SPOKANE, Wash. – Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office said they’re looking for help identifying a dead body. Detectives said the body was found on Aug. 11 around 5 p.m. in the Spokane River downstream from the West Rifle Club. The body was recovered the next day. Detectives said they suspect the victim’s body had been in the water for several months, making it hard for the victim to be identified. Investigators released several details of the body which include:A tattoo on the victim’s upper left torso showing a woman’s face and a sombrero-style hat near the bottom and to the rightA tattoo on the victim’s inner right arm that includes writing with other artA wristband that said “Honey Kissing”Two more wristbands that said “SOLIDER OF SOBRIETY” and “COOL CATS”If you have any information on who this person is… reach out to Detective Bohanek with the Sheriff’s office at 509-477-3223.

15 HOURS AGO