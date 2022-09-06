ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Candidate Questionnaire: Shawn Johnson for Natrona County Commission

CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to each candidate seeking a seat on the Natrona County Commission. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. Below, get to know Shawn Johnson, who is running for a four-year seat on the Natrona County Commission:
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Seven candidates apply to fill two vacant seats on Casper City Council

CASPER, Wyo. — Seven people have applied to fill two vacancies on the Casper City Council following the resignations of Vice Mayor Steve Freel and Councilmember Shawn Johnson. Both Freel and Johnson resigned from the City Council in August because they were moving to new residences outside of the...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Casper, WY
Government
oilcity.news

City worker reports theft of prized Chevelle on his birthday

CASPER, Wyo. — The reported theft of a beloved muscle car has thrown a wrench in an annual tradition for City of Casper Water Distribution Manager Willie Gonzales. Gonzales told Oil City he was alerted to the theft of the 1972 Chevelle from his storage unit on Tuesday, Sept. 6, which was also his birthday.
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Johnson
KPVI Newschannel 6

Groups Challenge Massive Wyoming Drilling, Fracking Project on Behalf of Wildlife and Communities

5,000-well project to harm air quality, sage grouse, raptor populations. Conservation groups have filed a legal challenge targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the southern Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The massive 5,000 oil well project , approved under the Trump administration, is projected to have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in treasured landscapes of neighboring national parks. The Delaware-sized industrial project will also create irreversible negative impacts to wildlife through special exemptions from traditional habitat protection measures. Overall, the project threatens the survival of sage grouse and birds of prey throughout the project area.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming Supreme Court upholds conviction in 2019 murder of Casper woman

CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Wyoming Supreme Court released its opinion affirming the conviction of Anthony Rodriguez in the 2019 murder of his mother-in-law, Mary Fogle, in Casper. Rodriguez was convicted of second-degree murder in April 2021 and sentenced to 70 years to life in prison later that...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Crash damage to delay work on Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A single-vehicle crash into the under-construction Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper will delay work on it, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Friday. The crash occurred on Thursday night, when the driver drove into the metal decking of the bridge, according to the Mills Police...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (8/30/22–9/6/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Wyo#Politics Local#Election Local#The Casper City Council#The City Council
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Coleman, Shambaugh

Cathy Jo Coleman, age 60, of Casper, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice. She was born on November 19, 1961, in Midland, Maryland, to the Rev. Gary William and Mary JoAnn Coleman. Cathy was a loving mother and grandmother who could strike up conversations with...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Nicolaysen Art Museum hosting Governor’s Mental Health Summit in October

CASPER, Wyo. — The Nicolaysen Art Museum will host the 2022 Governor’s Mental Health Summit in October, according to a release from Governor Mark Gordon’s office on Thursday. The keynote speaker is Dr. Rob Anda, developer of Adverse Childhood Experiences research and founder of ACE Interface. Anda...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
K2 Radio

Steer Clear Of South Casper If You Are In A Hurry

It happened to me twice this week and multiple times all summer long. Casper streets have been going under a much needed overhaul, but I keep getting caught in the construction zone trap. It hasn't been that big of a deal for me yet, but if you're running late it...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Police release additional info on last Friday’s North Casper shooting

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department released more information detailing a shooting and subsequent officer-involved shooting that occurred in North Casper last Friday. According to a release, the incident started with a police call at about 3:20 a.m. Sept. 2 for a gunshot victim attacked by an assailant...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy