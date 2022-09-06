ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Officials: North Spokane house fire caused by smoking products

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department has determined the cause of this early morning house fire resulted from improperly discarded smoking materials that were left on the front porch. SFD says the people inside of the home were alerted to the fire when the front window broke due to...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Plane lands at Deer Park Airport after in-flight emergency

DEER PARK, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane County Fire District #4 (SCFD) responded to a report of an in-flight emergency at the Deer Park Airport. At 7:37 a.m. the pilot of a plane reported there was oil on the windshield and smoke coming from the engine. He was able to land safely at the airport. A fire engine with SCFD set up a protection line in anticipation that there could be a fire, which there ultimately wasn't.
DEER PARK, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Boys charged with arson for setting fires in park in north Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene police said three boys were charged with arson for setting fires at Bluegrass Park in late July. Officers said they responded to a fire call at Bluegrass Park the morning of July 29. When officers got there, they found the bark in the play area and part of the play structure was on fire.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Goats return to Spokane parks to mitigate fire risk

SPOKANE, Wash. – The goats from Healing Hooves Natural Vegetation Management will return to Spokane area parks throughout September, to help mitigate fire risk in natural areas. The goats serve as great conservationists by easting brush and tree saplings. Healing Hooves is based in Edwall, Washington. They provide vegetation...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crews contain fire on Fender Road in Colbert

COLBERT, Wash. - The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) crews on scene of the fire burning in Colbert said 4-5 acres were burned but the area is now contained. Air support was originally on scene, but was sent away once ground crews got a handle on the fire. Right...
COLBERT, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Transportation agency seeks public feedback on proposed projects

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Regional Transportation Council (SRTC) has developed a 2023-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), and is seeking community feedback. The TIP contains 87 projects, including 19 which are new to this plan, and a total of $1.02 billion of prosed transportation investments to be spent in the next four years. You can find the full text of the plan here.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained

CUSICK, Wash. - The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first discovered...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
FOX 28 Spokane

Major Crimes detectives looking for help identifying body

SPOKANE, Wash. – Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office said they’re looking for help identifying a dead body. Detectives said the body was found on Aug. 11 around 5 p.m. in the Spokane River downstream from the West Rifle Club. The body was recovered the next day. Detectives said they suspect the victim’s body had been in the water for several months, making it hard for the victim to be identified. Investigators released several details of the body which include:A tattoo on the victim’s upper left torso showing a woman’s face and a sombrero-style hat near the bottom and to the rightA tattoo on the victim’s inner right arm that includes writing with other artA wristband that said “Honey Kissing”Two more wristbands that said “SOLIDER OF SOBRIETY” and “COOL CATS”If you have any information on who this person is… reach out to Detective Bohanek with the Sheriff’s office at 509-477-3223.
KREM2

Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
SPOKANE, WA

