New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecastBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later— The Beautiful Love Story Of Matt Grodsky And Laura ScheelMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
asu.edu
Arizona Association of Realtors, W. P. Carey School partner to mentor next generation of Realtors
The Arizona Association of Realtors, the largest trade association in Arizona representing more than 57,000 of the state's Realtors, has teamed up with Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business and its Division of Real Estate to launch the ASU/Arizona Association of Realtors Professional Salesperson Mentoring Program. This...
golfcourseindustry.com
Phoenix Country Club set to establish master plan
Andy Staples, owner and principal architect of Staples Golf Design, is set to begin work on a strategic plan to upgrade Phoenix Country Club. Originally built in 1899, then moved to its current location in 1921, the Arizona club boasts an extensive tournament history, and a celebrated golf course designed by Harry Collis of Chicago.
KTAR.com
Phoenix nonprofit gets over $500K to keep training women for nontraditional careers
PHOENIX – A Phoenix-based nonprofit was awarded more than $500,000 in grant funding to expand opportunities for women pursuing apprenticeships and careers in nontraditional fields. Fresh Start Women’s Foundation was one of five recipients of Department of Labor funding, picking up $542,358, the nonprofit announced last week. The...
asu.edu
ASU Wind Bands 2022–23 season highlights collaborations
As part of ASU's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, ASU Wind Bands launches their 2022–23 season on Sept. 15 at ASU Gammage with a concert featuring composers representing Argentina, Colombia, Cuba and Mexico. Joining them on stage are students from ASU Dance, CONDER|dance and Grupo BombAZo, a collective of...
asu.edu
ASU ranks 8th among worldwide universities granted US utility patents in 2021
Arizona State University rose three spots to No. 8 for U.S. utility patents issued to universities worldwide in 2021, continuing to help drive American technological evolution and success. This marks the second timeASU was previously ranked No. 10 in 2018. that ASU ranked in the top 10 among universities worldwide...
asu.edu
ASU English boasts record numbers, welcomes new faculty
In its 2022 “List of Public R1 Universities Graduating the Most English Majors,” education and career data service Steppingblocks puts Arizona State University at No. 4 in the Western U.S. The news that the Department of English at ASU has among the nation’s largest number of graduates is...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters
As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
asu.edu
ASU global health alumna helps make wishes come true
Nicole Waldmann always knew she wanted to give back to her community. The courses and internships she took in the global health program at Arizona State University's School of Human Evolution and Social Change fueled her passion. Waldmann graduated from ASU in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in global health,...
KTAR.com
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
Phoenix New Times
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
azbex.com
Expansion Possible at HonorHealth Deer Valley
HonorHealth has requested a rezoning from the City of Phoenix to bring its 18.22-acre Deer Valley campus at I-17 and Loop 101 under a Planned Unit Development. The rezoning will enable a consistent master site plan, according to application documents. Rezoning to PUD would allow for the development of a...
luxury-houses.net
This $7.995 Million Spanish Mediterranean Home is A Ridgetop Masterpiece in Scottsdale Providing Breathtaking Views of Striking Mountains
The Home in Scottsdale, a ridgetop masterpiece provides 360-degree breathtaking views of sunrises and sunsets, additional golf fairways and greens, striking mountains and Desert Mountain night lights. is now available for sale. This home located at 9643 E Legacy Ridge Rd, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Wolski (Phone: 480-266-7557) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
inbusinessphx.com
San Francisco Investment Firm Acquires First Arizona Property with Purchase in Scottsdale Airpark
San Francisco-based commercial real estate investment firm Graham Street Realty (GSR), an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze, has acquired Cimmaron Industrial Park in the Scottsdale Airport Industrial submarket of the Phoenix metro area. The deal closed on August 26, 2022, for a purchase price of $27.5 million. The property is currently fully leased.
12news.com
Feds vote to remove Native American women slur from all landmarks, 65 in Arizona
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Editor's note: the above video aired during a 2021 broadcast. A word used as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur" against Native American women officially has no place on federally owned land, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday morning. Nearly 650 geographic...
Phoenix New Times
Anissa Keane Collected Union Cards at Curaleaf. Then She Got Fired
Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
12news.com
Arizona governor candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs speak at a forum in Phoenix
The two candidates for the Arizona Gubernatorial election spoke at a forum on Thursday. They outlined their individual approaches if they were elected.
AZFamily
Remodeled kitchen is finally finished for Phoenix homeowner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Andre Whitehead says if you look around her kitchen, it feels like it needs a little makeover. “So this is our kitchen. As you can see the cupboards are a little outdated,” Andre said as she showed On Your Side around. “The home is like 22 years old, so yeah, it’s time to upgrade.” Andre says she’s interested in not only replacing her dark cabinets, but also upgrading her kitchen island by putting in granite. So, she got online and found a licensed remodeling company that caught her eye. “I came across a company called Granite Transformations.”
AZFamily
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
This Is The Richest School District In Arizona
This school district is the richest in the state.
