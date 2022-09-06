ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

themirrornewspaper.com

US 24 Interchange Spawned A New Waterville Community

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When the US 24/SR 64 interchange opened a decade ago, Waterville Landing had just two occupants: Kroger and Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Now the development has 64 homes, 108 villas, 252 apartments, a senior living community, 21 businesses and more on...
WATERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

The Apple Truck to make three Toledo stops Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready for fall? While the weather might be clinging to some comfortable late-summer temperatures for a few more weeks, getting in the autumnal mindset is just an apple away. The Apple Truck is returning to northwest Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 8, where it will stop in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

American Airlines flies out of Toledo for the last time

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s official: American Airlines no longer flies out of Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. The last Toledo flight landed in Chicago Tuesday evening. It’s a major blow to commercial passenger flight and the Port Authority looks to find new routes. The tricky part...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Hotel Company No Longer Interested in Adrian Inn

Adrian, MI – The hotel company that the City of Adrian said was interested in purchasing the Adrian Inn after the City was finished using it has changed their mind. Administrator Greg Elliott talked to WLEN News after the Commission’s pre meeting study session Tuesday night…where he broke the news to the public…
ADRIAN, MI
themirrornewspaper.com

TRI Travel Agency Closes Doors After More Than 40 Years

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Travel Resources International, known as TRI, has been an uptown Maumee staple for more than 40 years and its employees will now be servicing clients from Central Travel. After being incorporated in 1979, TRI assisted with corporate and leisure travel across the...
MAUMEE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

9/8/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Ronnell Isom and Chris Darrington remember their friend Melvin Thomas, who was shot and killed in Toledo on Sept. 8, 2022. Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory, raising money for cancer patients. Ohio health leaders warn of fall flu comeback, recommend vaccines. Updated: 3 hours ago. Ohio health...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Wander the Warehouse Returns on September 18th

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wander the Warehouse will return to the Toledo Warehouse District on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m. Wander the Warehouse is the signature loft and business tour of Warehouse District buildings. Participants will get a behind-the-scene look inside seven renovated or soon-to-be renovated buildings, including some of the downtown area’s oldest structures.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank in desperate need of donations

TOLEDO, Ohio — Food insecurity is something many Toledoans have faced in the past, but recent upticks since the pandemic is leaving many charity organizers concerned. The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank continues to see a high number of people reach out for help, similar to what they saw during lockdowns in 2020.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPS Transportation portal app allows parents to track child's bus ride

Ronnell Isom and Chris Darrington remember their friend Melvin Thomas, who was shot and killed in Toledo on Sept. 8, 2022. Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory, raising money for cancer patients. Ohio health leaders warn of fall flu comeback, recommend vaccines. Updated: 3 hours ago. Ohio health...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into Berdan building in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into the Berdan building on South Erie Street in downtown Toledo. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. It's unclear which driver was hospitalized. The cause of the crash has not been...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Sinkhole stabilized in Rossford

ROSSFORD – Phase one of slope stabilization for a sinkhole that opened up at the end of Eagle Point Road has been completed, and phase two is now in the design phase. “The central issue is drainage. There’s a difference between road reconstruction and drainage,” Todd Audet, Rossford director of economic development, said. “I want to fix this for the next 50 years.”
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

Biden to visit Detroit Auto Show

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Biden is set to visit the North American International Auto Show in Michigan next week. The Auto Show will take place on Sept. 14 at the Huntington Place, located at 1 Washington Blvd. in Detroit. During his visit, President Biden will highlight the electric vehicle...
DETROIT, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Fair Continues To Bring The Fun

1001 NACHTS… A Fulton County Fair staple, the 1001 Nachts swings down with riders on it. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Fair began this past week on Friday, September 2nd. Continuing until Thursday the 8th, the fair gives a week-long opportunit... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
FULTON COUNTY, OH

