Six of the eight nominees in this category have been previously nominated, but only two, Ted Lasso and Hacks, were among the nominees last year. The shows dominated the comedy categories with Lasso picking up seven Emmys including the top one, and Hacks emerging triumphant in the all-important writing, directing and Lead Actress contests. With six more contenders, will Lasso and Hacks be dominant on Emmy night once again, especially now that they are in their second seasons and no longer the new guys on the block? Both Barry and Curb Your Enthusiasm are, like Hacks, also from HBO/HBO Max,...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO