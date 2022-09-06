Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
At least 7 people suspended by AEW, including Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Christopher Daniels, third-party investigation underway
AEW has suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Chris Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler following the backstage fight involving several top stars at AEW All Out this past Sunday night. Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN confirmed Justin Barrasso’s report on SI.com this morning regarding the names mentioned above...
411mania.com
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
ComicBook
Latest Report on CM Punk's Future in AEW
CM Punk found himself at the center of controversy at All Out on Sunday night, and it had nothing to do with him winning back the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in the show's main event. Punk's explosive comments during the post-show media scrum instantly became headline news, as did the alleged fight that took place in his locker room afterward involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel. Numerous reports and details about the incident have since been made public, though none of the people involved have commented publicly. News that a legal situation could be brewing from it popped up on Tuesday morning.
Popculture
CM Punk to Be Fired or Suspended by AEW, According to Report
CM Punk could be gone from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) very soon. According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Punk and producer Ace Steel are among the long list of members who could be suspended due to the fight they were involved in following the AEW All Out media scrum. Barrasso also reports that Punk and Steel could be fired by the end of the day on Wednesday.
411mania.com
More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans
As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
411mania.com
Miro Retweets Response to CM Punk Comments About Standing With Your Peers
– It looks like there’s at least one wrestler in AEW who isn’t worried about CM Punk labeling him as “going into business for himself,” and it appears to be former TNT Champion Miro. Earlier this year, CM Punk wrote a message on his Twitter account in light of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE Raw. At the time, Punk wrote, “Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped. Trust me. You’re expendable. Together you’re unstoppable.”
411mania.com
Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com
Executives Comment On Major League Wrestling Partnership With Range Sports
A new report from Sports Illustrated reveals that Major League Wrestling has partnered with Range Sports in an effort to increase their momentum and impact. Range Sports president Will Funk and MLW CEO Court Bauer commented on the move toward partnership between the companies while speaking to SI’s Justin Barrasso. You can find a few highlights from the interview below.
411mania.com
Highlights From Last Week’s Impact: Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King , Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich, More
– IMPACT Wrestling released a trio of full match clips, which you can see below. The first one displays Speedball Mike Bailey against Kenny King, described as:. X-Division Champion Speedball Mike Bailey collied with Honor No More’s Kenny King!. – IMPACT’s next featured video showcases Deonna Purrazzo and Masha...
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 9.6.22
Location: capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Worlds Collide and that means it is time to start the build towards whatever is next around here. Odds are that is going to be a big weekly show in a month or so, continuing a schedule that has severed NXT well. NXT has a fresh batch of stars from the UK here and now we get to see them full time. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event
– PWInsider reported the following results for last night’s WWE Main Event tapings before Raw:. * Shelton Benjamin picked up a win over Reggie. The crowd was said to be very much behind Benjamin, but they also popped for Reggie during his entrance with a trampoline. * T-Bar picked...
411mania.com
MLW Announces Partnership With Management Company Range Sports
Sports Illustrated reports that Major League Wrestling has announced a partnership with Range Sports, a division of management company Range Media Partners. RMP is known for its work in film, television and music, with Range Sports as the newest addition. Will Funk will serve as the president of Range Sports....
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Backstage Tension Over CM Punk in WWE
– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about tension surrounding CM Punk when they were both working for WWE. Matt Hardy said the following on Punk (via WrestlingInc.com):. “Some people in the office were very split on [Punk]. Paul Heyman...
411mania.com
IWTV T4 Summit To Crown First-Ever Tag Champions
IWTV ANNOUNCES T4 SUMMIT – TOURNAMENT TO CROWN INDEPENDENT WRESTLING TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS. The first ever IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Champions will be crowned in a tournament that will begin this month and culminate at the second annual Wrestival in Worcester, Massachusetts. After months of deliberation, IWTV officials...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s Episode, Final Appearance of The Good Brothers, Rosemary Hypes The Retaliators
– PWInsider reports that Aussie Open vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the report notes that some new names will be debuting for the company at Victory Road or right after the event taking place later this month.
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Next week’s NXT is the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, and matches are set for the show. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday night on USA Network:. * NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. The...
411mania.com
NJPW Super Jr Tag League and World Tag League Begin In November
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the World Tag League and the Super Jr Tag League will begin this November. Both NJPW tournaments begin on November 21 in Korakuen and end on December 14 in Sendai. The teams for the tournaments have not been revealed.
411mania.com
Latest on CM Punk’s Meeting With Tony Khan And Perception Around Ace Steel’s AEW Future
A new report has a few extra details on CM Punk’s meeting with Tony Khan over the All Out media scrum drama, as well as Ace Steel’s expected status with AEW going forward. As was reported earlier, a host of suspensions were issued regarding the backstage altercation that happened at All Out including Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. While Punk and Steel were not yet listed as suspended, the report had noted they would either be suspended or be out of AEW by the end of the day.
411mania.com
Digital Media Title Ladder Match Announced For Impact Wrestling In Two Weeks
Brian Myers will defend the Digital Media Championship in a Ladder Match on Impact Wrestling in a couple of weeks. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Myers will defend his championship against Bhupinder Gujjar under the ladder match stipulation on the September 22nd episode of Impact. The match...
411mania.com
NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Night Five Results: Okada, Tanahashi & Honma Beat TMDK
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of its Burning Spirit tour from Ibaraki Lily Arena MITO (Mito Civic Gymnasium). Here are results, via Fightful:. * Yuto Nakajima beat Akio Fujita. * Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, & EVIL beat Ryohei Oiwa, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hirooki Goto. * Master Wato,...
