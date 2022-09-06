Read full article on original website
Level 3 evacuations lifted for fast-moving Orin Rice Fire in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – Level 3 evacuations, meaning “go now,” have been reduced to level 1, “be alert,” for the Orin Rice Fire in Stevens County, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR said the fire had burned 110 acres as of Wednesday...
Officials: North Spokane house fire caused by smoking products
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department has determined the cause of this early morning house fire resulted from improperly discarded smoking materials that were left on the front porch. SFD says the people inside of the home were alerted to the fire when the front window broke due to...
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
Huntington Park to close temporarily while Avista prepares to move rocks
SPOKANE, Wash. – Huntington Park will close Sept. 12 while Avista assembles a crane it will use to relocate rocks. The park will reopen when crane assembly is complete on Sept. 14, and the work area will be secured to protect the public. Large amounts of cobble and gravel...
Investigators need help identifying body recovered from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are asking for help identifying a body found in the Spokane River earlier this summer. A paddle boarder reported seeing human remains around 5 p.m. on August 11 downstream of W. Rifle Club Rd. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the body the next day.
Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
Firefighters knock down house fire in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire crews responded to a call for a house fire early Thursday morning in north Spokane on Walnut Street. According to the battalion chief on scene, when fire crews arrived they found the front of the house engulfed in flames. Two people were inside the home but made it out safely before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported for either of the residents or any firefighters.
Crews respond to 10-acre fire on Fairchild Air Force Base
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Fairchild Air Force Base’s fire department, the fire burning within the exterior fence of the base is 10 acres. Right now, there’s no risk to life or property. Last Updated: Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. Fire crews are responding to...
Level 3 evacuations in place for fast-moving wildfire in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said a new fast-moving wildfire is causing Level 3 evacuations. People living in homes near 1750 Orin Rice Road and Day Road need to leave immediately. FOX28 Spokane©
Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car
COLFAX, Wash. – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing was stolen from Spokane County in 2021. Phipps was transported to the Whitman County Jail and booked on his Spokane County felony warrant and being in possession of stolen property.
Major Crimes detectives looking for help identifying body
SPOKANE, Wash. – Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office said they’re looking for help identifying a dead body. Detectives said the body was found on Aug. 11 around 5 p.m. in the Spokane River downstream from the West Rifle Club. The body was recovered the next day. Detectives said they suspect the victim’s body had been in the water for several months, making it hard for the victim to be identified. Investigators released several details of the body which include:A tattoo on the victim’s upper left torso showing a woman’s face and a sombrero-style hat near the bottom and to the rightA tattoo on the victim’s inner right arm that includes writing with other artA wristband that said “Honey Kissing”Two more wristbands that said “SOLIDER OF SOBRIETY” and “COOL CATS”If you have any information on who this person is… reach out to Detective Bohanek with the Sheriff’s office at 509-477-3223.
Transportation agency seeks public feedback on proposed projects
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Regional Transportation Council (SRTC) has developed a 2023-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), and is seeking community feedback. The TIP contains 87 projects, including 19 which are new to this plan, and a total of $1.02 billion of prosed transportation investments to be spent in the next four years. You can find the full text of the plan here.
Spokane Valley passes on grant, wants electric vehicle 'reality check'
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley Council has decided not to apply for a state grant to plan an electric vehicle charging network out of concerns about additional costs and workload. The Department of Commerce announced $970,000 for local governments to use in support of the state’s transition...
Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
Body found near Girl Scout Office in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found, behind a fence, on the SE corner of North Ash Street and West Maxwell Avenue, Monday morning. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho share a parking lot with a few small offices in this space. An employee was heading into work when they saw the body behind a bush. They...
All 10 victims identified in deadly floatplane crash into Puget Sound
The U.S. Coast Guard has released the names of all 10 people who are presumed dead after a floatplane crashed off Whidbey Island on Sunday. The pilot was Jason Winter. The passengers have been identified as Patricia Hicks, Sandra Williams, Lauren Hilty, Ross Mickel, Remy Mickel – a child - Luke Ludwig, Rebecca Ludwig, Joanne Mera and Gabrielle Hanna.
Spokane County Interstate Fair kicks off Friday
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The theme of this year’s fair is “All Systems Go,” including space-themed iconography on its promotional posters. The event will run for...
Spokane Valley Police Department finds missing 9-year-old girl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department has found a missing girl. According to an Emergency Alert, the nine-year-old girl was last seen around East Wellesley Avenue and Calvin Road Tuesday morning walking her brown dog, which is a boxer/mix. The girl has brown hair and brown...
Former teacher from Spokane among victims in Puget Sound seaplane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Patricia Hicks, a retired schoolteacher from Spokane and partner of civil rights activist Sandy Williams, was among the 10 people who died in a seaplane crash off Whidbey Island. Hicks, 66, was on her way back home from a vacation in the San Juan Islands with...
'Nobody's going to go there' | Trent shelter officially opens to Spokane's homeless population
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue in Spokane is open. This has been anticipated for months as city officials and homeless advocates worked to secure the plan and the funding. On the first day of the Trent Shelter opening, about 20 people moved in. The...
