NH school bus driver indicted on cyberstalking charge
CONCORD, N.H. – A grand jury has indicted a former New Hampshire bus driver on a charge of cyberstalking a young boy.Prosecutors say Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, stalked and threatened an 8-year-old on his route. They say he gave the child a cell phone, told the boy to send inappropriate photos of himself and threatened to kidnap him if he didn't comply. He also allegedly put GPS tracking devices on the parents vehicles.He has pleaded not guilty. Police are investigating whether there were other victims.
Oath Keepers membership: Leaked list includes 550 members from Massachusetts, including 2 elected officials, report claims
There are two Massachusetts elected officials listed as being members of Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group, according to the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. The center received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing...
WCVB
Arrest warrant issued for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear for court hearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she did not appear for a hearing scheduled Thursday morning. After Kayla Montgomery, 32, did not show up for the hearing, the judge issued a warrant for her arrest. The hearing was a...
WCAX
Visa program will bring nondomestic doctors to rural New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A Visa program is aimed at bringing more doctors to rural parts of New Hampshire. Congresswoman Annie Kuster got approval from the Northern Border Regional Commission or NBRC to approve J-1 Visas for physicians to work in New Hampshire. This is the same program New York...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 7 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 7 new COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days in their weekly report. There have now been a total of 2,670 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Officials reported 1,507 active cases on Thursday,...
New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States
Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
WMUR.com
Videos: See New Hampshire debate involving U.S. Senate Republican candidates
The U.S. Senate Republican candidates debated a number of topics Thursday, including abortion, inflation and the conflict in Ukraine. See the full debate at this link, or view the debate by segment here:
WCAX
Primary Preview: The race for New Hampshire governor
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire incumbent Governor Chris Sununu is seeking a fourth term, but the popular moderate Republican will first have to fend off a slew of fellow GOP members during next Tuesday’s primary. There’s only one Democrat who is running uncontested in his primary. That leaves...
NHPR
Candidates in N.H. 1st District GOP primary share core beliefs, but differ in tone, experience
It was a nice day for a barbeque, but the recent Granite Grill Out event hosted by Matt Mowers took place inside a function room at the American Legion post in Manchester. After the Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem, Mowers, a candidate in the 1st Congressional District Republican primary, launched into his stump speech.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire’s 2nd District Republicans discuss recent Mar-a-Lago search at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans in the 2nd Congressional District, candidates discuss how they feel about the FBI's recent search of the Mar-a-Lago Club. Read the debate recap.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire’s 1st District Republicans discuss border policies, drugs at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans in the 1st Congressional District, candidates gave their takes about the immigration issue and problems with drug trafficking. Read the full debate story.
New Hampshire agrees to upgrade fish hatchery over pollution fears
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire has agreed to make upgrades at its largest fish hatchery as part of a proposed settlement following allegations that the facility was polluting nearby waterways, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The state will take action to reduce phosphorus in its discharges from...
WMUR.com
Body of Mississippi man found in Connecticut River after possible drowning
HANOVER, N.H. — A man from Mississippi has died after a possible drowning, according to New Hampshire State Police. Police in Vermont got a call about a missing hiker Thursday morning who was last seen Wednesday night headed towards the Connecticut River, officials said. Thursday afternoon, Hanover firefighters and...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drivers urged to slow down after 9 people killed on roads in past week
CONCORD, N.H. — After a deadly week on New Hampshire roads, safety officials are urging Granite Staters to watch their speed and pay attention while driving. Nine people have been killed in five crashes in New Hampshire since Wednesday. Four were killed in a single crash in Rollinsford. Department...
WMUR.com
Eight people killed in four crashes in four days in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are reporting four fatal car crashes in just four days, leading to eight total deaths. The deadliest crash was in Rollinsford, which killed four people. Members of the Rollinsford Police Department said they had never seen a worse crash. The other three crashes...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire’s 2nd District Republicans discuss Keene's 'sanctuary city' status at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans in the 2nd Congressional District, candidates George Hansel and Robert Burns discuss a resolution passed in Keene regarding the city's "sanctuary city" designation. Read the debate recap.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 1st District Republicans debate: Watch post-debate reactions from candidates
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The five Republican candidates for the First Congressional District debated Tuesday night while trying to establish themselves in a crowded primary. See their reactions below. WATCH FULL POST-DEBATE REACTIONS:. Matt Mowers opted out of post-debate interview. Read and watch the recap from Tuesday night.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire’s 2nd District Republicans say how they would tackle inflation at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans in the 2nd Congressional District, candidates discuss how they plan to tackle inflation, if elected. Read the debate recap.
