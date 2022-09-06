Columbia Public Health & Human Services offering new COVID-19 boosters

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is urging parents to vaccinate their child against the flu early this fall, according to a Tuesday press release. The shots are recommended for children 6 months and older without any existing contraindications. Some children may need two shots, the AAP added, if they are less than 8 years old and have only received one or no flu shots prior to this year.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO