Manchester, NH

whdh.com

NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
HUDSON, NH
Manchester, NH
TheDailyBeast

Missing Harmony Montgomery’s Stepmom Skips Out on Court Date

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday morning for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear in court for a hearing regarding her long-missing stepdaughter, Harmony Montgomery, who is presumed to be dead. The 5-year-old New Hampshire girl went missing some time between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019, but her disappearance was only reported in December 2021. Manchester police announced on Aug. 11 that her death was being treated as a homicide. “While Harmony's remains have not yet been located, we do have multiple sources of investigative information, including just-recently confirmed biological evidence, that have led us to this difficult and tragic conclusion,” said New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. Harmony’s stepmother was arrested in June for lying to investigators who were looking into the girl’s disappearance. Meanwhile, court documents show that Harmony’s uncle told police he saw her with a black eye in July 2019 after her father, Adam Montgomery, told him “I bashed her around this house.”Read it at NBC Boston
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Adam Montgomery seeking speedy trial in stolen weapons case

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of Harmony Montgomery is seeking a speedy trial, his public defenders said in court on Wednesday morning. Adam Montgomery was not in court for the scheduling hearing in a case unrelated to the killing of Harmony Montgomery. Adam Montgomery was charged and later indicted...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man facing charges in connection with stabbing at Polar Beverages facility

AUBURN, Mass. — A man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn on Wednesday. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, is slated to be arraigned on charges including armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a spokesperson for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
AUBURN, MA
NewsBreak
manchesterinklink.com

Ward 9 residents gather to discuss aftermath of nearby murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 9 residents gathered at the Calef Road Fire Station on Wednesday night for a community meeting focused on public safety in the light of murder that occurred last week just a few thousand feet away at Nutts Pond. That murder, a stabbing believed to have...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney

PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
PUTNEY, VT
NECN

Man Charged With Assaulting 3 People at NH Dunkin' Store

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted three people during a confrontation at a local Dunkin' store. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of simple assault and one count apiece of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing report of crime or injury. He was held without bail pending his arraignment on Tuesday.
EPPING, NH
liveboston617.org

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Newmarket, NH Man Shot Dead by York County Sheriff’s Deputy

A Newmarket man was fatally shot by a York County Sheriff's Office Deputy during a "disturbance" in a home Wednesday evening. York County Sheriff William King said officers responded to a "disturbance" at a home on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro around 6:50 p.m. and got into a struggle with Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket trying to take him into custody.
NEWMARKET, NH

