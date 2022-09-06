ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire crews work to contain growing grass fire in San Luis Obispo County

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were responding to a 16-acre vegetation fire that broke out near Cambria on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Santa Rosa Creek Road and Cinnabar Rock Trail, according to Cal Fire.

It had burned 16 acres as of 4:20 p.m. and was 40% contained. Cal Fire crews said that the fire has potential for 100 acres as it continued to burn uphill at a moderate rate of spread.

Immediate threats to nearby homes were mitigated, according to Cal Fire.

