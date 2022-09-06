Columbia Public Health & Human Services offering new COVID-19 boosters

Read full article on original website
KOMU
Boone County vaccine clinic appointments full due to high demand for COVID-19 booster
All available appointment times for the vaccine clinics hosted by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services for the COVID-19 bivalent booster dose are no longer open. Two additional clinics were added for Sept. 12 and 19 due to high demand, according to a tweet from the Health Department Wednesday...
KOMU
Art of Being ME exhibit encourages conversations around mental health
COLUMBIA - The Art of Being ME exhibit, presented by the Burrell Foundation in collaboration with artist Randy Bacon, opened its doors to the public Friday. “This exhibit provides an opportunity to show the community that mental illness isn't a particular demographic. And, it's not a particular socioeconomic status,” Mathew Gass, President of Burrell Central Region, said.
KOMU
As kids get back into activities, health experts urge parents to get their child a flu shot this fall
COLUMBIA − The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) urged parents in a press release Tuesday to make sure their children are vaccinated against the flu this fall. Flu shots are recommended for all children ages 6 months and older with no existing contraindications. The AAP is also adding that...
KOMU
WWU students start petition for more sanitary food options in Tucker Dining Hall
FULTON - A William Woods University (WWU) student recently created a petition to advocate for a more sanitary dining hall. Tucker Dining Hall is the primary dining hall on WWU's campus, according to the junior that started the petition, Emma Eliason. "When I came here my freshman year, I was...
KOMU
Finance Committee recommends CPS go ahead with money for new construction
The Finance Committee of Columbia Public Schools recommended that the district go ahead and issue the first of two $40 million installments to be used for a series of capital projects. The installments make up an $80 million bond issue voters approved in April. The committee's resolution will go before...
KOMU
United Way of Central Missouri kicks off Days of Caring
JEFFERSON CITY - United Way of Central Missouri's annual Days of Caring is back for its second year following the COVID pandemic on Thursday. The event will run through the afternoon on Friday. Ann Bax, the president of United Way of Central Missouri, says she is expecting a turnout of...
KOMU
New campaign starts to get school named for Columbia women's rights champion
As the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County marked its 103rd anniversary Tuesday, its members had another rallying point: celebrating the life of educator and suffragist Luella St. Clair Moss and promoting naming a school after her. The group’s annual picnic, held at Stephens Lake Park, included a brief...
KOMU
Columbia Public Works announces open house over traffic calming project
COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia Public Works department announced an informal open house meeting concerning a traffic calming project. Ridgefield Road, Ridgemont and Highridge Drive have been identified as streets with traffic operating at speeds that are higher than desirable according to the release. The meeting will be...
KOMU
Lakeside Ashland soft opening begins amid safety concerns
BOONE COUNTY − Lakeside Ashland is hosting an open house Thursday at 6 p.m. before the venue's first documentary showing on Friday. The outdoor entertainment venue's soft opening has been pushed back several times. Lakeside Ashland's owner Nic Parks said the venue was supposed to be open for a full season by now.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Sept. 8
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is urging parents to vaccinate their child against the flu early this fall, according to a Tuesday press release. The shots are recommended for children 6 months and older without any existing contraindications. Some children may need two shots, the AAP added, if they are less than 8 years old and have only received one or no flu shots prior to this year.
KOMU
Recreational marijauna stays on the November ballot, for now
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Circuit Court case Joy Sweeney v. Ashcroft was dismissed on Friday, leaving the legalization of marijuana on the ballot. Judge Cotton Walker dismissed the case because the plaintiff, Joy Sweeney, failed to prove that she was a legal resident of Missouri. Sweeney, who has...
KOMU
Columbia soil collection ceremony marks anniversary of lynching
COLUMBIA - Community leaders and members of the public held a soil collection ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse on Wednesday. The event honored George Bush, a Black man who was lynched at the Boone County Courthouse on Sept. 7, 1889. The Community Remembrance Project of Missouri documents that Bush was arrested without investigation when a mob stormed the jail where he was held. The mob lynched Bush without intervention.
KOMU
Lincoln University installs new president
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University installed their 21st president, Dr. John Moseley, with an official ceremony on Friday. Dr. Moseley has 20 years of higher education experience, including 14 years at historically Black colleges and universities. He was Lincoln University's basketball coach in 2014 and was later appointed to Athletic Director in 2016. Now he said he is excited to serve as the university's president.
KOMU
Water main break impacting traffic Friday; Columbia Water and Light reporting eight other water incidents
COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Communications said in a tweet that a water main leak at West Boulevard created a traffic hazard Friday morning. According to the outage map, the water main break happened at 104 Maplewood Dr. around 7 a.m. Friday morning. Daily Headlines. Have the latest local news...
KOMU
Bike thefts increase on MU's campus as students return
COLUMBIA - The start of the school year typically comes with a bundle of emotions for students, teachers and even business owners in Columbia. More people being in town makes for more business for many people. With the increase in population, crime across the city also increases. More specifically, crimes...
KOMU
Lawsuit on recreational pot in Missouri nears end
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lawyers for a Missouri woman suing to block a recreational marijuana ballot measure are panning the top state election official’s involvement. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Thursday heard arguments in the case. The case deals with voter signatures needed to put...
KOMU
Van-Far elementary student found with firearm in book bag Thursday morning
AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Van-Far R1 School District said an elementary student was found with a firearm in his book bag on Thursday. The school district sent out a letter to alert parents about the situation. Superintendent John Fortney said the incident happened on the bus Thursday morning. Fortney said...
KOMU
Columbia Water and Light restored power to about 1000 residents Friday morning
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light said in a tweet that around 1,000 customers were experiencing power outages around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. The outage was due to an issue at the Hinkson Creek substation. It originally caused an outage for almost 3,000 individuals. However, crews worked to restore power for most.
KOMU
Southern Boone Middle School starts the year off with completed expansion and renovation
ASHLAND − New additions to Southern Boone Middle School welcomed students back for the new school year this week. As part of the middle school expansion and renovation project, the Southern Boone School District approved a $7.7 million no-tax-increase bond issue in April 2021. Some of the project was...
KOMU
Moberly High School evacuated after fire alarms go off
MOBERLY - Moberly High School had to evacuate the building Thursday morning after the fire alarms were set off, the school announced on Facebook. At around 10:12 am, students and faculty were evacuated without knowing the cause of the alarm. The local fire department and school resource officer quickly responded...
