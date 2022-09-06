Robert Pattinson will curate a high-end contemporary art auction in New York, describing the opportunity as “a fascinating and fun experience”.The Batman star said his acting had made him appreciate the “interconnectedness” between art forms and that the process had been “satisfying”.He will curate the latest edition of Sotheby’s Contemporary Curated auction, which is due to take place later this month.Pattinson has selected an edit of six “superlative artworks” from the sale that personally resonated with him and speak to his own tastes in art, according to Sotheby’s“Curating this group of paintings has been a really exciting process and an...

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO