Tempe, AZ

golfcourseindustry.com

Phoenix Country Club set to establish master plan

Andy Staples, owner and principal architect of Staples Golf Design, is set to begin work on a strategic plan to upgrade Phoenix Country Club. Originally built in 1899, then moved to its current location in 1921, the Arizona club boasts an extensive tournament history, and a celebrated golf course designed by Harry Collis of Chicago.
PHOENIX, AZ
asu.edu

ASU Wind Bands 2022–23 season highlights collaborations

As part of ASU's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, ASU Wind Bands launches their 2022–23 season on Sept. 15 at ASU Gammage with a concert featuring composers representing Argentina, Colombia, Cuba and Mexico. Joining them on stage are students from ASU Dance, CONDER|dance and Grupo BombAZo, a collective of...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU ranks 8th among worldwide universities granted US utility patents in 2021

Arizona State University rose three spots to No. 8 for U.S. utility patents issued to universities worldwide in 2021, continuing to help drive American technological evolution and success. This marks the second timeASU was previously ranked No. 10 in 2018. that ASU ranked in the top 10 among universities worldwide...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU English boasts record numbers, welcomes new faculty

In its 2022 “List of Public R1 Universities Graduating the Most English Majors,” education and career data service Steppingblocks puts Arizona State University at No. 4 in the Western U.S. The news that the Department of English at ASU has among the nation’s largest number of graduates is...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters

As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
ARIZONA STATE
asu.edu

ASU global health alumna helps make wishes come true

Nicole Waldmann always knew she wanted to give back to her community. The courses and internships she took in the global health program at Arizona State University's School of Human Evolution and Social Change fueled her passion. Waldmann graduated from ASU in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in global health,...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona

Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America

Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Expansion Possible at HonorHealth Deer Valley

HonorHealth has requested a rezoning from the City of Phoenix to bring its 18.22-acre Deer Valley campus at I-17 and Loop 101 under a Planned Unit Development. The rezoning will enable a consistent master site plan, according to application documents. Rezoning to PUD would allow for the development of a...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $7.995 Million Spanish Mediterranean Home is A Ridgetop Masterpiece in Scottsdale Providing Breathtaking Views of Striking Mountains

The Home in Scottsdale, a ridgetop masterpiece provides 360-degree breathtaking views of sunrises and sunsets, additional golf fairways and greens, striking mountains and Desert Mountain night lights. is now available for sale. This home located at 9643 E Legacy Ridge Rd, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Wolski (Phone: 480-266-7557) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Anissa Keane Collected Union Cards at Curaleaf. Then She Got Fired

Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Remodeled kitchen is finally finished for Phoenix homeowner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Andre Whitehead says if you look around her kitchen, it feels like it needs a little makeover. “So this is our kitchen. As you can see the cupboards are a little outdated,” Andre said as she showed On Your Side around. “The home is like 22 years old, so yeah, it’s time to upgrade.” Andre says she’s interested in not only replacing her dark cabinets, but also upgrading her kitchen island by putting in granite. So, she got online and found a licensed remodeling company that caught her eye. “I came across a company called Granite Transformations.”
PHOENIX, AZ

