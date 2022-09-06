ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

With Documentary on Abbey Road Studios, Mary McCartney Digs Into the Family Legacy, but Also 90 Years of Recording Lore

By Chris Willman
SFGate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
John Williams
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Mary Mccartney
Person
Shirley Bassey
Daily Mail

'I don't know if I'm comfortable with that': John Lennon's son Julian is shocked by his father being brought 'back to life' to duet in hi-tech stage performances with ex-Beatles bandmate Sir Paul McCartney

The son of slain Beatles legend John Lennon has told how difficult it was to watch his father's posthumous Glastonbury performance with former bandmate Sir Paul McCartney. Lennon was brought back to life via the magic of video and artificial intelligence to perform a duet of the 1969 track 'I've Got A Feeling' alongside Sir Paul, who delivered a stunning three-hour set at the summer festival in June.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abbey Road Studios#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Documentary Film
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison

Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Variety

‘If These Walls Could Sing’ Review: Mary McCartney Takes Her Own Crosswalk to Abbey Road

It’s fair to say that Abbey Road Studios is the most documented recording facility in the world, but only if you count the crosswalk outside. Otherwise, the nine-bedroom mansion turned studio hasn’t really had its day in the cinematic sun, the way that more modest studios like L.A.’s Sound City and Alabama’s Muscle Shoals have. Making up for that with an A-lister-filled movie treatment is “If These Walls Could Sing,” the first feature-length documentary from Mary McCartney, who has a hell of a shared Rolodex to draw upon in gathering the firsthand rock ‘n’ roll anecdotes you expect and want...
MOVIES
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know Bernie Taupin Wrote for Other Artists, Outside of Elton John

Theirs was a classic songwriting “love affair” from the start in 1967. Just like the many songwriting maestro pairings of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, who penned Elvis Presley hit songs, including “Jailhouse Rock” and Big Momma Thornton’s “Hound Dog,” Ben E. King’s classic “Stand By Me,” and more, or Gerry Goffin and Carole King, who wrote a majority of her songbook, Bernie Taupin was the Ira to Elton John’s George Gershwin.
MUSIC
NME

The Queen once watched ‘Twin Peaks’ instead of Paul McCartney live for her birthday

Queen Elizabeth II once opted to watch episodes of Twin Peaks instead of an exclusive Paul McCartney gig put on for her birthday. Following the death of the monarch aged 96 yesterday (September 8), which has prompted tributes to pour in from across the entertainment world and beyond, an NME article from 2011 has resurfaced, in which a rare insight into the Queen’s cultural taste was shared.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy