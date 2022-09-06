Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Shawn Johnson for Natrona County Commission
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to each candidate seeking a seat on the Natrona County Commission. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. Below, get to know Shawn Johnson, who is running for a four-year seat on the Natrona County Commission:
oilcity.news
Seven candidates apply to fill two vacant seats on Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — Seven people have applied to fill two vacancies on the Casper City Council following the resignations of Vice Mayor Steve Freel and Councilmember Shawn Johnson. Both Freel and Johnson resigned from the City Council in August because they were moving to new residences outside of the...
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Ryan Landmann for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Kevin Christopherson for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
oilcity.news
City of Casper reports website down; bills, fines can still be paid via Connect Casper app
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper announced on Friday afternoon that its website, casperwy.gov, is down due to technical difficulties. “We understand this is frustrating for our community members, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” Rachel Bouzis, public information officer for the City of Casper, said. People...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/31/22–9/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Casper-area governments seeking $1.99M for impacts from first phase of proposed wind farm project
CASPER, Wyo. — Local governments are planning to request $1.99 million in assistance to offset costs they anticipate occurring should a proposed wind farm project north of Casper move forward. In July, the Natrona County Commission approved a conditional use permit needed for the Anticline Wind LLC and Enyo...
oilcity.news
City worker reports theft of prized Chevelle on his birthday
CASPER, Wyo. — The reported theft of a beloved muscle car has thrown a wrench in an annual tradition for City of Casper Water Distribution Manager Willie Gonzales. Gonzales told Oil City he was alerted to the theft of the 1972 Chevelle from his storage unit on Tuesday, Sept. 6, which was also his birthday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Groups Challenge Massive Wyoming Drilling, Fracking Project on Behalf of Wildlife and Communities
5,000-well project to harm air quality, sage grouse, raptor populations. Conservation groups have filed a legal challenge targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the southern Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The massive 5,000 oil well project , approved under the Trump administration, is projected to have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in treasured landscapes of neighboring national parks. The Delaware-sized industrial project will also create irreversible negative impacts to wildlife through special exemptions from traditional habitat protection measures. Overall, the project threatens the survival of sage grouse and birds of prey throughout the project area.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Supreme Court upholds conviction in 2019 murder of Casper woman
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Wyoming Supreme Court released its opinion affirming the conviction of Anthony Rodriguez in the 2019 murder of his mother-in-law, Mary Fogle, in Casper. Rodriguez was convicted of second-degree murder in April 2021 and sentenced to 70 years to life in prison later that...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Crash damage to delay work on Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A single-vehicle crash into the under-construction Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper will delay work on it, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Friday. The crash occurred on Thursday night, when the driver drove into the metal decking of the bridge, according to the Mills Police...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (8/30/22–9/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Coleman, Shambaugh
Cathy Jo Coleman, age 60, of Casper, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice. She was born on November 19, 1961, in Midland, Maryland, to the Rev. Gary William and Mary JoAnn Coleman. Cathy was a loving mother and grandmother who could strike up conversations with...
Environmentalists Fail To Challenge Wyoming’s Worst Eco Damage
Yet another oil and gas project in Wyoming is facing legal challenges. Conservationists filed suit in an attempt to stop the Converse County Oil and Gas Project from continuing. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved the project almost two years ago, allowing for 5,000 new oil and gas wells...
oilcity.news
Natrona Suicide Prevention Task Force inviting community to ‘Breaking the Silence Walk’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force is inviting the community to the annual “Breaking the Silence Walk” that will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Crossroads Park, 1101 N. Poplar St. in Casper. The “Breaking the Silence Walk” is a way...
oilcity.news
Nicolaysen Art Museum hosting Governor’s Mental Health Summit in October
CASPER, Wyo. — The Nicolaysen Art Museum will host the 2022 Governor’s Mental Health Summit in October, according to a release from Governor Mark Gordon’s office on Thursday. The keynote speaker is Dr. Rob Anda, developer of Adverse Childhood Experiences research and founder of ACE Interface. Anda...
oilcity.news
Ford Wyoming Center teases big act for 40th anniversary bash in December
CASPER, Wyo. — Ford Wyoming Center General Manager Brad Murphy dropped more hints related to the “big act” booked for the Center’s 40th Anniversary bash on Dec. 10 to the Natrona County Commission at a work session Tuesday. The group has performed at the center eight...
Steer Clear Of South Casper If You Are In A Hurry
It happened to me twice this week and multiple times all summer long. Casper streets have been going under a much needed overhaul, but I keep getting caught in the construction zone trap. It hasn't been that big of a deal for me yet, but if you're running late it...
oilcity.news
Police release additional info on last Friday’s North Casper shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department released more information detailing a shooting and subsequent officer-involved shooting that occurred in North Casper last Friday. According to a release, the incident started with a police call at about 3:20 a.m. Sept. 2 for a gunshot victim attacked by an assailant...
cowboystatedaily.com
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Send Accused Casper Double Killer To Felony Court
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming man accused of shooting his traveling companions to death on a Casper highway last month has been transferred to a higher court, where he’ll face two first-degree murder charges and one aggravated assault charge. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
