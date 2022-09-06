Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com
MOD Pizza hopes to capture busy parents during back-to-school season with its latest offer
For most families, back-to-school means pizza. Really, all seasons mean pizza for families with young children, but the fast-casual MOD Pizza is positioning to win busy parents who need help getting dinner on the table this time of year. Seattle-based MOD Pizza, for example, on Wednesday rolled out a limited-time...
queenannenews.com
Live Aloha Hawaiian cultural festival this weekend
Seattle Center Festál will host the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Pavilion Rooftop. The festival is family-oriented, free and open to the public. Following an opening ceremony, Live Aloha...
downtownbellevue.com
New Vietnamese-Centered Coffee Shop to Open in Old Bellevue
A new coffee shop will be opening on Main Street in Old Bellevue. Located in the retail space at One Main Street next to Hedge & Vine, Coffeeholic House is planned to open soon. Coffeeholic mainly serves their own creations like Coffeeholic Dream, coconut coffee, bac siu, white-hazel latte, and...
parentmap.com
Pagliacci Pizza’s Free Slice Day at Its Newest Location
Family-favorite Pagliacci Pizza is a mainstay in many a household's dinner rotation. Putting food on the table is a never-ending task, so when the Seattle-area favorite offers up free slices, we are 100-percent on board. On Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Pagliacci will hand out free slices — two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
425magazine.com
Farine Bakery & Café Opens Bellevue Location
The popularity of Redmond’s Farine Bakery & Café has led the business to expand to an eagerly anticipated second location in downtown Bellevue. It’s triple the size of its flagship bakery, and includes a heated outdoor terrace, too. Farine focuses on French- and Belgium- inspired pastries as well as fresh, premier-quality breads sold as whole loaves. Farine also has a brasserie-style menu serving breakfast and lunch.
waterlandblog.com
After 46 years, Burien’s King Wha Restaurant will be closing Oct. 3
Sadly, after serving Burien residents great Chinese food for 46 years, King Wha Restaurant announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 that they will be closing their business on Oct. 3, 2022. This popular restaurant operated by the Yu family and located at 605 SW 152nd Street has been serving the...
Get lost: Kraken-themed corn maze will benefit charities
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — If you like the sound of whispering wind and rustling leaves as you lose yourself in the corn rows, love the Seattle Kraken — or both — this activity might be for you. This year, the design for the Stocker Farms corn maze will...
Stunning Scenery: Where to Enjoy Fall Foliage around Seattle
The best spots for families to find fall colors in Seattle are closer than you think. Can you feel it in the air? Fall is almost here! And that means some of our favorite family activities are just around the corner: rooting for the Seahawks, sipping apple cider, visiting pumpkin patches, and making our way through corn mazes when we’re done. We’re also on the cusp of a foliage fireworks explosion in reds, oranges, and golds that only come out for a few weeks each year. Now’s the time to make your plans to see fall colors in Seattle with the kids and maybe book a fall mini session while you’re at it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings
We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
seattlerefined.com
12 of the best unique date ideas in Seattle
Why should all those people on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette have all the fun? Whether you are looking for new ideas to impress that special someone or just looking for something different to do with your spouse, we’ve got you covered (and no camera crew following you)! From an adventure in the trees to lounging by the water, we’ve found some great places for lovers of cats, fans of science or people who just want to get lost once in a while.
No-Plan Family Adventures for an Unexpected Day Off
While Seattle parents grapple with the teacher’s strike, the unexpected change of plans of having kids back at home doesn’t have to mean hours worth of electronics and tv time (although no judgement if that’s what you gotta do—here’s our picks for what we’re watching on Netflix this month). But if you’re looking for something fun and unusual to do (or have been looking for an excuse to check out some of Seattle’s hidden gems), now’s your chance. The best part? These activities don’t have to take a lot of time out of your day so if you need to get back for a zoom meeting or are tag teaming with another family to cobble together child care, these outdoor activities around Seattle are made for days like these.
shorelineareanews.com
Alfy's Pizza building in Lynnwood burns in spectacular fire
The abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building caught fire around 1:30am Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 4820 196th St SW in Lynnwood. Fire crews brought the blaze under control, but 196th St SW was closed in both directions between 50th Ave W and 48th Ave W. Power poles were down but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southsoundmag.com
KettleFish Comes to Gig Harbor
Get ready to enjoy seafood the KettleFish way with the launch of a soon-to-open location at 7806 Pioneer Way in Gig Harbor. After debuting about three years ago on Kitsap Peninsula at Dyes Inlet in Old Town Silverdale, the restaurant is bringing its unique steam kettle cooking and casual seafood dining to the Harbor.
southsoundmag.com
Ruston’s Taco Street Celebrates One Year
Owners Martin and Elonka Perez opened their first Taco Street location in Seattle in 2017. So far, the Tacoma spot, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, also is a hit. With its casual vibe, quick made-to-order dishes, and full cocktail bar, guests come hungry and leave happy. There is a...
gigharbornow.org
Harbor Happenings: Several “lasts” coming up this week
For many, Labor Day signals the end of summer as many seasonal activities wind down and indoor events begin. This week brings several “lasts,” and a couple of firsts to mark on the calendar:. Final Summer Sounds, farmers market. Summer Sounds at Skansie wraps up the season Tuesday,...
425magazine.com
The Barking Frog Has a New Menu
When the Barking Frog’s Bobby Moore passed on his executive chef title to Executive Sous Chef Dylan Herrick this summer, it marked the end of a 20-plus-year legacy. But it also presented an exciting new chapter for this Eastside staple in the heart of Woodinville’s wine country. This...
Stay in This Sexy 1920s Vacation Cabin in Washington [PHOTOS]
If you’re looking to book a cozy romantic getaway this fall or winter, this cute little 1920s cabin is a perfect choice. This Hood Canal hideaway has been recently remodeled and sits in the woods perched on the shores of Hood Canal near Seabeck, Washington. Imagine relaxing in the...
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
Seattle Mariners pitcher, wife create wine to benefit research into rare condition
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales is looking to chalk up a win against a lesser known opponent that devastated his family. Marco and his wife Monica are celebrating the release of a new, limited edition red-blend wine they developed with Chelan-based Noviello Vineyards. The purpose is to celebrate life and grace.
Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'
'We wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world,' the owners said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Comments / 0