An arrest warrant was issued Thursday morning for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear in court for a hearing regarding her long-missing stepdaughter, Harmony Montgomery, who is presumed to be dead. The 5-year-old New Hampshire girl went missing some time between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019, but her disappearance was only reported in December 2021. Manchester police announced on Aug. 11 that her death was being treated as a homicide. “While Harmony's remains have not yet been located, we do have multiple sources of investigative information, including just-recently confirmed biological evidence, that have led us to this difficult and tragic conclusion,” said New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. Harmony’s stepmother was arrested in June for lying to investigators who were looking into the girl’s disappearance. Meanwhile, court documents show that Harmony’s uncle told police he saw her with a black eye in July 2019 after her father, Adam Montgomery, told him “I bashed her around this house.”Read it at NBC Boston

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 21 HOURS AGO