County Fair staple, the 1001 Nachts swings down with riders on it. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Fair began this past week on Friday, September 2nd. Continuing until Thursday the 8th, the fair gives a week-long opportunit... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
