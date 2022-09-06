SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were responding to a 16-acre vegetation fire that broke out near Cambria on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Santa Rosa Creek Road and Cinnabar Rock Trail, according to Cal Fire.

It had burned 16 acres as of 4:20 p.m. and was 40% contained. Cal Fire crews said that the fire has potential for 100 acres as it continued to burn uphill at a moderate rate of spread.

Immediate threats to nearby homes were mitigated, according to Cal Fire.

The post Fire crews work to contain growing grass fire in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .