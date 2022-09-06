Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Officials: North Spokane house fire caused by smoking products
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department has determined the cause of this early morning house fire resulted from improperly discarded smoking materials that were left on the front porch. SFD says the people inside of the home were alerted to the fire when the front window broke due to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Fallen Firefighter Memorial Statue being unveiled at CdA fire department on Sept. 11
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – On Sept. 11, Dan and Kathryn Pinkerton from the Idaho Character Foundation will be presenting the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department with a bronze statue. The statue, dubbed the “Fallen Firefighter Memorial Statue,” was created by Bronze-Depot in Orlando, Florida. It’s 30 pounds and...
KHQ Right Now
Plane lands at Deer Park Airport after in-flight emergency
DEER PARK, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane County Fire District #4 (SCFD) responded to a report of an in-flight emergency at the Deer Park Airport. At 7:37 a.m. the pilot of a plane reported there was oil on the windshield and smoke coming from the engine. He was able to land safely at the airport. A fire engine with SCFD set up a protection line in anticipation that there could be a fire, which there ultimately wasn't.
FOX 28 Spokane
Huntington Park to close temporarily while Avista prepares to move rocks
SPOKANE, Wash. – Huntington Park will close Sept. 12 while Avista assembles a crane it will use to relocate rocks. The park will reopen when crane assembly is complete on Sept. 14, and the work area will be secured to protect the public. Large amounts of cobble and gravel...
FOX 28 Spokane
Boys charged with arson for setting fires in park in north Idaho
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene police said three boys were charged with arson for setting fires at Bluegrass Park in late July. Officers said they responded to a fire call at Bluegrass Park the morning of July 29. When officers got there, they found the bark in the play area and part of the play structure was on fire.
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
Investigators need help identifying body recovered from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are asking for help identifying a body found in the Spokane River earlier this summer. A paddle boarder reported seeing human remains around 5 p.m. on August 11 downstream of W. Rifle Club Rd. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the body the next day.
FOX 28 Spokane
Level 3 evacuations in place for fast-moving Orin Rice Fire in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said a new fast-moving wildfire is causing Level 3 evacuations. People living in homes near 1750 Orin Rice Road and Day Road need to leave immediately. People living in homes on Pleasant Valley Road, north of Day Road.
KHQ Right Now
Huetter Rest Area reopens after limiting services due to sanitation issues
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Services were restored for the Huetter Rest Area Wednesday, after closure due to sanitation areas, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). On Aug. 2, IDT announced it would be limiting the service at the rest stop, which lies between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene. The...
FOX 28 Spokane
Goats return to Spokane parks to mitigate fire risk
SPOKANE, Wash. – The goats from Healing Hooves Natural Vegetation Management will return to Spokane area parks throughout September, to help mitigate fire risk in natural areas. The goats serve as great conservationists by easting brush and tree saplings. Healing Hooves is based in Edwall, Washington. They provide vegetation...
KHQ Right Now
Crews contain fire on Fender Road in Colbert
COLBERT, Wash. - The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) crews on scene of the fire burning in Colbert said 4-5 acres were burned but the area is now contained. Air support was originally on scene, but was sent away once ground crews got a handle on the fire. Right...
Three boys arrested for starting fires in Bluegrass Park
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police arrested three boys suspected of starting two separate fires in Bluegrass Park. Officers responded to Bluegrass Park on July 29 for a reported fire. Officers saw bark and a part of the play area structure on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by officers and CDA Fire.
ncwlife.com
Spokane Valley passes on grant, wants electric vehicle 'reality check'
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley Council has decided not to apply for a state grant to plan an electric vehicle charging network out of concerns about additional costs and workload. The Department of Commerce announced $970,000 for local governments to use in support of the state’s transition...
Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County 0% contained; firefighters battling other fires in Washington
A wildfire dubbed the Seven Bays Fire in Lincoln County has burned 700 to 800 acres and is 0% contained, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said Monday. The fire started Sunday and is 12 miles northwest of Davenport. Officials said crews have made good progress building a trail...
FOX 28 Spokane
Transportation agency seeks public feedback on proposed projects
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Regional Transportation Council (SRTC) has developed a 2023-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), and is seeking community feedback. The TIP contains 87 projects, including 19 which are new to this plan, and a total of $1.02 billion of prosed transportation investments to be spent in the next four years. You can find the full text of the plan here.
KHQ Right Now
Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained
CUSICK, Wash. - The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first discovered...
Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
FOX 28 Spokane
Major Crimes detectives looking for help identifying body
SPOKANE, Wash. – Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office said they’re looking for help identifying a dead body. Detectives said the body was found on Aug. 11 around 5 p.m. in the Spokane River downstream from the West Rifle Club. The body was recovered the next day. Detectives said they suspect the victim’s body had been in the water for several months, making it hard for the victim to be identified. Investigators released several details of the body which include:A tattoo on the victim’s upper left torso showing a woman’s face and a sombrero-style hat near the bottom and to the rightA tattoo on the victim’s inner right arm that includes writing with other artA wristband that said “Honey Kissing”Two more wristbands that said “SOLIDER OF SOBRIETY” and “COOL CATS”If you have any information on who this person is… reach out to Detective Bohanek with the Sheriff’s office at 509-477-3223.
Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
Coast Guard identifies passengers, pilot killed in seaplane crash
The United States Coast Guard on Tuesday released the names of those onboard a seaplane that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sunday. Spokane civil rights activist and Executive Director of the Carl Maxey Center Sandra Williams was one of 10 people killed in the crash. The others killed were pilot...
