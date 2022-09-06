Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
Daughter of Manchester stabbing victim says she's surprised suspect was out on bail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The daughter of a man who was stabbed to death on a walking trail in Manchester said Wednesday she was surprised to learn that the suspect in the case was out on bail at the time of the stabbing. Daniel Whitmore, 75, was killed last week...
whdh.com
NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case
PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
East Boston man charged with punching a mom and biting her child
EAST BOSTON — A man from East Boston is facing several charges, accused of punching a woman, and then biting that woman’s child. The alleged attack happened on September 3. Prosecutors say Anthony Scarcella, 32, was arrested following a disturbance on Highland Street. The victim told police that...
Arrest warrant issued for stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she fails to appear in court
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she failed to appear in court for a scheduled hearing on Thursday morning, officials said. Kayla Montgomery, 32, was supposed to attend a dispositional conference related to charges of welfare fraud and theft...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Man accused in attack at Epping Dunkin’ allegedly grabbed worker by neck, court documents show
EPPING, N.H. — Court documents have revealed new details about the accusations againsta man arrested after an assault at a Dunkin’ location in Epping. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, grabbed one of the workers around the neck and she lost consciousness, according to court paperwork. Police said...
Missing Harmony Montgomery’s Stepmom Skips Out on Court Date
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday morning for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear in court for a hearing regarding her long-missing stepdaughter, Harmony Montgomery, who is presumed to be dead. The 5-year-old New Hampshire girl went missing some time between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019, but her disappearance was only reported in December 2021. Manchester police announced on Aug. 11 that her death was being treated as a homicide. “While Harmony's remains have not yet been located, we do have multiple sources of investigative information, including just-recently confirmed biological evidence, that have led us to this difficult and tragic conclusion,” said New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. Harmony’s stepmother was arrested in June for lying to investigators who were looking into the girl’s disappearance. Meanwhile, court documents show that Harmony’s uncle told police he saw her with a black eye in July 2019 after her father, Adam Montgomery, told him “I bashed her around this house.”Read it at NBC Boston
NECN
Kayla Montgomery, Stepmother of Slain Girl, Wanted After Missing Court Date
The stepmother of long-missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, who is considered dead, didn't appear in court on Thursday, leading authorities to issue a warrant for her arrest. Kayla Montgomery was due in Hillsborough Superior Court at 10 a.m. for a hearing about charges she'd received stolen property, according to...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man dies following struggle with Maine sheriff’s deputy who fired gun, officials say
NORTH WATERBORO, Maine — A Newmarket man is dead following a struggle with the York County's Sheriff's Office in North Waterboro, Maine, officials said. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to a home Wednesday evening for a reported disturbance involving Tyler Woodburn, 30. There was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Adam Montgomery seeking speedy trial in stolen weapons case
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of Harmony Montgomery is seeking a speedy trial, his public defenders said in court on Wednesday morning. Adam Montgomery was not in court for the scheduling hearing in a case unrelated to the killing of Harmony Montgomery. Adam Montgomery was charged and later indicted...
Man facing charges in connection with stabbing at Polar Beverages facility
AUBURN, Mass. — A man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn on Wednesday. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, is slated to be arraigned on charges including armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a spokesperson for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Neighbor threatens South Mammoth Road woman after she reports his ‘illegal’ bird feeder
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
WMUR.com
Plymouth man found shot to death at home 11 years ago; case still unsolved
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — A Plymouth man was found shot to death at his home more than 10 years ago and no arrests have been made. Investigators said the body of John Labbe, 54, was found on Sept. 8, 2011, in a workshop on his property on Texas Hill Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
manchesterinklink.com
Ward 9 residents gather to discuss aftermath of nearby murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 9 residents gathered at the Calef Road Fire Station on Wednesday night for a community meeting focused on public safety in the light of murder that occurred last week just a few thousand feet away at Nutts Pond. That murder, a stabbing believed to have...
newportdispatch.com
Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney
PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
WRGB
Vermont Police arrest two, recover pellet gun, over 5,000 bags of heroin
BENNINGTON, VT — Police in Bennington Vermont have arrested two people, accused of trafficking heroin and other charges. Police responded on September 7th for a report of two suspicious people in a vehicle on Northside Drive where a firearm was reported to have been seen. According to investigators Bennington...
NECN
Man Charged With Assaulting 3 People at NH Dunkin' Store
A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted three people during a confrontation at a local Dunkin' store. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of simple assault and one count apiece of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing report of crime or injury. He was held without bail pending his arraignment on Tuesday.
A prison correction officer is on life support after an alleged attack by Shirley prison inmate
An inmate at the MCI-Shirley medium security prison allegedly attacked a correction officer late last month with a 10- to 15-pound weight to the head and the correction officer is now hospitalized and on life support, according to a union representing correction officers. The incident occurred on Aug. 31 and...
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison after seen in music video with machine gun
A Malden man was sentenced to prison for drug and firearms conspiracy involving a machine gun.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Newmarket, NH Man Shot Dead by York County Sheriff’s Deputy
A Newmarket man was fatally shot by a York County Sheriff's Office Deputy during a "disturbance" in a home Wednesday evening. York County Sheriff William King said officers responded to a "disturbance" at a home on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro around 6:50 p.m. and got into a struggle with Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket trying to take him into custody.
Comments / 1